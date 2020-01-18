With five double-figure scorers Friday, the Potomac Panthers had their most prolific offensive performance of the season during an 88-62 victory over Hylton’s boys basketball team on the road in Woodbridge.
They scored more than 75 points for the first time to bump their record to 12-3 with a 5-1 mark in the Cardinal District while the Bulldogs fell to 5-8 and 4-2, giving Potomac sole possession of the district lead.
Tyrell Harris led the Panthers with 18 points, Anthony Jackson had 14 and Manny White had 11 with 10 each from Caleb Satchell and Kyle Honore, while Rakim Lamarre and Larin Hall had seven apiece. Harris made 7 of 11 field goals to help Potomac finish 30-for-62 as a team (48.4 percent).
Satchell also had six assists and Honore had three, while Harris had five rebounds. Adding two steals each were Satchell, White and Larry Wright.
They helped the Panthers start the game on a 9-0 run en route to a 17-2 lead. Hylton narrowed its deficit to 39-28 at halftime and took a brief lead at 47-46 in the third quarter, but Potomac finished on a 42-15 run.
Battlefield girls basketball 46, Patriot 39
The Battlefield Bobcats limited Patriot to only three points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Pioneers for a 46-39 victory at home in Haymarket.
The Bobcats trailed 14-12 in the first quarter but rallied for a 22-20 halftime lead and entered the fourth period with a 41-36 advantage en route to boosting their record to 7-8 overall and 2-3 in the Cedar Run District while dropping Patriot to 7-8 and 2-3.
Kat Jenks scored a game-high 19 points for a double-double with 11 rebounds and three steals, while Julia Mitchell had eight points with seven each from Kethia Ngeleza and Reese Burch. Jenks made 4 of 9 3-pointers while Sofia Miller had four blocks, Anna Tekampe had three steals and Ngeleza had six rebounds.
For the Pioneers, Elena Bertrand had 15 points with eight apiece from Lauryn Moore and Briana Griffin. Moore also had six rebounds with five each from Taylor Booker and Kayla Amoah, while Bertrand had two assists and Caitlin Blackman had two steals. Adding two blocks apiece were Booker and Moore.
Colgan boys basketball 72, Freedom 63
Ardic Howe scored 27 points Friday and the Colgan Sharks limited Freedom to only six points in the second quarter to beat the Eagles 72-63 at home in Manassas.
Noah Wheatley added 16 points to give the Sharks a 10-6 record with a four-game winning streak, all in Cardinal District play for a 5-2 league mark after they defeated Gar-Field 51-40 Thursday on the road in Woobridge. The Indians stand at 2-12 and 0-7 while Freedom is 3-11 and 1-5.
On Friday against the Eagles, Wheatley made all four of Colgan’s 3-pointers while Tazir Smith had 12 points and D.J. Chandler had six. They helped the Sharks overcome an early 14-10 deficit for a 31-20 halftime lead before entering the fourth period ahead 50-38.
For Freedom, Justice Dixon had 19 points, Devonte Boyd had 16 and Corey Morton had nine. Dixon also had six rebounds and Boyd had five, while Downing had four assists and Markel Williams had three with two steals by Kameron Bannister.
On Thursday against Gar-Field, Smith led the Sharks with 20 points, including 15 in the second half, as Colgan overcame a 23-15 deficit – including 11-9 in the first quarter – to take a 32-29 advantage entering the fourth period. Howe added 17 points while Smith had six rebounds.
For Gar-Field, Cory Wilson had 17 points on 7-for-12 field-goal shooting while Marcus Young had eight. Wilson and A.J. Kargbo also had nine rebounds each.
Osbourn Park girls basketball 49, Osbourn 17
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets held an opponent under 40 points for the 10th time this girls basketball season by beating Osbourn 49-17 Friday on the road.
So they boosted their record to 10-5 and dropped their season average to only 35 points allowed per game, while Osbourn’s record fell to 8-6 overall and 0-4 in the Cedar Run District. Osbourn Park improved to 4-0 in the district to set up a Tuesday showdown for sole possession of first place with Stonewall Jackson (4-0).
Against Osbourn, Jo Raflo had 17 points and Trinity Epps had 10. The Eagles’ Amiyana Williams had six points with four each from Love Delaney and Maia Williams. Delaney and Kayli West added four rebounds apiece.
Woodbridge boys basketball 52, Gar-Field 47
Michael Cooper scored 19 points Friday to help the Woodbridge Vikings overcome a halftime deficit for a 52-47 victory at home over Gar-Field’s boys basketball team.
They fell behind 12-7 in the first quarter and 28-18 at halftime before narrowing that deficit to 37-35 entering the fourth period. Then Woodbridge finished on a 17-10 run to boost its record to 7-7 overall and 4-2 in the Cardinal District while dropping the Indians to 2-12 and 0-7.
Cooper made 7 of 12 field goals while Jaden King had 10 points with 7-for-8 free-throw shooting and Nazir Armstrong had eight points with six each from Damon Price and Jelani Wingate. Cooper also had nine rebounds.
For Gar-Field, Cory Wilson had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds while Jerome Warrick had nine points and three assists. A.J. Kargbo added eight points and Syrell Greier had five.
Brentsville girls basketball 52, Central 34
The Brentsville Tigers won a girls basketball game by the exact score of 52-34 for the second consecutive time this week by beating Central 52-34 Friday on the road in Woodstock.
Gabby Garrison scored 19 points as Brentsville bumped its record to 11-3 overall and 3-2 in the Class 3 Northwestern District, while Cara Vollmer had 12 points, Alden Yergey had 10 and Cai Smith had seven.
Vollmer made four of the Tigers’ eight 3-pointers and Garrison had three. They helped Brentsville build a 28-14 lead by halftime.
Seton boys basketball 85, Tandem Friends 68
John Paul Vander Woude made an impressive 7 of 9 3-pointers Friday to help the Seton Conquistadors defeat Tandem Friends' boys basketball team 85-68 on the road in Charlottesville.
He finished with 36 points to keep Seton undefeated in Delaney Athletic Conference play at 5-0 with a 10-5 mark overall. Vander Woude made 12 of 16 field goals to help the Conquistadors finish 27-for-48 as a team (56.2 percent), while Bobby Vander Woude had 23 points and Andrew Nguyen had 19.
Nguyen made 8 of 8 free throws to help his team finish 19-for-21 with Bobby Vander Woude going 6-for-7 and John Paul Vander Woude going 5-for-6. They helped Seton build a 22-10 lead in the first quarter, a 44-29 advantage at halftime and a 63-51 lead entering the fourth period.
John Paul Vander Woude added 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists while Jack Vander Woude had seven rebounds and four steals. Nguyen also had three assists and two steals.
Heritage Christian boys basketball 58, Temple Baptist 30
The Heritage Christian Patriots made 80 percent of their shots in the first quarter Friday en route to a 58-30 victory over Temple Baptist’s boys basketball team on the road in Herndon.
So they built an early 21-2 lead and expanded that to a 30-point advantage by halftime to boost their record to 4-4 (3-0 Old Dominion Association of Church Schools Conference) after a rough 1-3 start to the season.
Hayden James led Heritage with 18 points while Bret Cormican had 13 and Adam Kemp had 10. Cormican made 3 of 6 3-pointers while James had five steals and four assists.
James had four steals in the first half alone with the Patriots playing aggressive full-court defense. He also scored 17 points before halftime.
Forest Park girls basketball 58, Woodbridge 49
The Forest Park Bruins broke an 11-game losing streak against Woodbridge’s girls basketball team by beating the Vikings 58-49 Thursday at home thanks to four double-figure scorers.
That ended a five-season drought against Woodbridge and gave the Bruins an 8-5 record this season with a five-game winning streak. They also improved to 5-1 in the Cardinal District to maintain their lead in the standings while the Vikings moved to 3-2 and 5-8 after beating Gar-Field 71-18 Friday.
On Thursday, Janiah Jones led Forest Park with 15 points while Kayla Burton had 14, Lauren Palmateer had 13 and Angel Jones had 11. Burton made 10 of 10 free throws to help the Bruins go 20-for-22 as a team with a 5-for-5 showing by Palmateer.
Angel Jones also had five assists and Palmateer had four, while Janiah Jones had six rebounds with five each from Burton and Michelle Chambers. Angel Jones added four steals with three apiece from Palmateer and Janiah Jones.
They helped Forest Park built a 15-8 lead in the first quarter, a 30-28 advantage at halftime and a 42-39 lead entering the fourth period.
For Woodbridge, Amani Melendez scored 11 points.
Forest Park boys basketball 53, Woodbridge 50, OT
With 18 points from Kenyani Lee, the Forest Park Bruins defeated Woodbridge’s boys basketball team 53-50 in overtime Thursday on the road.
He made 8 of 9 free throws as Forest Park improved its record to 8-6 overall and 3-3 in the Cardinal District while the Vikings stand at 7-7 and 4-2.
The Bruins led the defensive battle only 10-9 in the first quarter and trailed 20-19 at halftime and 32-31 in the third quarter before forcing overtime with a 17-16 edge in the fourth period.
Kenneth Clark added 11 points while Kevin Johnson had nine and Tyler Smith had seven. Johnson also had five steals.
For the Vikings, Nazir Armstrong had 13 points and Jelani Wingate had nine with eight each from Mekhi Mims and Shane Feden, while Kai Bowers had six.
