One day after taking sole possession of the lead in the Cedar Run District girls basketball standings, the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets extended their overall winning streak to five games Wednesday with a 55-10 victory over Hylton at home in Manassas.
The victory gave OP a 12-5 record after the Yellow Jackets’ 52-51 win Tuesday over Stonewall Jackson kept them undefeated in the district at 5-0. So the Raiders stand at 4-1 in the district and 11-5 overall while Hylton is 2-13 overall and 2-5 in the Cardinal District.
On Wednesday, Katie Lemanski led OP with 11 points, Danielle Danfour had nine and Maddie Scarborough had eight. Against the Raiders on Tuesday, Jo Raflo had 16 points while Lemanski had 12, Scarborough had eight and Hannah Osaro had seven.
Stonewall Jackson girls basketball 53, Forest Park 50
The Stonewall Jackson Raiders rebounded from their first Cedar Run District loss of the girls basketball season with a 53-50 non-district victory Wednesday over Forest Park at home in Manassas.
Hannah Williams scored a game-high 24 points to give Stonewall an 11-5 record with a 4-1 mark in the district after losing to Osbourn Park 52-51 Tuesday, while the Bruins fell to 9-6 overall (6-1 Cardinal District). She made 7 of 7 free throws while Ana Umana made three of the Raiders’ nine 3-pointers for nine points while Maryan Yusuf had 11 points and Toyah Goines had seven.
They helped Stonewall overcome a 25-24 halftime deficit – including a 12-11 hole in the first quarter – to take a 40-35 lead entering the fourth period.
For Forest Park, Kayla Burton had 19 points and Shania Glenn had 12 thanks to four 3-pointers – one in each quarter – while Janiah Jones had nine points and Angel Jones had eight.
Previously for Stonewall, Williams scored 25 points Jan. 17 to help the Raiders defeat John Champe 61-42 despite leading only 28-24 at halftime. She also had 10 rebounds and six steals while Zoe Kanti had 16 points with seven from Goines, six from Yusuf and five from Nataezja Gaskins.
Kanti also had five assists and Yusuf had two while Gaskins had six rebounds with five from Amanie Bunchu and four from Goines. Adding two steals apiece were Yusuf and Kanti.
Battlefield girls basketball 46, Gar-Field 10
The Battlefield Bobcats amassed 20 steals and held Gar-Field’s girls basketball team to only two points in the second half Wednesday to beat the Indians 46-10 on the road in Woodbridge.
Anna Tekampe led them with four steals as Battlefield improved its record to 8-8 (3-3 Cedar Run District) while dropping the Indians to 0-14 (0-7 Cardinal District). Adding three steals each were Isabel Kelly, Sofia Miller ad Julia Mitchell, while Kethia Ngeleza had three blocks and Miller had two.
Kat Jenks led the Bobcats with 18 points, Kelly had nine and Miller had eight, while Mitchell had three assists. Jenks made 4 of 7 3-pointers while Miller made 4 of 5 field goals.
Ngeleza also finished with six rebounds while Jenks had five. They helped Battlefield take a 9-6 lead in the first quarter, a 23-8 advantage at halftime and a 40-8 lead entering the fourth period.
Forest Park boys basketball 56, Stonewall Jackson 44
With wins on consecutive nights, the Forest Park Bruins bumped their record above .500 for the second times this boys basketball season, beating Stonewall Jackson 56-44 Wednesday at home in Woodbridge after defeating Hylton 54-53 Tuesday on the road across town.
Their Tuesday win avenged a 56-50 loss to the Bulldogs at home Jan. 6 and gave Forest Park a 4-3 record in the Cardinal District while the Bruins’ win Wednesday improved their overall record to 8-7. Stonewall, meanwhile, fell to 5-10 and 1-4 in the Cedar Run District after earning its district victory of the season Tuesday by beating Osbourn Park 76-72. Hylton, meanwhile, stands at 5-9 and 5-3.
Tyler Smith led Forest Park against Stonewall with 11 points while Kenyani Lee had eight, Kenneth Clark had seven and Zedrick Yeboah had six with five each from Jalen Forouzi and Kyle Bond. They helped the Bruins build a 9-8 lead in the first quarter, a 29-17 advantage at halftime and a 39-31 lead entering the fourth period.
For the Raiders, Jaden McKenzie had 14 points while Lorenzo Nichols had 11 and Mike Goree had six with five apiece from Sean Scott and Declan McCarthy.
Against Hylton, Kevin Johnson led the Bruins with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Evan Reed made three 3-pointers en route to 15 points. Clark added eight points while Smith had seven and Lee had five as Forest Park took a 15-13 lead in the first quarter, a 29-22 advantage at halftime and a 41-37 lead entering the fourth period.
For the Bulldogs, Nathan Arrington had 17 points with 8-for-10 free-throw shooting while Kelby Garnett had 12 points, Marques Artis had nine, Greg Maddux-Velez had six and Jason Tarpeh had five.
Battlefield boys basketball 62, Gar-Field 30
Ponzi Yumul made 4 of 6 3-pointers Wednesday to help the Battlefield Bobcats defeat Gar-Field’s boys basketball team 62-30 at home in Haymarket.
He helped them build a 14-4 lead in the first quarter, a 32-14 advantage at halftime and a 48-23 lead entering the fourth period en route to boosting their record to 10-7 (3-2 Cedar Run District) while the Indians fell to 2-14 (0-7 Cardinal District).
Trevor Bounds added 14 points on 6-for-12 field-goal shooting and Carter Svenson had 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting while Wesley Williams had six points. Bounds also had seven rebounds and Svenson had three assists.
For Gar-Field, Cory Wilson had nine points while Jerome Warrick and A.J. Kargbo had seven each. Wilson also had seven rebounds and three assists with Alex Garcia adding three assists, too.
Patriot boys basketball 70, Osbourn 51
Zack Blue made 6 of 9 3-pointers Tuesday to score a game-high 28 points and lead the Patriot Pioneers to a 70-51 victory over Osbourn’s boys basketball team on the road in Manassas.
Overall he made 8 of 13 field goals and 6 of 8 free throws to give Patriot a 12-4 record with a 4-1 mark in the Cedar Run District, including four consecutive district wins in 12 days, while the Eagles fell to 2-3 in the Cedar Run and 5-13 overall. Blue helped Patriot make 25 of 48 field goals as a team (52 percent), including 10-for-20 on 3-point shooting (50 percent).
Chad Watson added 14 points and Jackson Ford had six, with five each from Trey Nelson and Allen Davis. Nelson also had seven assists, Watson had four and Blue had three, while Tyler Stringer had three blocks.
Adding three steals each were Blue and Nelson, while four Patriot players have five rebounds apiece – Watson, Nelson, Johnson and Stringer. They helped the Pioneers build a 14-5 lead in the first quarter, a 37-16 advantage at halftime and a 54-35 lead entering the fourth period.
Potomac boys basketball 66, Gar-Field 21
The Potomac Panthers held Gar-Field under 31 points for the first time this boys basketball season en route to a 66-21 victory over the Indians on the road in Woodbridge.
They started the game on a 13-0 run and led 37-15 by halftime before allowing only six points in the second half to boost their record to 13-3 overall and 6-1 in the Cardinal District while dropping Gar-Field to 2-14 and 0-7.
Tyrell Harris finished with 15 points and Caleb Satchell had 14 with 11 each from Kyle Honore and Larry Wright, while Langston Boyd had six and Rakim Lamarre had five. Lamarre also had six rebounds with five apiece from Satchell and Wright, while Harris and Marco Watson three steals each.
For Gar-Field, Jerome Warrick had eight points with four each from A.J. Kargbo, Lamin Bundu and Edward Wilkerson. Bundu also had four rebounds, as did Jedaiah Dancy.
Brentsville girls basketball 51, Fauquier 35
The Brentsville Tigers allowed only seven points in the first half Tuesday en route to beating Fauquier’s girls basketball team 51-35 on the road in Warrenton.
Gabby Garrison finished with 15 points as Brentsville improved it record to 12-3 with a three-game winning streak, while Sophia Stoernell had 12 points. They helped the Tigers build a 32-7 halftime lead, as did Cara Vollmer, who finished the night with nine points. Alden Yergey added eight points and Cai Smith had seven.
For Fauquier, scoring eight points each were Tia Minor, Skyler Furr and Makayla Foddrell, while Payton Swart had six points and Emma Carter had five.
Woodbridge boys basketball 56, Colgan 54
The Woodbridge Vikings rarely led by more than four points Tuesday, but they battled for a 56-54 victory over Colgan’s boys basketball team on the road.
They took an early 14-12 advantage, led 22-21 at halftime and entered the fourth period ahead 42-38 en route to boosting their record to 10-7 overall and 5-2 in the Cardinal Distinct while the Sharks fell to 10-7 and 5-3 with their overall four-game winning streak ending.
Shane Feden led Woodbridge with 16 points while Kai Bowers had 13 thanks to three 3-pointers, as well as 4-for-5 free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter. Michael Cooper added eight points in the game with seven from Jelani Wingate.
For Colgan, Adric Howe scored 19 points, including 15 in the second half, while Noah Wheatley had 15 points in the game and Tazir Smith had 13, including 7-for-7 free-throw shooting.
Forest Park girls basketball 50, Hylton 24
Before their six-game winning streak ended Wednesday, the Forest Park Bruins defeated Hylton’s girls basketball team 50-24 Tuesday at home in Woodbridge.
Kayla Burton finished with a game-high 15 points, including 10 in the first quarter as the Bruins took a 19-4 lead. Then they entered halftime with a 30-16 advantage and finished the third period with a 46-20 lead.
So Forest Park now has a 9-6 record overall after losing to Stonewall Jackson 53-50 and the Bruins stand at 6-1 in the Cardinal District, while Hylton is 2-5 in the Cardinal and 2-13 overall.
Shania Glenn added nine points Tuesday for Forest Park while Angel Jones had eight and Janiah Jones had six.
Osbourn girls basketball 34, Liberty 23
Before losing to Chantilly 61-29 on the road Wednesday, the Osbourn Eagles ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday with a 34-23 victory over Liberty’s girls basketball team at home in Manassas.
On Wednesday, Amiyanna Williams led Osbourn with 14 points as her team’s record fell to 9-7. Love Delaney added six points while Kayli West had 10 rebounds. Delaney added seven rebounds and Williams had four, as well as three steals.
On Tuesday against Liberty, Mia Williams led Osbourn with 11 points while Delaney had eight and Fantasia Payne had six. Adding 10 rebounds each were Amiyanna Williams and West, while Mia Williams had six and Payne had five.
John Paul the Great girls basketball 63, St. Catherine’s 56
Reina Washington’s line of 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and seven steals helped the John Paul the Great Wolves beat St. Catherine’s girls basketball team 63-56 in overtime Tuesday at home in Dumfries.
Sophia Ofosu added nine points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals as the Wolves improved their record to 9-5. Mary Caiafa finished with 11 points, Alissa Turner had 10 and Tatiana Ayala had eight, while Brianna Wydajewski had five rebounds and three steals.
Caiafa added three assists and two steals.
