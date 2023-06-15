The Battlefield girls lacrosse team dug themselves into a hole in the Class 6 state championship game against Oakton early into the second half, but they weren’t going down without a fight.
Trailing 7-2 with less than 20 minutes to play, the Bobcats slowly clawed their way back as they cut the deficit to 8-7 with just over six minutes remaining, but a late Cougar goal was a dagger they couldn’t overcome.
Playing in their second straight state finals, Battlefield finished on the wrong side of history again as Oakton hung on to win 9-8 and claimed the state title at Freedom (South Riding) High on Saturday.
“We started out slow and we had to do some makeup work. And the girls did it. Every adjustment we made, everything we told them to do, they did. It's just hard playing catch up,” Battlefield coach Mary Kugler said.
After defeating Ocean Lakes 22-3 in the quarterfinals and Colgan 18-5 in the semis, Battlefield entered the showdown poised to correct their 18-8 loss to Yorktown in last year’s state final.
But Oakton’s compact defense was difficult to penetrate and generate shots against for much of the match, and the Bobcats couldn’t reverse their fortune from last year as their season ends at 18-2.
Despite the loss, Kugler is proud of what the team has accomplished over the past two seasons. “They say we have an easy path, but we played a lot of Fairfax teams this year. I'd like to think that we proved ourselves, that that easy path isn't just an easy path, that it's been about hard work,” said Kugler.
“I see us back here again next year for sure. I think that we have the possibility to be in the exact same position that we were for the last two years, hopefully (with) a better outcome.”
Finishing 20-2, Oakton defeated Woodson 7-4 in the quarters and Robinson 16-6 in the semis on the way to winning the fifth girls lacrosse state title in school history. The Cougars won their first three by capturing three in a row from 2006-08 and added their fourth in 2012.
“It means the world to the program. It's been a while since we've been here and it's been great to win,” Oakton coach Craig Oliver said. “Couldn't be happier, more proud of them.”
Battlefield opened the scoring five minutes in as Kendra Harris assisted a cutting Natalie Moul on the crease to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.
Over the next 17 minutes, Oakton’s Alyeska Yee-Jenkins scored twice and assisted Avery Welch on another as the Cougars took a 3-1 lead approaching halftime.
Yee-Jenkins, a James Madison University commit, pestered the Bobcats all game long. Scoring four goals and assisting two others, the senior was the focal point of Oakton’s attack as she had the ball in her stick for much of the match.
“She's been a captain for three years, and she loves to compete. She has that emotion that's very infectious,” said Oliver.
In the final two minutes, Battlefield’s Averie Cage scored from just inside the eight-meter arc, then Yee-Jenkins scored on a penalty shot to give Oakton a 4-2 lead going into halftime.
To open the second half, the Cougars started to pull away as they netted three goals in the first five minutes to lead 7-2, but the Bobcats weren’t going to roll over.
Over the next 13 minutes, Battlefield put the ball in the back of the net five times while Oakton only scored once to bring them within one.
To kickstart the run, Moul scored on a backdoor cut from beyond the 12-meter fan, then Harris scored on an assist from Erin Sweeny a minute later to cut the deficit to 7-4.
After Oakton’s Caralie Basuel scored on a penalty shot, the Bobcats scored three times within a minute to set up a thrilling finish.
Addie Curtis scored the first on a Caileigh McQuillan assist as she was left wide open on the back side, then Sweeney scored the next two. After immediately winning the ensuing draw, the ball was played to Sweeney who scored with just 10 seconds dripping off the clock. She scored again less than a minute later on a penalty shot to leave the score 8-7 with seven minutes to go.
Finally breaking through against a tough Cougar defense, Battlefield used spacing and ball movement to spread Oakton out. “I said, ‘Spread out, move the ball. They're sending a double, someone's going to be open,’” Kugler said. “They did start doing that, and it did start working for them.”
But Oakton had an answer to the run. With five minutes remaining, Alexis Reese scored on the doorstep to extend the lead to 9-7, and from then on, the Cougars looked to run out the clock.
Harris kept Battlefield’s hopes alive on a penalty shot goal with three minutes to go, but the Bobcats wouldn’t get another chance. Oakton passed the ball back and forth on the perimeter as they watched the clock slowly drip away, hanging on to win the state title 9-8.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
