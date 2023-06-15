Caileigh MacQuillan Battlefield Girls Lacrosse

PHOTO BY DOUG STROUD 

Junior attacker Caileigh MacQuillan (No. 17) and the Battlefield Bobcats lost to Oakton 9-8 in the Class 6 state championship last Saturday at John Champe High in Aldie. 
Averie Cage Battlefield Girls Lacrosse

PHOTO BY DOUG STROUD

Averie Cage (No. 21) weaves upfield against Oakton.
Battlefield Girls Lacrosse Team

PHOTO BY DOUG STROUD

The Bobcats enjoyed one the finest years in program history.
