There’s a plethora of boys soccer contenders in the Cedar Run and Cardinal districts, with no one running away with a regular-season title yet.
Freedom, Colgan, and Forest Park are jockeying atop the Cardinal, with Osbourn, Battlefield, and Osbourn Park dueling in the Cedar Run with the season about halfway done.
A look at some of the squads:
BATTLEFIELD
-Coach/District: Wes Homan (1st year)/Cedar Run
-Up front and midfield: Danis Jacevic, Amari Benjamin, Manzi Siibo, Adam Sadiq, Erick Haddadin
-Defense: Jacob Cross, Luke Smith, Dariyan Benham, Kyle Morrell
-Keepers: Dylan Rose, Luke Boggess
-Coach’s take: After a tie versus Chantilly and a 1-0 loss to Independence, the Bobcats have gone 5-0-2 to contend for the district lead with Osbourn, Patriot, and Osbourn Park.
They’ve done it with a variety of talented players.
“I believe that we have a very deep team that can count on multiple players to step up on a given night,” coach Wes Homan said. “The group has done well so far.”
Senior midfielder Danis Jacevic is the team leader, Homan said, supported by a plethora of attack-minded players like juniors Amari Benjamin and Manzi Siibo, and seniors Adam Sadiq and Erick Haddadin.
There’s more experience in the back, with seniors Jacob Cross and Dariyan Benham patrolling the defense in front of a tandem of senior keepers in Dylan Rose and Luke Boggess.
“Adding to our group have been key contributors Carter Cramp, Yazan Yaghmmour, Alex Shawky, Jaiden Williams, Emmitt Inestroza, Ray Rivera Torres, and Connor Sturdevant,” Homan added.
BRENTSVILLE
-Coach/District: Matt Blesi (7th year)/Northwestern
-Up front: Emmett Howard, Blake Fletcher, Tyler Riffle
-Midfield and defense: Jaiden Borba, Cason Russell, Carlos Garcia, Dylan Spencer, Kai Markham
-Keepers: Wyatt Vonderhaar
-Coach’s take: It’s a pack of young Tigers after graduating 10 from last year’s squad. Perhaps that’s why it took until the fourth match before Brentsville scored a goal.
But the Tigers tied Fauquier and Liberty, then beat Fauquier in a wild 6-5 result.
“That shows the continued rise in our chemistry, with each other and on the ball,” coach Matt Blesi said.
Brentsville’s offense is powered by strikers Blake Fletcher and Emmett Howard, supported by Tyler Riffle, a central attacking midfielder.
Blesi noted improved play from left midfielder Carlos Garcia and right midfielder Cason Russell.
The defense is steadied by senior center backs Dylan Spencer and Kai Markham, along with defensive center mid Jaiden Borba, Brentsville’s anchor in the midfield.
“He leads the team with defensive wins, and his controlled possession and distribution set up our offensive attack.”
Freshman goalie Wyatt Vonderhaar has two clean sheets already.
FREEDOM
-Coach/District: Benji Kimble (11th year)/Cardinal
-Up front and midfield: Giovanni Garcilazo, Abdul Karama, Muhammad Dainkeh, Kofi Acquah, Juan Valladares Sanchez, Joshua Lizama, Oscar Martinez-Zavaleta, Josue Melgar
-Defense: Javier Lopez Escobar, Jeffery Manzanares, Anthony Melara-Ramirez, Kevin Rodriguez
-Keepers: Daniel Villalta, Joshua Carlson
-Coach’s take: With a Cardinal-leading 4-1-0 record after posting a 0-9 mark last year, the Eagles are the turnaround team of the region so far.
The difference? After only 26 players came out last season, coach Benji Kimble is back to his customary 90-player tryout and fully stocked JV team.
“Even though we took our lumps, they gained some valuable experience and I am seeing that pay off this year,” he said.
Eight players return from that tough season, including several top contributors.
One of just three seniors, captain Muhammad Dainkeh “controls the center of the pitch” with good possession and passing skills. Returner Kofi Acquah, a sophomore, has shown marked improvement.
Returners Anthony Melara-Ramirez and Kevin Rodriguez add depth in the midfield, while Juan Valladares Sanchez, Javier Lopez Escobar, and Jeffery Manzanares provide “athleticism that I lacked last season,” Kimble said.
In net, Daniel Villalta starts but is being challenged for minutes by Joshua Carlson, “a fantastic shot-stopper.”
Offensively, juniors Giovanni Garcilazo and Abdul Karama are back to put the ball in the net. Garcilazo has a strong shot, while Karama is a playmaker who can score or assist.
Kimble is aiming for a top-four finish in the district.
“There are no bad teams and no easy games,” he said. “Any team in this district can beat any other on a given night.”
FOREST PARK
-Coach/District: David Cresswell (4th year)/Cardinal
-Up front: Mikey Eberle, Eddy Ruiz, Jayden Ansah
-Midfield and defense: Kahlil Somera, Connor Messick, Ben Colcombe, Garrett Mixon, Matt Woldemichael
-Keepers: Nico Pinell
-Coach’s take: A run at the region championship isn’t unrealistic for Forest Park (4-3-2) - nor would be a state tourney appearance.
So think coaches David Cresswell and Gabe Chirino, especially once they saw some of their newcomers perform.
“With only five returning varsity players, we looked into the future and added 10 underclassmen,” Chirino said. “All being a big part on the field, with seven being regulars in the starting 11.”
The Bruins’ offense is led by speedy sophomore Jayden Ansah, attack-minded senior Eddy Ruiz, and captain striker Mikey Eberle, a commit to Old Dominion University who has “the ability to beat any defender one-on-one,” Chirino said.
Eberle had five goals in the Bruins’ first five games, while Ansah put in four and Ruiz had a pair of tallies with three assists.
Junior center defensive midfielder Kahlil Somera “keeps the tempo steady” as the heart of FP’s midfield, while freshman Connor Messick is a versatile midfielder with a pair of goals to his credit.
With junior captain center-back Matt Woldemichael sidelined by injury until after spring break, communicative sophomore Ben Colcombe and versatile freshman Garrett Mixon have stood out defensively. They’re in front of agile junior keeper Nico Pinell, in his first year with Forest Park.
GAINESVILLE
-Coach/District: Nathan Nemerow (1st year)/Cedar Run
-Up front: Hamid Tokhi
-Midfield and defense: Jordan Lorenzi
-Keepers: Tyler Barton
-Coach’s take: It’s Year One for the Cardinals’ program, and with an 0-7 mark, so far it shows.
“We know we are the David to everyone else’s Goliath right now, but that won’t last forever,” coach Nathan Nemerow said. “As a first-year program, the ceiling is high.”
On a roster with no seniors and few juniors, impact players are already emerging. Sophomore center-back Jordan Lorenzi is an attacking midfielder and a vocal leader who can also be used in the defensive third.
The starting keeper is junior captain Tyler Barton, who’s capable of making “some big-time saves,” Nemerow said.
The offense is paced by freshman forward Hamid Tokhi, who authored four goals in the Cardinals’ first five games.
“He is getting used to the bigger game, having primarily played futsal,” said Nemerow of Tokhi, who relocated to Virginia from Afghanistan last summer. “Hamid’s work-rate is second to none.”
The coach says in Year Two the Cardinals’ roster will look more like their rivals. “We want to end this season with a lot of positive momentum, as far as our team culture goes,” Nemerow said.
MANASSAS PARK
-Coach/District: Vinny Cipolla (3rd year)/Northwestern
-Up front and midfield: Martin Souza, Anthony Medrano, Javier Campos-Argueta, Ruben Sanchez, Xander Arias, Henry Alvarez-Estrada, Elmer Nolasco Mendez, Shivan Sindi, Carlos Argueta Castillo
-Defense: Steve Sanchez, Osmar Funes Machado, Josue Cuellar, Tony Trevino
-Keepers: Yousef Aarbaoui, Gerson Navarro
-Coach’s take: There’s a lot of promise on the Manassas Park roster. Coach Vinny Cipolla sees up-and-coming talent that could propel the Cougars (2-3-1) to a deep postseason run.
“We’ll be able to go 17 players deep in matches if we need to,” Cipolla said. “We have some good talent, it's a matter of getting match-tested.”
Sixteen of Cipolla’s varsity players are underclassmen, while just eight have previous varsity experience. The season began with five starters out with injury.
“On the positive side, the players filling in - including two freshmen - are getting some valuable experience versus mainly 6A opponents,” the coach said.
Senior keeper Yousef Aarbaoui, a captain and Mary Baldwin University commit, took over the starting job halfway through last year and has racked up clean sheets since.
On defense, seniors Steve Sanchez and Osmar Funes Machado are anchors, flanked by juniors Tony Trevino and Josue Cuellar.
Returning is junior second-team all-region pick Anthony Medrano, along with scoring threats Martin Souza, a senior all-district selection, and sophomore Ruben Sanchez. Elmer Nolasco Mendez is a returning forward.
“One of the biggest surprises has been the play of versatile freshman Javier Campos-Argueta, who has started and has played outside back, center-back, and striker,” Cipolla said. Campos-Argueta leads the Cougars in goals with three.
“He’s going to be a special player.”
OSBOURN
-Coach/District: Brandon Calandra (6th year)/Cedar Run
-Up front and midfield: Noel Sotelo, Daniel Ramirez, Brandon Loarte, Cooper Noseworthy
-Defense: Luis Garcia, Cristian Lopez, Angel Rivas, Abdoulaye Kone, Romeo Ventura
-Keepers: Armando Cervantes Martinez
-Coach’s take: So far, so good. That’s how coach Brandon Calandra assesses his Eagles (5-0-2).
“I’ve been impressed with our ability to score while continuing to play strong defensively as a unit,” he said. “With that being said, there’s always room for improvement.”
The trio of Noel Sotelo, along with last year’s Cedar Run Player of the Year Daniel Ramirez and captain midfielder Brandon Loarte, lead the offense. Sotelo has nine goals while Ramirez and Loarte have four each.
Captain Cooper Noseworthy patrols midfield, and returners Luis Garcia, Cristian Lopez, and Angel Rivas man the defense, along with newcomers Abdoulaye Kone and Romeo Ventura. They’re in front of sophomore keeper Armando Cervantes Martinez, in his first year as a varsity starter under the tutelage of assistant coach Jodi Kranich.
Through seven games, the Eagles have permitted four goals and earned three clean sheets.
“I believe we have a very special group of players. They’ve been together for a while since their playing days at the middle school under my other assistant coach Mike DeEmilio, who has done a great job prepping them to get to this level,” Calandra said. “They play for each other and the ‘O’ on their chest… I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group.”
PATRIOT
-Coach/District: Sarah Cureton (7th year)/Cedar Run
-Up front and midfield: AJ Sheutz, Ismael Martinez, Maxwell Hall
-Defense: Danny Spittles, Kelechi Eze
-Keepers: Will Lash
-Coach’s take: It’s been an up-and-down season so far for the Pioneers (4-3-1), who won three of their first four before going winless in three straight.
A 4-3 win over Champe righted Patriot’s ship before spring break.
“This team has an incredible chemistry and wants to be successful,” coach Sarah Cureton said. “The coaching staff and team have fantastic communication, which allows for player development.”
The offense is led by AJ Sheutz, Ismael Martinez, and Maxwell Hall three “fast-paced” players who “create incredible attacking opportunities.”
The Pioneers are backstopped by senior keeper Will Lash, who brings quick reactions to the position. In front of him are defensive standouts Danny Spittles and Kelechi Eze, who excel in winning balls out of the air.
“As always, our expectation is to battle for the district championship and advance into postseason play,” Cureton said.
WOODBRIDGE
-Coach: Ernesto Marquez (1st year)/Cardinal
-Up front: Andres Fuentes-Ramos, Blest Dumbuya, Jeffrey Villatoro, Kierian O'Connor, Adam Amara
-Midfield and defense: Leonardo Vasquez, Nico Maldonado, Enzo Flores
-Keepers: Christian Cordova, Alejandro Fuentes-Ramos
-Coach’s take: Coach Ernesto Marquez takes over at his alma mater bent on returning Woodbridge (4-3-1) to prominence.
“We only have seven seniors out of 27 players, but a big pool of underclassmen who we are hoping to rely on and build for the future,” said Marquez, a 2005 Woodbridge graduate.
Boy soccer assistant coaches Fredy Contreras and Edwin Cruz are also Viking alums.
Woodbridge’s strength is its forward line, led by senior Andres Fuentes-Ramos (two goals, two assists). Marquez considers him among the top talents in the Cardinal District.
Juniors Jeffrey Villatoro and Blest Dumbuya are strong goal-scoring forwards, with Villatoro owning three goals already.
The trio of sophomore Leonardo Vasquez and juniors Nico Maldonado and Enzo Flores hold down midfield.
“All three are technically superb,” Marquez said. “Good players on possession, good tactical awareness, and good presence in the midfield.”
The defense must improve, the coach admits. But the keeper spot is in good hands with junior Christian Cordova and freshman Alejandro Fuentes-Ramos splitting time.
“As my first year at Woodbridge, we are looking at this season as a rebuilding year,” Marquez said. “We are looking to turn things around from past years and get Woodbridge back to winning ways.”
