The date Sept. 1, 2022, will live in Gainesville High School lore. That’s when the Cardinals won their first varsity football game - and it came in just their second try.
“They were excited, and they should have been,” head coach Daniel Bruton said. “It is a big deal in our school’s history.”
Gainesville opened last year and fielded a JV squad. They inaugurated their varsity team this year, debuting with a 42-7 loss at Handley, a nine-win team a year ago.
The Cardinals bounced back in Week 2 with a convincing 54-28 triumph over Osbourn Park, as sophomore running back Koven Smith introduced himself with a 191-yard, two-TD performance on the ground.
He added 37 yards and one touchdown receiving and returned a kickoff for a score. Smith accumulated more than 320 all-purpose yards.
Sophomore quarterback Josh Barido completed 9 of 11 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns, allowing no interceptions. Junior wideout Aidan McClafferty hauled in five receptions for 174 yards and three TDs.
Bruton praised his offensive line for “amazing” work, including Riley Trainer, Jeramy Stith, Kenny Torres, Jack Smoot, and Adrian Posado-Carrell, who was spelled by Nick Goleno due to injury.
Big sophomore Greg Davidson is a passing-catching tight end who measures 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds.
“The three in the middle are sophomores and the tackles are juniors,” Bruton said. “The highest graded lineman this week was Smoot who is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound sophomore. Bright future for him.”
The Cardinals will have their wings full Friday when they host Battlefield, a 13-1 team a year ago.
“We’re still focusing on continued progress. Fundamentals, alignment assignment, and trying to become more physical each week,” the coach said. “Battlefield is a great team with a lot of athletes on both sides of the ball. They are well-coached and it will be a great measuring stick.”
