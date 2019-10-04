The final 38 seconds Friday couldn’t have played out more appropriately for the Hylton Bulldogs.
Hylton led by 22 points and planned to take a knee in order to run out the clock in the fourth quarter, but the ball exchange between the Bulldogs’ center and their quarterback, Tyler Mitchell, did not go well. The ball ricocheted off of Mitchell’s hands, bounced forward through his offensive line and through Colgan’s defensive line before Sharks linebacker Ali Chaudhry recovered it.
That was the 15th fumble of the game, an almost unheard of total for two teams combined, especially during a contest played on a pleasant night void of precipitation.
But, after than final fumble, Hylton’s defense stepped up, as it had most of the evening. The Bulldogs quickly forced Colgan into a turnover on downs, giving Hylton’s offense the ball back with 1 second remaining.
So Mitchell again aligned his Bulldogs in “victory formation” and executed a proper kneel down to seal Hylton’s 30-8 win over the Sharks on the road in Manassas.
“We know we’re a talented team,” Mitchell said after taking responsibility for many of the Bulldogs’ fumbles. “But we have a lot of errors like that – a lot of easy things we have to correct.”
The Bulldogs finished with only two turnovers in the game, but they fumbled the ball eight times for a cumulative loss of 32 yards, which limited their offensive production. So winning by 22 points despite those mistakes couldn’t have hurt the Bulldogs’ confidence as they finished the game with a 4-2 record.
“The only people that can beat us is ourselves,” senior two-way lineman Devin Bowen said while acknowledging Hylton’s frequent fumbles. “No one else can stop us in the county. … We can go far in the playoffs.”
Last fall, the Bulldogs lost in the first round of the Class 6 Region C tournament, but they won at least one region game in five of the previous seven seasons. This fall, they’ve lost to only Patriot, the No. 3 team in the Region 6B standings, and Colonial Forge, No. 5 in 6B.
Colgan (1-4) entered Friday ranked only No. 14 in 6B, but the Bulldogs stood at No. 7 and showed promise for moving up if they can simply limit their errors, many of which happened on the center-quarterback exchanges.
“All the fumbles were on me,” said Mitchell, a junior first-year starter. “My center had nothing to do with that.
“As the quarterback … that’s my responsibility to get the snap,” he said. “I’m just too worried about other things.”
Hylton coach Tony Lilly laid equal blame on the Bulldogs’ center, but perhaps something supernatural was also at play as Colgan similarly fumbled seven times. In fact, the Sharks and Bulldogs combined to fumble 14 times in only a 27-minute span between late in the first quarter and the start of the fourth.
Colgan’s fumbles resulted in only two turnovers, but those dropped balls also helped give Hylton a significant advantage in field position. Six of the Bulldogs’ initial seven possessions of the game began within Colgan territory, leading to a 16-0 halftime lead for Hylton.
“Field position is everything,” said coach Steve Baudendistel, whose Sharks previously earned their first win of 2019 on Sept. 27 by beating Potomac 15-13. “We took a small step back from last week. Too many mental mistakes.”
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, began their first possession Friday at their own 17-yard line, but then their average starting field position was Colgan’s 44-yard line over their final 11 possessions. Hylton’s special teams pressure helped create that advantage by limiting Sharks punter Quint O’Brien to 24.7 yards per kick, with two of six punts traveling fewer than 10 yards.
“We came after their punter quite a bit and put a little pressure on him,” Lilly said. “So he wasn’t able to really connect.”
Hylton’s defense fared similarly well, limiting the Sharks to only 134 yards of total offense.
Colgan moved the ball 18 yards on the first possession of the game before punting, which set up an 83-yard drive that gave Hylton a 7-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown run by Colby Bond.
“After that first drive, momentum was set and done,” Bowen said. “It was just all the energy ... after kickoff.”
Sharks quarterback Dwayne Chandler finished with only 91 yards on 3-for-12 passing thanks to Hylton’s quick pass rush. He also ended with negative-3 yards on 12 carries despite a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to 23-8 after Mark Marshall caught a 50-yard pass.
Hylton’s defense, meanwhile, had linebacker Tajon Bush and lineman Mousa Eadah lead the team with at least two tackle-for-loss each.
“After a couple series I felt comfortable that my [defensive] front was really winning the game against their offensive line,” Lilly said. “And I was really impressed with [that offensive line] watching them on film. They’re big up front.
“I challenged them all week,” Lilly said of the Bulldogs' defense. “Basically told them, ‘You’re facing a team that’s not going to run things that are confusing. They’re going to come right at you.’”
So Latrell Guy led the Bulldogs from the interior of their defensive line. His highlight came via a sack early in the second quarter, when he quickly pushed a Colgan offensive lineman backward into Chandler for a sack before the Sharks quarterback could take more than two steps into his drop.
“He’s just a powerful kid,” Lilly said of Guy, who can squat 530 pounds. “A really talented kid who gets a lot of penetration. I think that disrupted a lot of stuff they were doing.”
So Colgan finished the first half with only 25 yards of offense and a 16-point deficit.
“Our defense was ripping it up for us,” Mitchell said.
Offensively, meanwhile, Mitchell finished with 141 yards and two touchdowns for Hylton on 11-for-26 passing. He also had 53 yards on 19 carries, a total negatively skewed by fumbled snaps and a few Colgan sacks.
Mitchell ended with eight runs of more than seven yards each after rarely running earlier this season.
“I told coach I could run, and I’ve proven it,” Mitchell said. “I’m getting better every game, showing off my moves.
“Passing, I’ve got to work on that,” Mitchell said. “The first pass I threw should have been a pick.”
On the ground, Bond led Hylton with 86 yards on 11 carries, all in the first half. Juanya Braxton added 39 yards on five receptions, while Colgan’s Adu finished with three tackles-for-loss, including a sack.
“We had a lot of good series on defense, but it wasn’t consistent enough,” Baudendistel said. “Dropped a couple interceptions. [Those are] opportunities to kind of shift momentum, and we didn’t.”
So the Sharks lost and Hylton ended its two-game losing streak, renewing hopes for the Bulldogs to earn a region berth after they recently lost to Patriot 42-14 and Colonial Forge 59-7.
“The last two games we haven’t been playing at all like ourselves,” Mitchell said of those losses. “We played scared, honestly.
“To finally get the feeling of a win again,” he said, “it’s way better than losing.”
