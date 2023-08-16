Okay, I'm a sucker for half-price. That's what we seniors do. You'll likely find me and theMrs. at the IHOP on Wednesday nights for the half-price meal, sampling from their amazingly varied menu. (It's not just pancakes!)So, when I found out that the Virginia Railway Express (VRE for short) also offers a half-price deal for those over 65, count me in!
Note: For those contemplating this bargain, there is a bit of administrative overhead to get the "VRE Reduced Fare ID" that entitles you to half-price fares and then to figure out how to download and use the VRE Mobile, but hey, it's half-price fare! This translates to a $10 fare to get into D.C. to a measly $4.60 (Users get a further discount when buying 10 tickets at a time.)
So, it was with a certain amount of anticipation that I stood at the Manassas train depot on a beautiful spring day, waiting to catch the last morning train toward Washington.
Take the train to your bike ride
This was to be a long-imagined adventure to explore D.C. by bicycle. But first, I needed to lug my bike onto the train, strap it in the designated bike parking area and then join the commuters heading into D.C. for work.
Pre-COVID, the train would have been jammed with passengers making it impossible to take my bike, but not this Thursday morning. So many former commuters have joined the ranks of the virtual workplace, that the train was, maybe, a third full. On the positive, this meant there was plenty of space for me and my bicycle.
Looking at Google maps, I decided my best approach into D.C. was to offload at the Crystal City VRE station. So, I devised a rough plan, once there, to bike into D.C. as far as the C&O Canal Towpath and return to Crystal City to catch the 1:30p.m.train back to Manassas.
The train arrived like clockwork at 9 a.m., and I was able to offload my bike in the short time allotted for the stop. Just a block away was the entrance to the Mount Vernon bike path, which runs up the Potomac to Washington.
Ducking jets at DCA
After swirling under the George Washington Parkway, I was quickly on the path and on my way to D.C. As I cruised by Washington's Reagan National Airport, I got to feel the adrenaline rush of an incoming jet screaming directly overhead as it approached the airport. Then I pedaled toward D.C. and was passed by several bikers who were much more fit than me and apparently late for work.
Crossing the narrow bike path along Roosevelt Bridge, I was grateful there were no fellow bikers approaching from the other side of the Potomac.
'Meeting' JFK
Finally into D.C., my first stop was to admire and be surprised by the fairly recent improvements to the Kennedy Center lawn, which includes some nice landscaping, sculptures and a statue of John F. Kennedy in mid-stride. I had to take a selfie with JFK, and he didn't mind in the least. Then, it was along the Potomac with wonderful views of the Rosslyn skyline across the river. I'd forgotten how lovely D.C. is, and the manicured gardens along the Potomac made me think for a short time I was in Paris instead.
A little further up the path, the vegetation changed dramatically. I was now in a heavily wooded area. When I joined the actual C&O Canal path, I traded the smooth asphalt for a more challenging gravel trail. I could have kept cycling along this traffic-free path for the next 180 miles to Cumberland, Maryland, or even as far as Pittsburgh, along the Great Allegheny Passage. But I had the 1:30 p.m. return train to catch, so I turned around after about 4 miles and started heading back.
Nearing the Kennedy Center, I decided I still had some time to spare, so I biked a bit up Rock Creek Parkway and then over to the Washington Monument, packed by this time with tons of school groups meandering around the National Mall, and each listening intently to their tour guides (I'm joking).
A little worried about time and meeting my 1:30 p.m. train back to Manassas, I biked back across the river and arrived in Crystal City a good hour before the train was to arrive – a total jaunt of 26 cycling miles.
A side trip for some high tech shopping
This early arrival gave me time to park my bike and experience the excitement of cash-register-free shopping at Amazon Fresh. I tried to barge through the closed entry gate but was instructed on how to use my Amazon app to open it. Once in, this allowed me to grab my $1.99 vegetable pizza slice and a soda for lunch and spring through the gate with no cash register needed – am I hip or what?
After chomping down my pizza, I still had time for a coffee at the neighboring French-inspired bakery/coffee shop next door with outside seating. Maybe I was in Paris?
A relaxing ride home
Once again, the VRE impressed me with its punctuality, as the train pulled into the station at the posted 1:30 p.m. Juggling my coffee, I was able to lug the bike back onto the train unassisted. Then, I got to enjoy the next 45 minutes relaxing as I sat in reverse and watched and counted the station stops go by until arriving back in Manassas around 2:30 p.m.
So, my plan worked. It even inspired me to do something probably a little less athletic next time using my half-price fare. Maybe a cultural tour, venturing a little further to L'Enfant Plaza to explore the joys of the Smithsonian museums.
Quick note: After penning this article,VRE announced "Free Fridays," allowing a free ride in and out of D.C. If only I had waited! Then again, with ridership so low, I don't mind helping VRE out by paying my half-price fare.
Reach John von Reyn at jvonreyn@gmail.com
