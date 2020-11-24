When you’re the best girls golfer in school history, you deserve your moment in the sun.
That’s why Brentsville High found a way to celebrate senior Isabel Bae’s signing with William & Mary even during the pandemic.
Only the athlete, her parents, brother and her coaches were allowed to Bae’s small ceremony Nov. 10 at the high school, and they came in one at a time, with the area later sanitized for a second athlete, Austin Stroud, who signed to play men’s lacrosse at Division II Mars Hill (N.C.) University.
“She’s probably the best female golfer of all time at Brentsville,” said Tigers’ golf coach Gina Butler of Bae, who has been the Tigers’ No. 1 golfer her entire career and helped Brentsville win the Northwestern District Class 3 title last year.
“Her short game is stellar, and she’s almost always in the fairways and greens in regulation. That’s how she scores so low,” said Butler.
Bae said she’s been talking with William & Mary coach Ed Teer for over a year. “I think after visiting so many times to William & Mary and Jamestown for golf tournaments and for fun, I fell in love with the campus and I felt like I belonged there,” she said. “I really like how it is only two to three hours from my house, so my parents can visit me and watch me play or visit me at Williamsburg.”
Bae was in discussion with other colleges, but she said William & Mary stood out “because I knew it was one of the best schools in Virginia and it has always been my dream to play Division I golf.”
Golf is something that’s in her blood. Bae’s father is an avid golfer, and she attributes her development to him. He began schooling her when she was 7 and continued working with her until about two years ago, when former George Mason University men’s golf coach Linda Gaudi took over.
“My dad was my biggest supporter, because he would help me gain every skill I possibly could have and taught me many valuable things through golf,” she said.
Butler says Bae is so skilled and poised that she requires almost zero maintenance.
“Isabel is calm, cool and collected on the golf course. She has a poker face, so if it’s not going well, you’re not going to know about it,” the coach said. “It’s pretty impressive to watch her move around the course. I have the luxury to ride up and talk to the golfers, and she’ll tell me how things are going. She’s always positive.”
Bae agrees she has a calm temperament. “The part of the game that came easiest at first was short game since I was a small girl back then, but now one of my strengths is my mentality. If I don’t have the best start in a tournament, I stay as calm as possible and try to have fun,” she said.
Bae has shined throughout her amateur career, playing on the American Junior Golf Association circuit and Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour. She was second in her age group and fourth overall at the 2020 VSGA Girls Junior Championship, shooting 69 (-2) and 67 (-4). She was fourth at the AJGA Junior at Longleaf, carding scores of 78, 74 and 68.
She’s placed third at the Commonwealth Classic and fourth at the HJ Glove Girls Championship. She was on Team Virginia for wins in two team competitions against Maryland, the Poindexter Cup and Capital Cup.
Now that her recruiting is over, Bae still has her senior year to look forward to, since the VHSL pushed fall sports to late winter due to the pandemic.
Brentsville's first meet is March 10 at Stonewall Golf Club.
“She will be ready for the cooler temperatures as golf is a year-round sport and Isabel plays all year,” said Butler, who predicts Bae will make her fourth appearance in the VHSL Girls State Championship.
