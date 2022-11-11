The postseason got underway this week in high school football with seven Prince William County teams vying for state titles.
Region championships are Nov. 26 and state semis Dec. 3. The Class 6 state final is Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University. The Class 3 state final is Dec. 10 at noon at Liberty University.
THIS WEEK’S PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
Class 6 Region B quarterfinals
No. 8 GAR-FIELD (5-5) at No. 1 FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE (10-0), Thursday 6 p.m.
No. 7 Colonial Forge (5-5) at No. 2 BATTLEFIELD (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 6 UNITY REED (6-4) at No. 3 PATRIOT (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 5 FOREST PARK (6-4) at No. 4 John Champe (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 3 Region B quarterfinals
No. 8 James Monroe (2-8) at No. 1 BRENTSVILLE (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Goochland (3-7) at No. 2 Skyline (5-5), Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Culpeper (3-7) at No. 3 Warren County (5-5), Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Caroline (4-6) at No. 4 Armstrong (4-6), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Final Cedar Run District standings
Battlefield 7-0 10-0
Patriot 6-1 9-1
John Champe 5-2 7-3
Unity Reed 4-3 6-4
Freedom (S.R.) 2-5 4-6
Gainesville 2-5 4-6
Osbourn 2-5 4-6
Osbourn Park 0-7 1-9
Final Cardinal District standings
Freedom 6-0 10-0
Forest Park 5-1 6-4
Gar-Field 4-2 5-5
Potomac 3-3 5-5
Woodbridge 2-4 4-6
Colgan 1-5 3-7
Hylton 0-6 0-10
Final Class 6 Region B rankings
(Top eight in playoffs)
1, Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0), 36.0. 2, Battlefield (10-0), 35.0. 3, Patriot (9-1), 33.2. 4, John Champe (7-3), 30.8. 7. 5, Forest Park (6-4), 29.5. 6, Unity Reed (6-4), 29.4. 7, Colonial Forge (5-5), 28.4. 8, Gar-Field (5-5), 27.0. 9, Potomac (5-5), 26.7. 10, Freedom-South Riding (4-6), 25.4. 11, Osbourn (4-6), 25.1. 12, Gainesville (4-6), 24.7. 13, Woodbridge (4-6), 24.5. 14, Colgan (3-7), 22.7. 15, Osbourn Park (1-9), 20.5. 16, C. D. Hylton (0-10), 20.0.
Final Class 3 Region B rankings
(Top eight in playoffs)
1, Brentsville District (9-1), 26.2. 2, Skyline (5-5), 22.1. 3, Warren County (5-5), 19.9. 4, Armstrong (4-6), 19.5. 5, Caroline (4-6), 19.3. 6, Culpeper County (3-7), 18.3. 7, James Monroe (2-8), 17.8. 8, Goochland (3-7), 17.8. 9, Meridian (1-9), 16.6. 10, William Monroe (2-8), 16.5.
