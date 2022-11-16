High-scoring Freedom (11-0) opened the postseason without slowing down, as the Eagles manhandled Gar-Field 77-26 in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
Jeffrey Overton posted 231 rushing yards, while Tristan Evans posted 393 passing yards.
Patriot (10-1) rolled as well, eliminating Unity Reed 49-20 as Sam Fernandez threw for 246 yards and Quentin Harrison ran for 135.
Brentsville (10-1) won its Class 3 Region B quarterfinal over James Monroe 56-13, as Blake Fletcher ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and Nico Orlando ran for 102 yards and two TDs.
Region championships are Nov. 26 and state semis Dec. 3.
The Class 6 state final is Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University. The Class 3 state final is Dec. 10 at noon at Liberty University.
THIS WEEK’S PLAYOFF MATCHUPS
Class 6 Region B semifinals — Friday, Nov. 18:
- John Champe (8-3) at Freedom-Woodbridge (11-0), 7 p.m.;
- Colonial Forge (6-5) at Patriot (10-1), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinal results:
- Freedom d. Gar-Field 77-26;
- Colonial Forge d. Battlefield 17-13;
- Patriot d. Unity Reed 49-20;
- John Champe d. Forest Park 44-25
Class 3 Region B semifinals
- Friday, Nov. 18: Caroline (5-6) at Brentsville (10-1), 7 p.m.
- Warren County (6-5) at Goochland (4-7), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinal results:
- Brentsville d. James Monroe 56-13
- Caroline d. Armstrong 16-8 (OT)
- Goochland d. Skyline 35-22
- Warren County d. Culpeper 21-13
