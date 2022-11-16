Freedom Remains Unbeaten Defeating Unity Reed 42-0

High-scoring Freedom (11-0) opened the postseason without slowing down as the Eagles manhandled Gar-Field 77-26 in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.

 Doug Stroud
Freedom Remains Unbeaten Defeating Unity Reed 42-0

Freedom quarterback Tristan Evans (12) loads up for a deep pass into the Unity Reed secondary during Thursday night's game. 
