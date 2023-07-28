Greater Manassas won the age 16-18 Babe Ruth Baseball Virginia state title, downing Greater Loudoun 11-6 on July 17 in Lawrenceville.
Greater Manassas went 4-0 in the tournament, downing Brunswick 14-0, Mecklenburg 10-5, then eliminating Stafford 6-5 in the semifinals.
The team is composed of players from Osbourn, Osbourn Park, Gainesville, Patriot and Brentsville high schools.
Pitcher Eli Laughman, a rising junior at Osbourn Park, was tournament MVP with two wins and a save. Luke Shearin, also of Osbourn Park, batted .615. Leadoff hitter Lucas Johnson of Brentsville batted over .500, and Luke Pierce (Patriot) had eight RBI.
Next up for manager Bill Laughman’s team is this week’s six-team Babe Ruth Baseball Southeast Regional, which opened Wednesday in Clifton and Centreville.
Greater Manassas met host Southwestern Youth Association in its first game Wednesday. Citrus Park (Fla.), Greater Loudoun, Stafford and Lake Norman-Western North Carolina are also competing.
The event concludes Saturday, July 29, followed by the Babe Ruth national tournament starting Aug. 13 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
