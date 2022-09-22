The defending Class 3 Northwestern District and Region 3B golf champions are looking for more.
The Brentsville Tigers entered the postseason Sept. 22 with the district tournament at Bowling Green Country Club in Front Royal, prelude to the regional tourney Sept. 27 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal.
As a team, Brentsville is 4-4 in duals and has competed in four other tournaments.
“We have had a great time working with each other to get better,” head coach Gina Butler said. “We enjoy mixing up our practices to learn from one another.”
Juniors Addison Butler, Alex Bae, and Jack Cundiff are the Tigers’ leaders in more ways than one.
“My top three players have worked with the rest of the team to help improve their game, and they’re enjoying the competition with each other,” the coach said.
Addison Butler, the coach’s daughter, has twice won medalist honors, including a 35 over nine holes in a quad match Aug. 25 at Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market. She also shot 73 to tie for seventh at the Skyline Invitational Sept. 13.
Bae has been low medalist twice as well, putting up a 37 in a quad match Sept. 8 at Winchester Country Club.
“Both Alex and Addison have the ability to go low anytime they step out on the course,” Butler said.
Brentsville’s No. 4 and 5 golfers, senior lefty Kylan Cheney and sophomore Luke Townsend, “have shown huge improvements and are moving in the right direction.”
Senior Patrick Jacob holds the No. 6 spot, backed by junior Bryson Cheney and senior Austin Apesa.
The Tigers’ golf team is replete with athletes from other sports. Bae is a Brentsville swimmer, while Addison Butler and Bryson Cheney play tennis.
Townsend won the Region 3B wrestling title last February in the 106-pound division.
Now their attention is on bringing another golf trophy back to Nokesville.
“I expect my golfers to play their best round as they maneuver around the course and compete against some of the best,” the coach said. “We have been working towards this day and I look forward to watching them play.”
The Tigers were fifth at last year’s state meet.
