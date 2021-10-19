GOLF REPORT: Brentsville golf continues run of greatness

Several Prince William County golf programs holed out their seasons in style.
With a hole-in-one on the 155-yard 16th, Battlefield’s Will Harley earned all-state recognition, shooting a two-under 70 to tie for fifth overall at Tuesday’s Class 6 tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
Harley’s teammate Tate Corbett, a fellow senior and the only other local golfer in the field, tied for 29th with a 78.
The day before at Monday’s Class 3 tourney in Abingdon, the entire six-golfer Brentsville lineup scored 87 or better, led by Alex Bae’s 79, giving the Tigers fifth place.
There’s still some golf to be played, with the girls local zone qualifier Oct. 18 in Front Royal before the girls state championship Oct. 25 in Harrisonburg.
Tigers roll to district, region crowns
It was a banner season for Brentsville, winning both the Class 3 Northwestern District and Region B titles. Consistency throughout the lineup drove the Tigers to first-place team scores of 310 in the districts and 313 in regionals.
“We had a great season,” third-year coach Gina Butler said. “My top four golfers played solid golf, while my fifth, sixth, and seventh continued to get better each week.”
Individually, Alex Bae and captain Reid Sanders finished as district co-champions, as the teammates wound up tied and declined a playoff.
Coach Butler’s daughters Addison and captain Barrett Butler placed third and fifth, respectively, with Barrett drilling an eagle from over 100 yards out on the 15th hole.
All four earned all-district honors. Sanders, the Butlers, and Jack Cundiff went on to earn all-region recognition with sub-80 scores.
Barrett and Addison Butler have already qualified for the girls state tourney.
The coach said the team played the season with someone on their minds. Ryland Harris was a Brentsville student-athlete who lost a battle with brain cancer in September.
“He was the epitome of a great athlete and friend, so every day we walk on the course, we try to play like Ryland,” she said. “Giving every shot our all.”
Gainesville growing up fast
At the start of this inaugural season, Gainesville head coach Scott King just hoped to fill out a lineup.
By the end of the season, he had a team of seven that showed well at regionals. Gainesille will see Zoe Heaton and Cassie Sengul perform at the girls zone qualifier.
“What a positive year for our first go-around,” King said. “I’m looking forward to off-season practice and workouts.”
Freshman Jack Schimler turned out to be the star of the team, shooting a team-best 83 in the Region 6B tourney to tie for 15. Charlie Cappellini lowered his scoring average by 15 shots during the season, King said.
King, who previously coached at George Mason University, hopes to see more improvement in Year Two.
“I want to give them a little taste of a college atmosphere and what it takes to prepare for the next season,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.