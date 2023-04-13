It seemed like target practice for the Colgan girls soccer team as they fired on the net at will to the tune of a 17-0 victory over a rebuilding Potomac squad on Monday.
Using a deep, cohesive lineup anchored by senior striker Samantha Deguzman, the first goal came in the third minute and the rout was on, leading to a 12-0 halftime cushion. Colgan’s prolific scoring continued Tuesday in a 10-0 blanking of Hylton.
“(Potomac) is building a program. We have a lot of seniors, girls that have played together their whole life. So, it's one of those games where you try to use it to build cohesion moving forward in district play,” fifth-year coach Tom Warzywak said.
At 5-1 and 3-1 in the Cardinal District, the Sharks are feeding off their breakout 2022 campaign when they went 18-2-1, their best record since the school opened in 2016.
Poised to advance to the Class 6 state playoffs for the first time last year, Colgan was upset in the first round of the Class 6 Region B playoffs by Freedom (South Riding) 1-0 on a late goal.
That season-ending loss still haunts Warzywak.
“You couldn't dominate more. I mean, it was 60-40 possession. I think it was like 180 passes completed and they had like 60. And it was just a really unfortunate missed mark at the very end of the game on a corner kick,” said Warzywak, a social studies teacher at Colgan.
Meet the Sharks
With a potent lineup returning, Colgan blends dangerous attack and suffocating defense as they strive for another monster year.
Deguzman, a team captain and Virginia Tech commit, highlights Colgan’s attack as her 13 goals leads the team. Against Potomac, she added two on a strike from just inside the box and then on a tap in.
“We were just trying to keep the ball playing as a team so we could build forward and get our opportunities on the goal,” she said. “Having the support with my team and getting the opportunities that I do dribbling forward, taking players on, and taking my chances really helps.”
With goals coming from 10 different Sharks, the roster is loaded with capable scorers from top-to-bottom, including Mia Arevalo-Delcid, Olivia Becker and Anna Simmons.
Arevalo-Delcid added Colgan’s fifth goal in the 16th minute, showing off her dribble moves as she danced with the ball in the middle of the field before putting it in from about 10 yards out.
Becker scored the third and fourth goals of the night in the 12th and 14th minutes as she beat the goalkeeper with a powerful 20-yard strike, then tapped in her second in a scrum in front of the net following a corner kick.
Another team captain, Simmons put in the first goal of the second half as she finished from roughly 15 yards away after she blew by the defense on a long run.
Potomac rarely had the ball on the attacking end, providing little stress for the Sharks’ capable starting defensive unit of juniors Emme Rivera, Kamryn Winger, Cambria Kendall and sophomores Alyssa Bassett, Chloe Nelson and Mahlia Slaiby.
Sophomore Chase Rooney starts in the net.
“We're just really blessed at Colgan to have all these great athletes, great kids. We're just trying to give them the best possible environment, atmosphere, program so they can succeed,” Warzywak said.
Tackling a tougher schedule
Knowing his team’s potential as a state title contender, Warzywak added some strong opponents.
In their first two games, the Sharks defeated defending Class 4 state champion Broad Run 4-0, and Battlefield, a Class 6 state quarterfinalist last season, 2-0.
Their only loss came against Cardinal District rival Forest Park 2-1. The Bruins’ two goals are the only two Colgan has allowed all season.
“We try to challenge the girls with a tough out of district schedule,” Warzywak said. “I like to have them in really, super competitive games that are going to challenge them every time.”
In their three matches since, Colgan has won by a combined 36-0 – overwhelming Gar-Field 9-0, Potomac 17-0 and Hylton 10-0.
Postseason plans
With nine games remaining, Warzywak sees his girls in the mix for the region title.
“It's going to be about coming together as a team, not relying on any one or two people, and hopefully you get a good bounce here or there. But we're in a good situation in our district where we'll probably get out of the district and into the region,” he said.
Deguzman likes the way the Sharks are playing,
“We definitely have the team to achieve those goals. We just have to prove it when we step on the field every time,” Deguzman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.