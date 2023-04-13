g soccer_Colgan vs Potomac Senior-17_CHS Samantha Deguzman_20230410.jpg

Senior tri-captain Samantha Deguzman and the Colgan Sharks (5-1) have beaten their last three opponents by combined 36-0. 

 Coy Ferrell
g soccer_Colgan vs Potomac Senior-8_CHS Samantha Deguzman_20230410.jpg

April 10, 2023 — Potomac Senior High School girls soccer at Colgan High School
g soccer_Colgan vs Potomac Senior-15_CHS Tiana Cruz_20230410.jpg

Tatiana Cruz fields a ball during the Sharks game with Potomac High School.
g soccer_Colgan vs Potomac Senior-11_CHS Tiana Cruz_20230410.jpg

Tiana Cruz takes a shot in Monday’s 17-0 home win over Potomac.
