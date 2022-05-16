With postseason soccer tournaments kicking off today, teams around the county are gearing up for the win-or-go-home matches to come. In a sport like soccer, one great play or unfortunate mishap could mean the difference between the triumph of victory and a shocking loss.
A few clubs, like Brentsville's girls, Colgan's girls and Osbourn's boys, had yet to taste defeat in district play as of May 11.
The Prince William Times surveys the top girls and boys' high school soccer teams as they finish up outstanding regular seasons and take their promise into the playoffs.
CARDINAL DISTRICT GIRLS: Colgan remains unblemished at 11-0
The Sharks (11-0-0, 13-1-1 as of May 10) are perfect outside of a tie versus South County and a loss to Colonial Forge -- both non-district contests.
Of their Cardinal opponents, only Woodbridge has come within a goal of Colgan, which owns an average margin of victory of five. They've already clinched the top seed in both the district and regional tournaments.
On a squad loaded with talent, senior Alyssa DeGuzman and junior Samantha DeGuzman are standout goal-scorers, as are Emily Rivera, sophomore Cassandra Villafan, and junior Mia Arevalo-Delcid. The latter two recently played in the U-17 Women's CONCACAF Championship, helping El Salvador to a 3-0 record.
CEDAR RUN GIRLS: Patriot still setting the tone
The Pioneers (7-1-3, 9-2-3 as of May 10) appear primed to return to the Class 6 state tournament after finishing runner-up a year ago.
Coach Kelly Beauchamp-Payne credits Patriot's continuing success to "leadership, competitive spirit, and team grit."
"Our leaders are the hardest workers and most positive kids possible," she said. "We are pushing to become better with each opportunity. That is what makes the difference between good and great teams. I am lucky to have our group."
The coach acknowledges her defense, led by goalie Abby Ochs and defenders Carly Brock, Hannah McGarvey, and Sophia Adame, as the team's most standout aspect. The Pioneers are well-rounded offensively, driven by Carly Gillette's 12 goals, and nine each from Camille Daniel and Dakota Russell.
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT GIRLS: No one can touch Brentsville
The Tigers (6-0-0, 11-0-0 as of May 10) have already had one big celebration this year, when Sonny Barrickman won his 100th game as head coach April 29.
That milestone victory, 6-0 over William Monroe, closely resembled many of Brentsville's wins so far. The Tigers prevail by an average of 7.8 goals and have been scored upon just once, in a 5-1 win April 26 over Meridian.
Barrickman credits his senior corps of Madison Fitzpatrick, Taylor McGovern, Emma Thompson, Hannah Case, and Carly O'Leary for cementing Brentsville "as a unit instead of a group of individuals."
Strikers Fitzpatrick and sophomore Maddie Howells are a high-scoring duo up front, while McGovern and sophomores Peyton McGovern and Tina Nardone control the midfield. The younger McGovern leads Brentsville in assists.
"Her ability to make plays is incredible," Barrickman said.
Freshman goalie Hailey Garber is a rapidly rising star, backstopping Brentsville to 10 clean sheets.
"As a coach my job is simple," Barrickman said. "Point them in the right direction and let them take over."
CARDINAL DISTRICT BOYS: Gar-Field is 10-2-2
The Wolves (8-2-2, 10-2-2 as of May 10) are dueling with neighborhood rival Freedom for the district's regular-season title. The two teams split a pair of meetings this season, and Gar-Field holds a one-game edge in the loss column.
Adapting to the opponent and the game's circumstances is a strength, said coach Eber Martínez, resulting in a team that's strong in the second halves of games.
"Every game I have a specific mindset as to how the game needs to be played," he said. "I do my best to lead throughout so we can make changes and adapt to different styles of play."
The Wolves have gotten contributions from all over the field, including Jefferson Lopez, Christopher Nolasco, Bryan Galvan, Xavi Ortiz, Andy Flores and others.
"There has been a leader in every position throughout the lines," Martínez said.
During the season the coach has seen improvement in Gar-Field's ability to turn opportunities into goals.
"In the beginning of the season we had a hard time finishing our chances," he said. "That started to change towards the end of this regular season and I hope to see us be more composed in the final third."
CARDINAL DISTRICT BOYS: Freedom is 8-3
The Eagles (8-3-0, 8-3-0 as of May 10) lost to Gar-Field and Hylton to fall behind the Red Wolves in the standings, but coach Benji Kimble sees plenty of reason for optimism in the upcoming postseason.
"My team is more talented this season and has a great deal of depth," said Kimble, who saw about 90 players try out this year after mustering only 26 last year. "This season our best players were able to play for the team."
Up front, Freedom has been paced by senior Angel Chavez's 12 goals, flanked by Abdul Kamara (four goals, four assists) and Giovanni Garcilazo (four goals, five assists).
Junior midfielders Muhammad Dainkeh and Diego Gomez are strong on possession, while defenders Jeffery Manzanares, Javier Lopez-Escobar, and Freddy Hernandez-Velasquez "deserve all-district recognition," Kimble said.
The coach is aware of the step-up in intensity that the playoffs bring.
"In elimination games where the pressure is really high, there's a determination to give everything you have until the final whistle," he said. "It’s hard to simulate that in the regular season."
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT BOYS: Osbourn is 11-0-4
The Eagles (9-0-4, 11-0-4 as of May 10) went into their season-ending rivalry showdown May 12 with Osbourn Park with plenty of momentum. Osbourn defeated their nearest district contender, Battlefield, 3-1 on Tuesday.
The goose egg in the loss column pleases coach Brandon Calandra.
"While we have a very skilled team, we’ve consistently played with high intensity throughout the season, which has helped us continue to get good results even when we haven’t played our best at times," he said.
Osbourn's offense has been propelled by junior Noel Sotelo, author of 17 goals and three assists. Daniel Ramírez owns eight goals and three assists, while fellow senior Brandon Loarte has six tallies and two helpers. Junior Cooper Noseworthy has given out five assists while scoring a couple goals.
Defensively, the Eagles count on senior Abdoul Kone and juniors Angel Rivas, Romeo Ventura, and Cristian Lopez.
"In the postseason, you’re only guaranteed another if you win, so we need to continue doing what we’ve done all season and put all of our energy and focus into the opponent we’re playing," Calandra said.
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT BOYS: Battlefield is 11-2-2
The Bobcats (9-2-2, 11-2-2 as of May 10) are a dangerous team heading into the playoffs because of their preponderance of contributors.
"I believe that we are a balanced, deep team with multiple players who can change a game at any moment," coach Wes Homan said.
Battlefield features a plethora of potent strikers, led by senior midfielder Danis Jacevic and junior forward Carter Cramp, each with 10 goals. Junior defender Yazan Yaghmmour has stepped up with seven tallies, while junior midfielder Amari Benjamin has put in five and Manzi Siibo and Adam Sadiq have notched three apiece.
Benjamin and Sadiq pace the Bobcats with eight and seven assists, respectively, while Siibo, Jacevic, and Mateo Ammatuna have all dished out three helpers.
"Every game in the postseason is going to be very difficult," Homan said. "I truly believe in this county, any team in the postseason can win. There is just so much talent in the county. We have to be consistent, and play well every night."
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT BOYS: Manassas Park in the mix
The Cougars (3-3, 6-6-2 as of May 10) are quietly among the hotter teams in the county.
Before a 2-0 setback May 10 to Meridian, Manassas Park racked up four wins and a tie in their previous five outings, including victories over Class 6 foes Potomac and Rock Ridge.
That's remarkable considering coach Vinny Cipolla has had his starting 11 in just four games.
"We got healthy in the middle of the season to run off some decent results," Cipolla said, noting the return of senior midfielder Martin Souza, junior midfielder Anthony Medrano, and sophomore centerback Charles Peterson.
Moving senior Carlos Argueta Castillo up to attack has resulted in five goals in five games. In limited action, Souza has scored three goals and handed out a pair of assists, while Medrano boasts a 94% passing accuracy, producing three assists. Junior forward José Alvarez "has been a nice surprise" with two goals and two assists.
Defensively, the Cougars have surrendered just over one goal per game, led by seniors Osmar Funes Machado and Steve Sanchez, alongside sophomore Ruben Sanchez and freshman Javier Campos Argueta. Junior Gerson Navarro has stepped into the net to replace injured senior captain Yousef Aarbaoui, coming up with "some big moments."
A healthy Manassas Park is a dangerous Manassas Park, Cipolla said.
"We need all of our key components back to make a deep run in the regional playoff should we qualify," he said. "If we're 100%, we are capable of defeating anyone, but we haven't been able to stay healthy."
