Battlefield's Kat Jenks made the Class 6B all-region first team.
Stonewall Jackson's Hannah Williams was named the Class 6 Region B co-Player of the Year.

TOP HONORS

  • Co-Player of the Year: Alyssa Andrews, Colgan, Jr.
  • Co-Player of the Year: Hannah Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: Fred Milbert, Colgan

FIRST TEAM

Alyssa Andrews, Colgan, Jr.

Brayla Bogier, Colonial Forge, Sr.

Forest Park's Angel Jones made the Class 6B all-region first team.

Cameren Downs, Colonial Forge, Sr.

Kat Jenks, Battlefield, Sr.

Angel Jones, Forest Park, So.

Amani Melendez, Woodbridge, So.

Woodbridge's Amani Melendez made the Class 6B all-region first team.
Patriot's Elena Bertrand (4) made the Class 6B all-region second team.

Jo Raflo, Osbourn Park, Jr.

Hannah Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Elena Bertrand, Patriot, So.

Alia Denwiddie, Woodbridge, Sr.

Kennedy Fuller, Colgan, Jr.

Zoe Kanti, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Woodbridge's Alia Denwiddie (14) made the Class 6B all-region second team.

Vanessa Laumbach, Woodbridge, Sr.

Natayvia Lipscomb, Potomac, So.

A’mira Roy, Massaponax, Jr.

Maddie Scarborough, Osbourn Park, Jr.

Colgan's Kennedy Fuller made the Class 6B all-region second team.
