TOP HONORS
- Co-Player of the Year: Alyssa Andrews, Colgan, Jr.
- Co-Player of the Year: Hannah Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: Fred Milbert, Colgan
FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Andrews, Colgan, Jr.
Brayla Bogier, Colonial Forge, Sr.
Cameren Downs, Colonial Forge, Sr.
Kat Jenks, Battlefield, Sr.
Angel Jones, Forest Park, So.
Amani Melendez, Woodbridge, So.
Jo Raflo, Osbourn Park, Jr.
Hannah Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Elena Bertrand, Patriot, So.
Alia Denwiddie, Woodbridge, Sr.
Kennedy Fuller, Colgan, Jr.
Zoe Kanti, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Vanessa Laumbach, Woodbridge, Sr.
Natayvia Lipscomb, Potomac, So.
A’mira Roy, Massaponax, Jr.
Maddie Scarborough, Osbourn Park, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.