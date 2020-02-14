TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Hannah Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: Chrissy Kelley, Osbourn Park
FIRST TEAM
Hannah Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Kat Jenks, Battlefield, Sr.
Jo Raflo, Osbourn Park, Jr.
Maddie Scarborough, Osbourn Park, Jr.
Zoe Kanti, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Elena Bertrand, Patriot, So.
Tatiana Galindo, John Champe, Jr.
Caitlin Blackman, Patriot, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Amiyana Williams, Osbourn, Fr.
Katie Lemanski, Osbourn Park, Jr.
Lauryn Moore, Patriot, Jr.
Hannah Osaro, Osbourn Park, Sr.
Maryan Yusuf, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.
Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park, So.
Sofia Miller, Battlefield, Fr.
Love Delaney, Osbourn, Sr.
