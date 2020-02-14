B_OP_GBask_15_Chrissy_Kelly.JPG

Osbourn Park's Chrissy Kelly was named the Cedar Run District Coach of the Year.

Battlefield's Kat Jenks made the Cedar Run all-district first team.
Patriot's Caitlin Blackman made the Cedar Run all-district first team.

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Hannah Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: Chrissy Kelley, Osbourn Park

FIRST TEAM

Hannah Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Kat Jenks, Battlefield, Sr.

Jo Raflo, Osbourn Park, Jr.

Osbourn's Amiyana Williams made the Cedar Run all-district second team.

Maddie Scarborough, Osbourn Park, Jr.

Zoe Kanti, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Elena Bertrand, Patriot, So.

Tatiana Galindo, John Champe, Jr.

Caitlin Blackman, Patriot, Jr.

Stonewall Jackson's Maryan Yusuf made the Cedar Run all-district second team.

SECOND TEAM

Amiyana Williams, Osbourn, Fr.

Katie Lemanski, Osbourn Park, Jr.

Lauryn Moore, Patriot, Jr.

Hannah Osaro, Osbourn Park, Sr.

Maryan Yusuf, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.

Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park, So.

Sofia Miller, Battlefield, Fr.

Love Delaney, Osbourn, Sr.

Battlefield's Sophia Miller made the Cedar Run all-district second team.
