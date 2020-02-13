B_Colgan_GBask_4421_Fred_Milbert.jpg

Colgan's Fred Milbert was named the Cardinal District Coach of the Year.
B_Colgan_GBask_4277_Kennedy_Fuller_11.jpg

Colgan's Kennedy Fuller made the Cardinal all-district first team.

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Alyssa Andrews, Colgan
  • Coach of the Year: Fred Milbert, Colgan

FIRST TEAM

Alyssa Andrews, Colgan forward, Jr.

Kennedy Fuller, Colgan guard, Jr.

Natayvia Lipscomb, Potomac guard, So.

B_Wood_GBask_2540_Amani_Melendez_5.JPG

Woodbridge's Amani Melendez made the Cardinal all-district first team.

Angel Jones, Forest Park guard, So.

Amani Melendez, Woodbridge point guard, So.

Venessa Laumbach, Woodbridge forward, Sr.

Alia Denwiddie, Woodbridge point guard, Sr.

Celebria Peacock, Freedom guard, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Victoria Hinton, Potomac forward, Jr.

Jewell Dixon, Potomac guard, Jr.

Kayla Burton, Forest Park center, Sr.

B_FP_GBask_4927_Kayla_Burton_33.jpg

Forest Park's Kayla Burton made the Cardinal all-district second team.

Lauren Palmateer, Forest Park guard, Jr.

Janiah Jones, Forest Park guard, Jr.

Desiree Cross, Woodbridge point guard, Jr.

Naja Ngongba, Woodbridge forward, Jr.

Keala Johnson, Freedom guard, Jr.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.