TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Alyssa Andrews, Colgan
- Coach of the Year: Fred Milbert, Colgan
FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Andrews, Colgan forward, Jr.
Kennedy Fuller, Colgan guard, Jr.
Natayvia Lipscomb, Potomac guard, So.
Angel Jones, Forest Park guard, So.
Amani Melendez, Woodbridge point guard, So.
Venessa Laumbach, Woodbridge forward, Sr.
Alia Denwiddie, Woodbridge point guard, Sr.
Celebria Peacock, Freedom guard, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Victoria Hinton, Potomac forward, Jr.
Jewell Dixon, Potomac guard, Jr.
Kayla Burton, Forest Park center, Sr.
Lauren Palmateer, Forest Park guard, Jr.
Janiah Jones, Forest Park guard, Jr.
Desiree Cross, Woodbridge point guard, Jr.
Naja Ngongba, Woodbridge forward, Jr.
Keala Johnson, Freedom guard, Jr.
