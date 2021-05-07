Getting back to bases: What to know before you go to a ballgame this season

Are you ready for some baseball?
After a most unusual 2020 season that saw Major Leaguers playing in empty stadiums, a limited college baseball schedule, and the total cancellation of high school, American Legion, collegiate summer ball and the Minor Leagues, the boys of summer are back in 2021.
With the COVID-19 pandemic not over, precautions are being taken. Even so, a return to normality is underway -- and nothing feels more normal than taking the family out to enjoy the great American pastime at ballparks throughout our region.
If you have a hankering for the smell of fresh-cut grass and the crack (or ping) of the bat, we've put together some important information you should know before you head out to the old ballgame.
PRO BASEBALL
Washington Nationals
Home field: Nationals Park
Season: Underway
How to see a game: With capacity currently limited to 25% of Nats Park's 41,313 seats, the Nationals are prioritizing season-plan holders. Individual tickets are available in pods of between one and six persons, and may be purchased online at Nationals.com/tickets2021 or through the MLB Ballpark mobile app. The Nats encourage fans to have their tickets visible in the app prior to entering the park.
Fans must use the entrance gate specified via color code on their ticket and exit through the same gate. Fans requiring ADA-compliant entry may use any ADA-compliant entrance. All areas within the ballpark abide by 6-feet physical distancing guidelines, and standing-only areas are temporarily closed.
All merchandise and concessions will be sold electronically, and can be paid for with a credit card, Apple Pay, or the Ballpark app. Team stores and retail stands are operating at limited capacity.
Fredericksburg Nationals
Home field: New Fredericksburg Ballpark
Season: Started May 4; home opener May 11
How to see a game: The formerly Woodbridge-based Potomac Nationals relocated 30 miles south to become the Fredericksburg Nationals prior to the 2020 season. That campaign was wiped out by the pandemic, so the FredNats make their debut in 2021.
Their 5,000-seat multi-purpose stadium has already seen action, as it served as the Washington Nationals' alternate training site in 2020 and 2021. In accordance with state regulations on outdoor events, capacity for FredNats games will be limited to 50%, and fans will be required to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of distance from others not in their party. Each party will have its own pod in the seating bowl.
"Major League Baseball has implemented a mask mandate at all facilities for the 2021 season, which will remain in effect independent of federal, state or local guidelines," said Erik Bremer, manager of media relations and the broadcast voice of the FredNats.
Fans will enter and exit the stadium only through the first-base gate, which will be fully opened for safe ingress and egress. Sales of tickets, merchandise and concessions will be conducted only via electronic transactions. No fans will be permitted on the field or near dugouts or bullpens at any time -- but there's still plenty of fun to be had at the ballpark.
"The FredNats are working to reimagine fan-favorite in-game promotions to comply with restricted field access," Bremer said. "The FredNats want them to come out and enjoy a game just as badly as they do!"
Combining limited seating with the newness of the team, tickets are in high demand - in fact, single-game tickets are already sold out through May. General manager Nick Hall said in a tweet that tickets and vouchers will become more available as restrictions loosen.
Bremer encourages fans to follow the FredNats on social media @FXBGNats, listen to games on FredNats.com, and watch online at MiLB.tv.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Home fields: High school fields
Season: Underway; state championships June 26
How to see a game: The high school baseball season started late and will finish late, but is currently in full swing. State regulations restrict capacity to 500 spectators at an outdoor event, though that figure rises to 1,000 on May 15.
Osbourn High School activities director Ira DeGrood noted that "our spectator policy is for family members only." He added that masks will be required and physical distancing of 6 feet will be encouraged by marked sections of bleachers. Fans may also bring their own chairs.
The website of C.D. Hylton High School cautions that "all individuals in the commonwealth aged 5 and older must cover their mouth and nose with a mask" while at outdoor activities on school grounds.
"Those without vaccine should consider creating greater distance between themselves and others," said Tara Helkowski, public information officer for Fauquier County Public Schools. "Make every effort to avoid large clusters of spectators in one location."
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Post 72 Warrenton
Home field: Fauquier High School
Season: Tentatively to start June 14
Post 290 Stafford
Home field: Post 290 Bingo & Sports Complex
Season: Tentatively to start June 14
How to see a game: The extended high school season has pushed back the start of Legion play to mid-June. Exact guidelines for fan attendance are yet to be determined, according to Post 72 baseball director Jim Lilek. Admission to Legion games is free, with no tickets required.
Department of Virginia baseball chairman James Grenier added that "we will follow local health department protocol for COVID." Contact your local Legion post for specific information.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
George Mason University Patriots
Home field: Spuhler Field
Season: Underway; regular season ends May 22
How to see a game: Be a GMU student or the guest of a GMU player. Spuhler has a capacity of 900 but is limited to 40 spectators, and tickets aren't available to the general public this season.
Fans are required to wear masks and take in the game from two-person pods in the bleachers behind home plate. The home plate concourse, the outfield berm, and the bleachers next to both dugouts are temporarily closed.
"Although restrictions on outdoor events have eased in recent weeks, the current guidelines still include a requirement to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between parties," said James Meyer, GMU's director of sales and ticket operations. "As a result, we have been unable to increase our capacity or make tickets available to the public."
COLLEGE SUMMER BASEBALL
Front Royal Cardinals
Home field: Bing Crosby Stadium
Season: Starts June 5
How to see a game: College baseball players from across the country scatter every summer to play in one of dozens of amateur wood-bat leagues such as the Valley League. Front Royal is a longtime member, playing in an attractive little park known affectionately as The Bing.
The stadium holds 1,200 fans, and current guidelines allow 30% capacity, said team vice president Bethany Stinson. Capacity will increase as state and local guidelines allow, she said. General seating is bench-style, and up to 50 premium home-plate seats are available in two-person pods.
Mask usage and physical distancing are strongly encouraged. Team employees and volunteers will abide by all COVID protocols. Merchandise and concessions will be available for contactless purchases.
Tickets are available at FrontRoyalCardinals.org/shop-1. Fans are encouraged to print out tickets or display them on their phone.
"We're excited to have baseball back this summer!" Stinson said. "We are doing, and will continue to do, everything we can to provide our fans a fun and safe experience."
Lorton FCA Braves
Home field: South County High School
Season: Start date TBA
How to see a game: The FCA Braves are members of the Cal Ripken League, a six-team wood-bat circuit in the Washington, D.C. region. Fans should expect the same requirements and restrictions as for high school baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.