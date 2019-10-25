The Gar-Field Indians have already won more football games this season than during their previous four seasons combined.
So, with a 6-2 record, they’re now expected to beat 2-6 teams such as Forest Park.
But the Bruins didn’t make that easy Friday during Gar-Field’s homecoming game in Woodbridge. Forest Park led for more than 40 of the 48 minutes, forcing the Indians to compose a 77-yard touchdown drive in the final 5 minutes of the fourth quarter to extend their winning streak to five games with a resilient 21-18 victory.
“Now the pressure is to win the games you know you can win,” Gar-Field head coach Tony Keiling said. “Before it was just: ‘Win a game.’”
The Indians failed to win any game in three of their past seven seasons, going 0-10 in 2017, 2015 and 2013. In fact, they entered this fall with a 10-60 overall record since 2011.
So Gar-Field has plenty of reasons to celebrate this fall – even after grimy victories like on Friday – because they’ve won more than three games in a season for the first time in eight years.
“It feels good not going around school getting clowned about losing,” Indians junior quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald said. “And everyone’s wanting to come to your games, talking about playoffs.
“They’re coming to support you,” he said. “It means a lot.”
Fitzgerald’s performance Friday lacked some of its usual luster because Forest Park’s defense specifically focused on limiting him, but he still threw the winning touchdown pass to Jedaiah Dancy with only 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Indians trailed 18-13, but Fitzgerald noticed an exploitative alignment in the Bruins’ secondary, so he called an audible that switched Dancy, the slot receiver, from running a 10-yard out route to running a go route. That adjustment helped Dancy find open space up the left seam for a 30-yard touchdown, which gave Gar-Field the lead for good at 19-18, before a Xavier Coltrane two-point conversion run.
“Every time I throw the ball I trust my receivers to go catch it,” Fitzgerald said. “But in that situation, when the game’s close like that, I got excited” once Dancy actually caught the ball.
That decisive touchdown pass happened against a run-stopping defensive personnel grouping for a Bruins team that couldn’t swap in more defensive backs because it had already burned through all of its timeouts. So Forest Park head coach John Robinette took blame for the loss.
“I made some horrible [defensive] calls at the end of the game – just gave them a touchdown,” he said. “They found [that weakness] and hit [Dancy] for a touchdown. … I wish I would have called a better game.
“It hurts quite a bit,” Robinette said. “The kids played really, really hard and they’re a disappointed group.”
Last season, the Bruins similarly lost to Gar-Field 24-21 in overtime. So the Indians now have a 13-10 lead in the rivalry game since 1999.
“This is best game I’ve seen Forest Park play the last three years,” Keiling said. “Hat’s off to them. … This game could have gone either way.”
As proof, the Bruins’ limited Gar-Field to only 21 points Friday after the Indians entered the night averaging 28.4 per game. In fact, Gar-Field averaged only 4.5 yards per play (292 total yards of offense) against Forest Park and amassed 110 penalty yards.
“It feels good for us to be able to win a game when we don’t play our best; when we pull together and fight for every inch,” Keiling said. “That tells us what our team is made of.”
Forest Park took its 18-13 lead with 11:15 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 45-yard touchdown run by quarterback Matt Talbert. Then the Indians’ ensuing possession was a disaster that included with 40 yards of penalties on one play, which knocked them back from second-and-5 on the Bruins’ 48-yard line to first-and-50 from Gar-Field’s 13.
The Indians finished that drive with five penalties for 65 yards and a snap over their punter’s head that left Forest Park with a first-and-10 possession from Gar-Field’s 27-yard line.
The Indians’ defense, however, forced a three-and-out punt that traveled only 12 yards and set up Gar-Field’s winning 77-yard touchdown drive.
“This is going to help us, for real,” Keiling said of the Indians’ unconventional win. “Because they didn’t fall apart and they came back and won. That’s the difference in this team than all the other teams” from Gar-Field’s past.
Keiling also credited the Indians’ experienced offensive and defensive linemen for much of Gar-Field’s success this season.
“It’s the ability to run the ball and control the line of scrimmage,” he said. “Two years [ago] we had kids on the line that had never played football before.”
On Friday, the likes of seniors Coleman O’Connor, Brian Cerritos-Salinas, Adrian Romero and Johnny Leiva helped the Indians’ offensive line pave the way for 181 rushing yards. Running back Xavier Coltrane accounted for 178 of those yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.
He ran the ball on seven consecutive plays late in the third quarter during a 95-yard touchdown drive after Gar-Field struggled to move the ball earlier in the game.
“He’s a rarity,” Keiling said. “He’s a powerful inside runner and he has the ability to take it outside and get those monster yards. He’s got good vision too.”
Fitzgerald added one rushing touchdown, but he finished with only two yards on 12 carries and 108 yards on 6-for-14 passing (one interception).
“We made a conscious effort to keep the quarterback in the pocket,” Robinette said. “He is a heck of a player and we never let him get all that loose.”
Kameron Lewis intercepted a pass for Forest Park’s secondary and Malcolm Worthy had a pair of impressive pass breakups during the first half, while linebackers Jerrod Woods and Mark Williams each finished the night with two tackles-for-loss.
The Indians’ defense also fared well with linebackers Mason Woods and Kyle Beer finishing, respectively, with four and two tackles-for-loss. Woods also impressively body slammed a Forest Park running back after a 3-yard gain early in the third quarter.
“That felt good,” Woods said with a smile. “I was hoping that I got the crowd’s attention and got the defense going.”
He also used a huge hit to force a fumble on the Bruins’ final drive of the fourth quarter, but the fumbled ball miraculously ended up in the hands of Forest Park’s Tyee Fears for an unlikely 24-yard gain.
“I didn’t see what happened,” Woods said. “I hit him, I looked up and they [were] still running. I was kind of mad.”
Yet that hit by Woods seemed to spell doom for the Bruins, who soon turned the ball over with a fourth-down pass broken up by defensive backs Abdul Kaloko and Coltrane.
So Talbert finished with only 62 yards on 5-for-15 passing after he missed the Bruins’ previous five games with a broken hand. But the senior quarterback did add 78 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
In fact, Talbert’ Bruins theoretically could have forced overtime Friday if not for a pair of missed extra point kicks and an ensuing failed two-point conversion run.
“But we played well,” Robinette said. “Our record isn’t indicative of who we are. … They’ve given everything I’ve ever asked from them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.