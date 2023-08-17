Building a playoff-caliber football program in a short period of time isn’t easy with perennial powerhouses like Patriot and Battlefield just a few miles away, but Gainesville High is making rapid progress.
Gainesville, which opened in 2021 and played a JV schedule that year, went 4-6 in their first varsity season in 2022, and are primed to keep climbing this fall. “For the first two years it was just a lot of laying the foundation, building the culture, building the community,” said coach Daniel Bruton, who built a winner at Briar Woods and Forest Park.
The Cardinals expect to be successful this fall. “We need to compete, we need to have a winning record, we’d love to make the playoffs,” Bruton said. “This year we take a step forward, hopefully establish the foundation a little bit more.”
The historic first win in program history came in their second game last season, a 54-28 win over Forest Park. The Cardinals also beat Potomac Falls, earned a forfeit win over Thomas Jefferson, then edged Osbourn 33-32 in the season finale.
Against a tough schedule the Cardinals were competitive, but could not stop powerful playoff-bound squads like Handley, Battlefield, Patriot, Unity Reed and John Champe. Five of their six losses were to eventual playoff teams.
“We played last year to get ready for the future. We wanted to compete in every game, but we also knew that the chances of making the playoffs were very slim,” he said. “It was like trial by fire for a lot of them [his players].”
The Gainesville offense
Two stars of the Cardinals’ offense are junior running back Koven Smith and senior wide receiver Aidan McClafferty.
Smith had a breakout sophomore season, rushing for 1,113 yards and 10 touchdowns on 188 carries in nine games. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound back has interest from Duke, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech according to 247sports.com, and has already received a Division 1 offer from Syracuse.
Bruton is looking out for Smith’s future. He doesn’t want to overuse his superstar despite Smith's immense value to the team. “I don’t wanna wear the tread off his tires before he gets to college. I wanna make sure he’s still healthy and ready to go for whatever college he goes to,” Bruton said. “His skill set opens up a lot of our RPO (run-pass option) game and a lot of the passing game for our receivers.”
McClafferty averaged 102.8 receiving yards per game with 13 touchdowns last season, and has received NCAA Division II offers. He will play alongside speedy senior Wyatt Bach, who made the switch to receiver from defensive back this offseason. “Having Wyatt takes a little bit of stress off of Aidan,” says Bruton.
Another weapon is newcomer senior Trevor Moody, who also starts at point guard on the basketball team.
Two new quarterbacks will be competing for playing time after the departure of last year’s starter Joshua Barido. Colton Kilmer is a 6-2 junior who got the start in the finale against Osbourn last season and threw for 261 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. There’s also 5-9 sophomore David Howe. Both quarterbacks can run, something Bruton is really excited about.
“We’ve already installed some quarterback primary run plays. Like in our scrimmage against Brentsville the first long run was a quarterback run and David Howe ran for 36 yards,” he said.
Two starters on the offensive line last season will need to be replaced, but Bruton remained optimistic that the team’s tinkering with the line will eventually work out. “Once we get that settled in I feel like we’re gonna be pretty good up front,” the coach said.
The Cardinals’ defense
On the defensive line, junior defensive tackle Jeremy Stith highlights the group as a returning captain alongside senior defensive tackle Loic Sakepa-Kemdem through the middle. At defensive end, second-year football player and basketball player junior Aidan Washington has looked good in scrimmages.
Other defensive line contributions come from junior Carrington Knight, sophomore Logan Burnett and senior Nicholas Goleno. “We got a good group of rotational pieces,” Bruton said.
The linebacking group will consist of sophomore Adam Rodriguez and junior Max Desir. Junior Jonathan Walker and junior Jayden Bell will be the starting safeties. At corner, senior Michael Ramirez will go from wide receiver to cornerback, and Bruton had high praise for another new player from the basketball team, senior Brandon Rollison Jr. “He looks to be a very capable shutdown corner for us as well,” he said.
Bruton says last year’s defense was a tad young, noting issues with a new program just two years old. “Some of the struggles we had were based on size and maturity and kids not being able to get off blocks and make tackles,” Bruton said.
“A year under our belt, the majority of the coaching staff on defense returning, hopefully it’s gonna be better,” he said.
Can Gainesville make the playoffs?
The Cardinals hope to have a winning season and make a statement move up the Cedar Run District standings in their second year.
Bruton is realistic that a playoff berth would be a huge leap, especially with Class 6 Region B expanding to 19 teams from 16. He thinks his Cardinals need seven wins to make it. “That is the goal,” he said.
The Cardinals open at home against Potomac on Aug. 25, then host Gar-Field before going on the road for three straight.
Gainesville gets games against Cedar Run giants Patriot and Battlefield at home this year on Oct. 6 and 13, respectively. They close at Unity Reed on Nov. 3 in game that might determine their playoff situation.
