FREEDOM: Eagles have big dreams, want to ‘leave their legacy’

Head coach Darryl Overton has authored a remarkable turn-around in his seven years leading Freedom. He took over a program that couldn’t get above three wins, and has it in the playoffs for the sixth straight year.
The Eagles are seeking a double-digit win total for the fourth time since 2017. In 2018, they made it to the state title game.
This season the Eagles are a three-point loss and a four-point loss away from being undefeated. In Week 3, Freedom almost upset defending Class 6 state champion Stone Bridge on the road, falling 38-35.
Not bad for a team that has had to mature during the campaign.
“We have freshmen and sophomores who’ve grown up a lot,” Overton said. “That has allowed us to be a little more dynamic offensively and defensively.”
Wideout Elijah “EJ” Reid is averaging over 20 yards per catch. He combines with fellow sophomore Kameron Courtney for a dynamic receiving duo.
Junior defensive back Kendall Bannister leads with seven interceptions, running three back for scores. Sophomore safety Jerrell Hodges has assumed a leadership role in Freedom’s 3-4 base defense.
A quartet of “smart” senior linebackers, led by John Crawford and Division I prospect Jibreel Al-Amin, provides stability. Dashawn Davis has successfully moved to linebacker from strong safety.
“Now they’re a cohesive group,” Overton said. “You can see them come together on both sides of the ball.”
He noted that his seniors were freshmen when Freedom made the 2018 state championship game.
“We’ve been stressing to the older guys that it’s time to leave their legacy,” Overton said. “These younger guys don’t know what it’s like in the playoffs. We need our older guys to lead so we can have a chance to compete for a regional championship and then get to the state championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.