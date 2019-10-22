The Forest Park Bruins amassed 20 aces Monday to beat Freedom 3-0 at home during the quarterfinals of the Cardinal District tournament.
The second-seeded Bruins won 25-8, 25-11, 25-5 to improve their record to 20-4 and advance to play in the semifinals Tuesday against No. 3 Woodbridge, which beat No. 6 Potomac 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Elsewhere, No. 4 Gar-Field defeated No. 5 Hylton 3-2 in the quarterfinals and will play No. 1 Colgan on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Zaire Johnson led Forest Park against Freedom with six aces and Courtney Gibbs had five, with three each from Kaya Amoroso, Deja Clarke and Ana Spasic. Johnson also led the Bruins with seven kills while Elizabeth Johnson had four. Isabel Bravo and Clark added three kills each to help Gibbs finish with 14 assists.
Amoroso added five assists and four digs.
