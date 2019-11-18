Forest Park's Catherine Gregory and Colgan's Bryce Lentz won state medals Saturday during the Class 6 state cross country meet.
They each finished third – in the girls and boys races, respectively – to lead all Prince William County runners at Great Meadow in The Plains. Gregory finished in 18 minutes, 24 seconds, trailing champion Bethany Graham of John Champe, who ran a 17:42. Lentz finished in 15:49 behind West Springfield's Sean Stuck, who won in 15:21.
West Springfield also won the boys team championship (39 points) with Battlefield 10th (220) and Patriot 12th (236), while Lake Braddock won the girls title (89) with Colgan 11th (222) and Osbourn Park 12th (246). Elsewhere, Brentsville's girls placed fifth in the girls standings of the Class 3 state meet at Green Hill Park in Salem, while the Tigers took sixth in the boys standings.
In the Class 6 girls race, Patriot's Hailey Yentz placed 24th (19:41) with Osbourn Park's Campbell Pagel 32nd (19:54), Colgan's Isabella Myles 33rd (19:54), Osbourn Park's G.G. Bellows 50th (20:13) and Colgan's Jessica Connole 52nd (20:14). Patriot's Emily Graves added a 56th-place finish (20:19) while Colgan's Danielle Flavin took 58th (20:21) with Forest Park's Samantha Kayne 61st (20:34), Colgan's Charlotte Denardo 70th (20:48) and Osbourn Park's Hadleigh Averna (20:49) and Jamelia House (20:57) 71st and 76th, respectively. Plus, Colgan's Alencia Lentz and Hannah Cannon rounded out the top 80 by placing 77th (20:58) and 80th (21:06).
In the boys competition, Battlefield's Alex Hewitt placed 27th (16:38) with Patriot's Jacob Hamacher 29th (16:43), Battlefield's David Kennedy 37th (16:52), Potomac's Kyle Weldon 48th (17:05), Patriot's Joseph Schwab 54th (17:10), Battlefield's Joseph Morris 65th (17:25) and Patriot's Alexander Weisberg 68th (17:29).
In the Class 3 girls race, Brentsville's Abigail Seigel finished 16th (19:32.7) with Sarah James 32nd (20:28.3), Meredith Crockett 40th (20:40.8), Rachel Simmons 51st (21:02.4) and Taylor Hill 52nd (21:05.7). For the Brentsville boys, Andrew Rice took 17th (16:16.9) with Johnathan Ryder 43rd (17:14.8), George Yergey 48th (17:19.1), Ethan Rice 51st (17:20.7) and Patrick Broemmel 59th (17:32.8).
