Forest Park High football coach John Robinette is using last year’s terrific year-end surge asa bridge to more success this fall.
In case you’ve forgotten, the Bruins saved the best for last in 2022, ripping off four wins in their last four regular season games to roll into the region playoffs.
After opening 1-3, Forest Park won five of their last six, including clutch wins over Woodbridge 21-20, Gar-Field 23-9, Colgan 50-24 and Hylton 37-20 to finish the regular season at 6-4 and 5-1 in the Cardinal District.
Robinette says his squad is big and strong enough to maintain last season’s smashing run, which ended with a 44-25 loss to John Champe in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
“We’re excited over here. We’re ready to go,”said the Bruins’ veteran coach, back for his sixth season.
The Forest Park offense
The two pillars that will hold up the Forest Park offense are junior offensive tackles Nathaniel Wright and Brandon Edozie. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Wright has multiple Division 1 offers, including Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and James Madison. Robinette said that it is “just a matter of time” before the 6-7, 250-pound Edozie, who is also an all-state basketball player, gets football offers from top programs.
The two powerful tackles mean that the Bruins will also be going downhill on offense. Junior Landon Hunt and sophomore Antonio Jones will be splitting time to lead the rushing attack.
“We’ll be able to run the ball, I’m really excited about our offensive line. But we will be a balanced attack, able to get at you both ways and maybe mix a few things up with formations,” Robinette said.
At the skill positions, Forest Park has several returnees to spark the attack. Senior tight end Andrew Perry, who has Division II offers, will be a potent threat, along with classmates Jaiden McLendon Parker and Kyle Musselman, two talented receivers.
“Musselman is another experienced receiver. He was up there with the county leaders in total catches last year. I think he's gonna continue to do that, and hopefully he got a little bigger, a little faster and stronger and can turn some of those catches into longer runs and breaking away from people,” Robinette said.
At the quarterback position, Robinette is deliberately vague about who will replace graduated Quinton Pulley. “We’ll have a starter. There will be someone playing quarterback,” the coach said wryly.
Scouting the Bruins’ defense
The defensive line looks like a Forest Park strength with Wright and Edozie splitting minutes with Isaac Richardson and Reign Jones.
Robinette says the Bruins will look to rotate heavily in the defensive trenches. “You’re hitting every play, and a lot of those guys play O-line too. If we can keep those guys fresh then we can get the max effort on every play,” Robinette said. “Coach D.J. Bryant does a great job of ‘Three plays in, three plays out,’ we want them to be on the sideline wanting to go in and ready,” he added.
At linebacker, Forest Park will bring experience and physicality. Two-way player Andrew Perry will be down on the line of scrimmage to blitz while occasionally dropping into coverage. J.J. Hayden will start at inside linebacker. “We’re returning J.J. in the middle this year, and I think he’s going to take that next step up to the next level,” Robinette said.
Alongside Perry is junior Evan Weeks, who missed most of last season due to injury. “I think he’s going to have a breakout year,” Robinette said. “He’s a big, strong, explosive player who can help us a lot now that he's healthy.”
In the defensive backfield, Forest Park are especially experienced, returning three starters for the four positions. Greg Ward, McLendon Parker and Darrien Jones are all returning, with the second corner spot up for grabs. “There are a lot of guys competing for that spot, and maybe for a safety spot,” Robinette said. Among them are the twins Tyler and Justin Musselman, Donald King III, and Dennis Casperson.
“Our defense has a whole lot of returners and I think it's going to be a real strength of ours,” coach Robinette said.
Robinette said that the challenge is finding the next crop of players who will be leaders. “Going into a new season we need to find out what we’re made of, which of course you never know till you actually get out there. In this sport you never know what you have till you’re on the field again, everything resets every year,” Robinette said.
“I was really proud of our resilience last year to bounce back after games against tough opponents, and now I think we’re in a position where our program is much mentally tougher, ready to deal with the ups and downs, and ready for the competition,” Robinette said.
2023 prospects
Making the Class 6 playoffs is never easy, but the Bruins did it last year and could be even better in 2023.
The offense, which averaged 29.9 points per game, has a lot of returning talent, and the defense, which allowed 31.3 per game, also figures to be better.
“We want to score more points than the other team,” Robinette said. “We’re effective offensively if we score more points than they do, we’re effective defensively if we allow less than they do.”
The Bruins open Aug. 25 at home against Mountain View, looking to avenge last season’s 33-13 loss, then come three straight non-district road games, including a trip to Gwynn Park in Brandywine, Md., on Sept. 15. They have just four home games this year.
One barometer of how the season will go is a Sept. 29 road game at defending Class 6 champ Freedom (Woodbridge). The Bruins lost last year’s matchup 74-0, but Freedom blew out almost everyone en route to a state record 972 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.