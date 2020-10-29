Due to the pandemic-abbreviated six-game football schedule, some Cedar Run District schools will play each other twice this coming season.
The district has six teams, so schools had to find a second playing partner for one more game.
Osbourn and Osbourn Park will play twice, as will Patriot and Unity Reed, and John Champe and Battlefield.
Champe coach Jason Dawson called Battlefield a natural rival, noting they are just 15 minutes away down Route 15. The Knights and Bobcats open the season Feb. 26 and play again March 12.
“It’s unique to play the same team twice in three weeks. We lost to them in overtime last year,” said Dawson, whose team finished 6-5 in its first year as a Class 6 school.
Champe, which opened in 2012, is the only Loudoun County school in the Cedar Run, although Freedom of South Riding will join in 2021, along with Gainesville High to give the district eight teams.
Unity Reed will play four of its six games on the road.
Asked how that happened, activities director Kevin Turner said, “We matched up best with Patriot, who we are already hosting on March 26, so our add-on game will be Feb. 26 away. It stinks for us, but it’s better than not playing.”
