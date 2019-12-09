B_Brent_Foot_717_TJ_Stanley_9.JPG

Brentsville's T.J. Stanley made the Class 3 Northwestern all-district second team as a punter.

 File photo by Doug Stroud

TOP HONORS

  • Offensive Player of the Year: Guy Hayes, Brentsville, Jr.
  • Defensive Player of the Year: Will Wolf, Skyline, Jr.
  • Coach of the Year: Joe Mullinax, Brentsville

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Bryce Post, Warren County, Jr.

RUNNING BACKS

Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, Sr.

Connor Plaks, George Mason, Sr.

Darion Santucci, Skyline, Jr.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Marion Haley, Skyline, Jr.

Logan Dehaven, Warren County, Jr.

Logan Barbour, William Monroe, Jr.

TIGHT END

Enzo Paradiso, George Mason, Sr.

CENTER

Tate Lang, Brentsville, Sr.

Wesley Deavers, Skyline, Jr.

GUARDS/TACKLES

Dathan Montoya, Skyline, Jr.

Zack Schwarz, Brentsville, Sr.

Michael Turner, George Mason, Sr.

Jack Gareis, William Monroe, Jr.

KICKER

Doug Cummings, Skyline, Jr. 

KICK RETURNER

Logan Maiatico, Skyline, Jr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Guy Hayes, Brentsville, Jr.

DEFENSE

ENDS

Ethan Gue, Skyline, Sr.

Dave Mack, William Monroe, Sr.

TACKLES/GUARDS

Will Wolf, Skyline, Jr.

Matthew Basala, Brentsville, Sr.

Dylan Mullins, Central, Sr.

LINEBACKERS

Xzabia Kolpack, William Monroe, Sr.

David Carter, Skyling, Sr.

Gerson Sorto Lopez, Central, Sr.

Jake Johnson, Brentsville, Jr.

BACKS

Kaiden Pritchett, William Monroe, Sr.

Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, Sr.

George Papadopoulos, George Mason, So.

Landon Shockey, Central, Sr.

PUNTER

Will Auer, William Monroe, Jr.

PUNT RETURNER

Logan Maiatico, Skyline, Jr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Billy Ball, Central, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Blake Appleton, Skyline, So.

RUNNING BACKS

Brady Hoad, Brentsville, Jr.

David Carter, Skyline, Sr.

Isaiah Dyer, Central, So.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Kevin Peterson, Brentsville, Sr.

Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, Sr.

Brevin Scott, Central, Jr.

TIGHT END

Evan Wagner, William Monroe, Sr.

CENTER

Trevor Myers, William Monroe, Jr.

GUARDS/TACKLES

Camden Zirk, Central, Sr.

Will Wolf, Skyline, Jr.

Carlos Shields, George Mason, Jr.

Wesley Merchant, Warren County, Jr.

KICKER

Alex Lopez, Central, Jr. 

KICK RETURNER

Marion Haley, Skyline, Jr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Logan Maiatico, Skyline, Jr.

DEFENSE

ENDS

Camden Zirk, Central, Sr.

Jakob Morgan, Brentsville, Jr.

TACKLES/GUARDS

Zach Schwarz, Brentsville, Sr.

Robbie Young, William Monroe, Jr.

Patrick Slate, Skyline, Jr.

LINEBACKERS

Kyler Cornwell, Brentsville, Jr.

Austin Yates, Brentsville, Sr.

Josh Stillwagoner, George Mason, So.

Woody Rupe, William Monroe, Sr.

BACKS

Anthony Domino, Skyline, Sr.

Kevin Peterson, Brentsville, Sr.

Jeremy Savoie, William Monroe, Jr.

Kohl Baugher, Warren County, Sr.

PUNTER

T.J. Stanley, Brentsville, Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

Jeremy Savoie, William Monroe, Jr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Michael Turner, George Mason, Sr.

Joey Kilgallen, Warren County, Sr.

