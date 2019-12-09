TOP HONORS
- Offensive Player of the Year: Guy Hayes, Brentsville, Jr.
- Defensive Player of the Year: Will Wolf, Skyline, Jr.
- Coach of the Year: Joe Mullinax, Brentsville
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Bryce Post, Warren County, Jr.
RUNNING BACKS
Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, Sr.
Connor Plaks, George Mason, Sr.
Darion Santucci, Skyline, Jr.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Marion Haley, Skyline, Jr.
Logan Dehaven, Warren County, Jr.
Logan Barbour, William Monroe, Jr.
TIGHT END
Enzo Paradiso, George Mason, Sr.
CENTER
Tate Lang, Brentsville, Sr.
Wesley Deavers, Skyline, Jr.
GUARDS/TACKLES
Dathan Montoya, Skyline, Jr.
Zack Schwarz, Brentsville, Sr.
Michael Turner, George Mason, Sr.
Jack Gareis, William Monroe, Jr.
KICKER
Doug Cummings, Skyline, Jr.
KICK RETURNER
Logan Maiatico, Skyline, Jr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Guy Hayes, Brentsville, Jr.
DEFENSE
ENDS
Ethan Gue, Skyline, Sr.
Dave Mack, William Monroe, Sr.
TACKLES/GUARDS
Will Wolf, Skyline, Jr.
Matthew Basala, Brentsville, Sr.
Dylan Mullins, Central, Sr.
LINEBACKERS
Xzabia Kolpack, William Monroe, Sr.
David Carter, Skyling, Sr.
Gerson Sorto Lopez, Central, Sr.
Jake Johnson, Brentsville, Jr.
BACKS
Kaiden Pritchett, William Monroe, Sr.
Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, Sr.
George Papadopoulos, George Mason, So.
Landon Shockey, Central, Sr.
PUNTER
Will Auer, William Monroe, Jr.
PUNT RETURNER
Logan Maiatico, Skyline, Jr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Billy Ball, Central, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Blake Appleton, Skyline, So.
RUNNING BACKS
Brady Hoad, Brentsville, Jr.
David Carter, Skyline, Sr.
Isaiah Dyer, Central, So.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Kevin Peterson, Brentsville, Sr.
Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, Sr.
Brevin Scott, Central, Jr.
TIGHT END
Evan Wagner, William Monroe, Sr.
CENTER
Trevor Myers, William Monroe, Jr.
GUARDS/TACKLES
Camden Zirk, Central, Sr.
Will Wolf, Skyline, Jr.
Carlos Shields, George Mason, Jr.
Wesley Merchant, Warren County, Jr.
KICKER
Alex Lopez, Central, Jr.
KICK RETURNER
Marion Haley, Skyline, Jr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Logan Maiatico, Skyline, Jr.
DEFENSE
ENDS
Camden Zirk, Central, Sr.
Jakob Morgan, Brentsville, Jr.
TACKLES/GUARDS
Zach Schwarz, Brentsville, Sr.
Robbie Young, William Monroe, Jr.
Patrick Slate, Skyline, Jr.
LINEBACKERS
Kyler Cornwell, Brentsville, Jr.
Austin Yates, Brentsville, Sr.
Josh Stillwagoner, George Mason, So.
Woody Rupe, William Monroe, Sr.
BACKS
Anthony Domino, Skyline, Sr.
Kevin Peterson, Brentsville, Sr.
Jeremy Savoie, William Monroe, Jr.
Kohl Baugher, Warren County, Sr.
PUNTER
T.J. Stanley, Brentsville, Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
Jeremy Savoie, William Monroe, Jr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Michael Turner, George Mason, Sr.
Joey Kilgallen, Warren County, Sr.
