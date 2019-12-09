B_Brent_Foot_085_Guy_Hayes_6.JPG

Brentsville's Guy Hayes made the Class 3B all-region second team as an all-purpose player.

 File photo by Doug Stroud

TOP HONORS

  • Offensive Player of the Year: Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, Sr.
  • Defensive Player of the Year: Devin McCray, Goochland, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: Alex Fruth, Goochland

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

C.J. Towles, Goochland, Jr.

RUNNING BACKS

Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, Sr.

Quincy Snead, Goochland, Sr.

Connor Plaks, George Mason, Sr.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Marion Haley, Skyline, Jr.

Kameron Holman, Goochland, Jr.

Dimario Brooks, James Monroe, Sr.

TIGHT END

Enzo Paradiso, George Mason, Sr.

CENTER

David Brooks-McCallister, James Monroe, Sr.

GUARDS/TACKLES

Connor Duncan, Goochland, Sr.

Andrew Williams, James Monroe, Jr.

Dathen Montoya, Skyline, Jr.

Le'Shon Washington, Goochland, Sr.

KICKER

Keegan Shackford, Independence, Jr.

KICK RETURNER

Devin McCray, Goochland, Sr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Brian Courtney, Independence, So.

DEFENSE

ENDS

De'Andre Robinson, Goochland, So.

David Mack, William Monroe, Sr.

TACKLES/GUARDS

Will Wolf, Skyline, Jr.

Khalil Hoffman, Goochland, Sr.

Treyven Washington, James Monroe, Sr.

LINEBACKERS

Will Stratton, Goochland, Jr.

Jordan Hall, James Monroe, Fr.

Xzabia Kolpack, William Monroe, Sr.

Jack Hardy, James Monroe, Sr.

BACKS

Devin McCray, Goochland, Sr.

Aidan Ryan, James Monroe, Jr.

Kaiden Pritchett, William Monroe, Sr.

George Papadopoulos, George Mason, So.

PUNTER

Keegan Shackford, Independence, Jr.

PUNT RETURNER

Dimario Brooks, James Monroe, Sr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Kindrick Braxton, Goochland, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Bryce Post, Warren County, Jr.

RUNNING BACKS

Jawaun Fauntleroy, James Monroe, Sr.

Darion Santucci, Skyline, Jr.

Dakhari Burgess, Goochland, Sr.

WIDE RECEIVERS

John Hand, Independence, So.

Logan DeHaven, Warren County, Jr.

Logan Barbour, William Monroe, Jr.

TIGHT END

Griffin Paterson, Independence, Jr.

CENTER

Aiden Doczi, Goochland, Jr.

GUARDS/TACKLES

Zach Schwarz, Brentsville, Sr.

Ryan Cunningham, Independence, Jr.

Michael Turner, George Mason, Sr.

Jack Gareis, William Monroe, Jr.

KICKER

Doug Cummings, Skyline, Jr.

KICK RETURNER

Logan Maiatico, Skyline, Jr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Guy Hayes, Brentsville, Jr.

DEFENSE

ENDS

Andrew Williams, James Monroe, Jr.

Ethan Gue, Skyline, Sr.

TACKLES/GUARDS

Matthew Basala, Brentsville, Sr.

Dylan Mullins, Central (Woodstock), Sr.

Jamaree Moyer, Armstrong, Sr.

LINEBACKERS

Anthony Holland, Goochland, Jr.

Jake Johnson, Brentsville, So.

David Carter, Skyline, Sr.

Gerson Soto Lopez, Central, Sr.

BACKS

Kameron Holman, Goochland, Jr.

Drew Durante, Independence, Jr.

Trevor Gleason, James Monroe, Sr.

Landon Shockey, Central, Sr.

PUNTER

Will Auer, William Monroe, Jr.

PUNT RETURNER

Kameron Holman, Goochland, Jr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, Sr.

