TOP HONORS
- Offensive Player of the Year: Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, Sr.
- Defensive Player of the Year: Devin McCray, Goochland, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: Alex Fruth, Goochland
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
C.J. Towles, Goochland, Jr.
RUNNING BACKS
Dupree Rucker, William Monroe, Sr.
Quincy Snead, Goochland, Sr.
Connor Plaks, George Mason, Sr.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Marion Haley, Skyline, Jr.
Kameron Holman, Goochland, Jr.
Dimario Brooks, James Monroe, Sr.
TIGHT END
Enzo Paradiso, George Mason, Sr.
CENTER
David Brooks-McCallister, James Monroe, Sr.
GUARDS/TACKLES
Connor Duncan, Goochland, Sr.
Andrew Williams, James Monroe, Jr.
Dathen Montoya, Skyline, Jr.
Le'Shon Washington, Goochland, Sr.
KICKER
Keegan Shackford, Independence, Jr.
KICK RETURNER
Devin McCray, Goochland, Sr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Brian Courtney, Independence, So.
DEFENSE
ENDS
De'Andre Robinson, Goochland, So.
David Mack, William Monroe, Sr.
TACKLES/GUARDS
Will Wolf, Skyline, Jr.
Khalil Hoffman, Goochland, Sr.
Treyven Washington, James Monroe, Sr.
LINEBACKERS
Will Stratton, Goochland, Jr.
Jordan Hall, James Monroe, Fr.
Xzabia Kolpack, William Monroe, Sr.
Jack Hardy, James Monroe, Sr.
BACKS
Devin McCray, Goochland, Sr.
Aidan Ryan, James Monroe, Jr.
Kaiden Pritchett, William Monroe, Sr.
George Papadopoulos, George Mason, So.
PUNTER
Keegan Shackford, Independence, Jr.
PUNT RETURNER
Dimario Brooks, James Monroe, Sr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Kindrick Braxton, Goochland, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Bryce Post, Warren County, Jr.
RUNNING BACKS
Jawaun Fauntleroy, James Monroe, Sr.
Darion Santucci, Skyline, Jr.
Dakhari Burgess, Goochland, Sr.
WIDE RECEIVERS
John Hand, Independence, So.
Logan DeHaven, Warren County, Jr.
Logan Barbour, William Monroe, Jr.
TIGHT END
Griffin Paterson, Independence, Jr.
CENTER
Aiden Doczi, Goochland, Jr.
GUARDS/TACKLES
Zach Schwarz, Brentsville, Sr.
Ryan Cunningham, Independence, Jr.
Michael Turner, George Mason, Sr.
Jack Gareis, William Monroe, Jr.
KICKER
Doug Cummings, Skyline, Jr.
KICK RETURNER
Logan Maiatico, Skyline, Jr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Guy Hayes, Brentsville, Jr.
DEFENSE
ENDS
Andrew Williams, James Monroe, Jr.
Ethan Gue, Skyline, Sr.
TACKLES/GUARDS
Matthew Basala, Brentsville, Sr.
Dylan Mullins, Central (Woodstock), Sr.
Jamaree Moyer, Armstrong, Sr.
LINEBACKERS
Anthony Holland, Goochland, Jr.
Jake Johnson, Brentsville, So.
David Carter, Skyline, Sr.
Gerson Soto Lopez, Central, Sr.
BACKS
Kameron Holman, Goochland, Jr.
Drew Durante, Independence, Jr.
Trevor Gleason, James Monroe, Sr.
Landon Shockey, Central, Sr.
PUNTER
Will Auer, William Monroe, Jr.
PUNT RETURNER
Kameron Holman, Goochland, Jr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville, Sr.
