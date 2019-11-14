B_PHS_Foot_959_Sean_Finnerty.JPG

Patriot's Sean Finnerty

 File photo by Doug Stroud

TOP HONORS

  • Offensive Player of the Year: Tim Baldwin, Patriot, Sr.
  • Defensive Player of the Year: Shawn Murphy, Stonewall Jackson, So.
  • Coach of the Year: Sean Finnerty, Patriot

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Cody Rogers, Patriot, Jr.

RUNNING BACKS

Xander Albea, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.

Tim Baldwin, Patriot, Sr.

Jakari Lewis, Osbourn, Jr.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jack Frisoli, John Champe, Sr.

Khalid Shabazz-Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Luke Spall, Osbourn, Sr.

TIGHT END

Brandon Young, John Champe, Sr.

CENTER

Justin Peterson, Patriot, Sr.

GUARDS/TACKLES

Tyler Negron, Patriot, Sr.

Alexis Rivero, Osbourn, Jr.

Tyleik Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.

Nick Zywicki, John Champe, Sr.

KICKER

Jackson Kennedy, John Champe, Sr.

KICK RETURNER

Khalid Shabazz-William, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Matt Binkowski, Battlefield, Jr.

DEFENSE

ENDS

Matt Binkowski, Battlefield, Jr.

Keshawn Hoguy, Osbourn, Jr.

TACKLES/GUARDS

Tyler Negron, Patriot, Sr.

Trajon Richards, Battlefield, Sr.

Tyleik Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.

LINEBACKERS

Joey Lacey, Patriot, Jr.

Shawn Murphy, Stonewall Jackson, So.

Cole Scott, Patriot, Jr.

Alex Ward, Battlefield, Sr.

BACKS

Jack Frisoli, John Champe, Sr.

Jovon Jackson, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Dashon Reeves, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Jalen Stroman, Patriot, Jr.

PUNTER

Jackson Kennedy, John Champe, Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

Dashon Reeves, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Bryce Jackson, Patriot, So.

B_SJ_Foot_176_Ra'Sean_Coates_1.JPG

Stonewall Jackson's Ra'Sean Coates

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Chance Hollingsworth, Osbourn, Sr.

RUNNING BACKS

Keyon Avila, Osbourn Park, Jr.

Sean McCarthy, Battlefield, Sr.

Trajon Richards, Battlefield, Sr.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Elijah Reese, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Tyler Savage, John Champe, Sr.

Jalen Stroman, Patriot, Jr.

TIGHT END

Jovon Jackson, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

CENTER

Brody Thompson, John Champe, Jr.

GUARDS/TACKLES

Logan Brennan, John Champe, Jr.

Chandler Brown, Patriot, Jr.

Brandon Hastings, Osbourn, So.

Francisco Renteria, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.

KICKER

Kevin Melendez, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

KICK RETURNER

Jack Frisoli, John Champe, Sr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Chance Hollingsworth, Osbourn, Sr.

Dashon Reeves, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

B_SJ_Foot_973_Amare_Campbell_8.JPG

Stonewall Jackson's Amare Campbell

DEFENSE

ENDS

Edwin Linares-Rivera, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Ian Penrod, Osbourn Park, Sr.

TACKLES/GUARDS

Evan Gaskell, John Champe, Sr.

Evan Kelly, Patriot, Sr.

Wes Williams, Battlefield, So

LINEBACKERS

Diego Aviles, Osbourn, So.

Amare Campbell, Stonewall Jackson, Fr.

Shane Eller, Stonewall Jackson, Fr.

Adam Wieczorek, John Champe, Jr.

BACKS

Justin Bennin, Battlefield, Jr.

Tyler Black, Osbourn, Sr.

Nigel Burke, Osbourn, Fr.

Ra’Sean Coates, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

PUNTER

Aaron Washington, Osbourn Park, Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

Coby Oxendine, John Champe, Jr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Ian Penrod, Osbourn Park, Sr.

