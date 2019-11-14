TOP HONORS
- Offensive Player of the Year: Tim Baldwin, Patriot, Sr.
- Defensive Player of the Year: Shawn Murphy, Stonewall Jackson, So.
- Coach of the Year: Sean Finnerty, Patriot
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Cody Rogers, Patriot, Jr.
RUNNING BACKS
Xander Albea, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.
Tim Baldwin, Patriot, Sr.
Jakari Lewis, Osbourn, Jr.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Jack Frisoli, John Champe, Sr.
Khalid Shabazz-Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Luke Spall, Osbourn, Sr.
TIGHT END
Brandon Young, John Champe, Sr.
CENTER
Justin Peterson, Patriot, Sr.
GUARDS/TACKLES
Tyler Negron, Patriot, Sr.
Alexis Rivero, Osbourn, Jr.
Tyleik Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.
Nick Zywicki, John Champe, Sr.
KICKER
Jackson Kennedy, John Champe, Sr.
KICK RETURNER
Khalid Shabazz-William, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Matt Binkowski, Battlefield, Jr.
DEFENSE
ENDS
Matt Binkowski, Battlefield, Jr.
Keshawn Hoguy, Osbourn, Jr.
TACKLES/GUARDS
Tyler Negron, Patriot, Sr.
Trajon Richards, Battlefield, Sr.
Tyleik Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.
LINEBACKERS
Joey Lacey, Patriot, Jr.
Shawn Murphy, Stonewall Jackson, So.
Cole Scott, Patriot, Jr.
Alex Ward, Battlefield, Sr.
BACKS
Jack Frisoli, John Champe, Sr.
Jovon Jackson, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Dashon Reeves, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Jalen Stroman, Patriot, Jr.
PUNTER
Jackson Kennedy, John Champe, Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
Dashon Reeves, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Bryce Jackson, Patriot, So.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Chance Hollingsworth, Osbourn, Sr.
RUNNING BACKS
Keyon Avila, Osbourn Park, Jr.
Sean McCarthy, Battlefield, Sr.
Trajon Richards, Battlefield, Sr.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Elijah Reese, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Tyler Savage, John Champe, Sr.
Jalen Stroman, Patriot, Jr.
TIGHT END
Jovon Jackson, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
CENTER
Brody Thompson, John Champe, Jr.
GUARDS/TACKLES
Logan Brennan, John Champe, Jr.
Chandler Brown, Patriot, Jr.
Brandon Hastings, Osbourn, So.
Francisco Renteria, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.
KICKER
Kevin Melendez, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
KICK RETURNER
Jack Frisoli, John Champe, Sr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Chance Hollingsworth, Osbourn, Sr.
Dashon Reeves, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
DEFENSE
ENDS
Edwin Linares-Rivera, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Ian Penrod, Osbourn Park, Sr.
TACKLES/GUARDS
Evan Gaskell, John Champe, Sr.
Evan Kelly, Patriot, Sr.
Wes Williams, Battlefield, So
LINEBACKERS
Diego Aviles, Osbourn, So.
Amare Campbell, Stonewall Jackson, Fr.
Shane Eller, Stonewall Jackson, Fr.
Adam Wieczorek, John Champe, Jr.
BACKS
Justin Bennin, Battlefield, Jr.
Tyler Black, Osbourn, Sr.
Nigel Burke, Osbourn, Fr.
Ra’Sean Coates, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
PUNTER
Aaron Washington, Osbourn Park, Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
Coby Oxendine, John Champe, Jr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Ian Penrod, Osbourn Park, Sr.
