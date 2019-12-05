B_PHS_Foot_689_Justin_Peterson_52.JPG

Patriot's Justin Peterson (52) made the Class 6B all-region second team as a center.

 File photo by Doug Stroud

TOP HONORS

  • Offensive Player of the Year: Tim Baldwin, Patriot, Sr.
  • Defensive Player of the Year: Shawn Murphy, Stonewall Jackson, So.
  • Coach of the Year: John Brown, Colonial Forge

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Quest Powell, Freedom, Sr.

B_Free_Foot_07_JT_Edwards_12.JPG

Freedom's J.T. Edwards made the Class 6B all-region first team as a running back.
B_SJ_Foot_779_Khalid_Shabazz-Williams_11_Jovon_Jackson_3.JPG

Stonewall Jackson's Khalid Shabazz-Williams (11) made the Class 6B all-region first team as a receiver and Jovon Jackson (3) made the second team as a defensive back.

RUNNING BACKS

Tim Baldwin, Patriot, Sr.

Julian Edwards, Freedom, Jr.

Elijah Christopher, Massaponax, Jr.

B_Free_Foot_502_Vershon_Lee_55.jpg

Freedom's Vershon Lee (55) made the Class 6B all-region first team as an offensive lineman.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Umari Hatcher, Freedom, Jr.

Elijah Sarratt, Colonial Forge, Jr.

Khalid Shabazz-Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

B_Free_Foot_498_Jason_Hawkins_21.jpg

Freedom's Jason Hawkins (21) made the Class 6B all-region first team offense as an all-purpose player and the first team defense as an all-purpose player.

TIGHT END

Brandon Young, John Champe, Sr.

CENTER

Alex Laboy, Colonial Forge, Sr.

GUARDS/TACKLES

Mason Rega, Colonial Forge, Sr.

Tyler Negron, Patriot, Sr.

Vershon Lee, Freedom, Sr.

Jacob Carmichael, Massaponax, Sr.

KICKER

Jack Kennedy, John Champe, Jr.

KICK RETURNER

Elijah Sarratt, Colonial Forge, Jr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Jason Hawkins, Freedom, Sr.

DEFENSE

ENDS

Lanxton Athy, Massaponax, Sr.

Matt Binkowski, Battlefield, Jr.

TACKLES/GUARDS

Tyleik Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.

Tyler Negron, Patriot, Sr.

Chase Harley, Colonial Forge, Sr.

LINEBACKERS

Shawn Murphy, Stonewall Jackson, So.

Max Kauthen, Colonial Forge, Sr.

Mason Woods, Gar-Field, Jr.

Elijah Christopher, Massaponax, Jr.

Joey Lacey, Patriot, Jr.

BACKS

Jalen Stroman, Patriot, Jr.

Elijah Sarratt, Colonial Forge, Jr.

Avery Johnson-Edmonds, Colonial Forge, Sr.

Nijhere Johnson, Freedom, Sr.

B_Free_Foot_05_NiJhere_Johnson.JPG

Freedom's Nijhere Johnson made the Class 6B all-region first team as a defensive back.

PUNTER

Jackson Kennedy, John Champe, Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

Elijah Sarratt, Colonial Forge, Jr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Jason Hawkins, Freedom, Sr

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Luke Morely, Massaponax, Jr.

B_SJ_Foot_752_Xander_Albea_4.JPG

Stonewall Jackson's Xander Albea (4) made the Class 6B all-region second team as a running back.

RUNNING BACKS

Xander Albea, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.

Jakari Lewis, Osbourn, So.

Xavier Coltrane, Gar-Field, Jr.

B_GF_Foot_392_Xavier_Coltrane_1.jpg

Gar-Field's Xavier Coltrane made the Class 6B all-region second team as a running back.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jack Frisoli, John Champe, Sr.

Luke Spall, Osbourn, Sr.

Rakim Lamarre, Potomac, Jr.

B_Wood_Foot_619_Josh_Ramirez_10.JPG

Woodbridge's Josh Ramirez (right) made the Class 6B all-region second team as a tight end.

TIGHT END

Josh Ramirez, Woodbridge, Sr.

CENTER

Justin Peterson, Patriot, Sr.

GUARDS/TACKLES

Tyleik Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.

Nick Zywicki, John Champe, Sr.

Reuben Adams, Woodbridge, Jr.

Chase Harley, Colonial Forge, Sr.

KICKER

Jackson Hudson, Massaponax, Jr.

KICK RETURNER

Makakai Blakeney, Hylton, Fr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Matt Binkowski, Battlefield, Jr.

DEFENSE

ENDS

Keshawn Hogue, Osbourn, Jr.

DeAvohn Bumbrey, Gar-Field, So.

B_Free_Foot_635_Kealey_Davis_50.jpg

Freedom's Kealey Davis made the Class 6B all-region second team as a defensive lineman.

TACKLES/GUARDS

Kealey Davis, Freedom, Sr.

Latrell Guy, Hylton, Jr.

Mason Rega, Colonial Forge, Sr.

LINEBACKERS

Josh Johnson, Colonial Forge, Sr.

Marvin Hicks, Freedom, Sr.

Cameron Eanes, Freedom, Sr.

Cole Scott, Patriot, Jr.

B_GF_Foot_678_Bishop_Fitzgerald_10.JPG

Gar-Field's Bishop Fitzgerald made the Class 6B all-region second team as a defensive back.

BACKS

Jovon Jackson, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

Jack Frisoli, John Champe, Sr.

Bishop Fitzgerald, Gar-Field, Jr.

Kam Lewis, Forest Park, Jr.

PUNTER

Jason Sorto, Gar-Field, Jr.

PUNT RETURNER

Dashon Reeves, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER

Bryce Jackson, Patriot, So.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.