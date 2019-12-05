TOP HONORS
- Offensive Player of the Year: Tim Baldwin, Patriot, Sr.
- Defensive Player of the Year: Shawn Murphy, Stonewall Jackson, So.
- Coach of the Year: John Brown, Colonial Forge
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Quest Powell, Freedom, Sr.
RUNNING BACKS
Tim Baldwin, Patriot, Sr.
Julian Edwards, Freedom, Jr.
Elijah Christopher, Massaponax, Jr.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Umari Hatcher, Freedom, Jr.
Elijah Sarratt, Colonial Forge, Jr.
Khalid Shabazz-Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
TIGHT END
Brandon Young, John Champe, Sr.
CENTER
Alex Laboy, Colonial Forge, Sr.
GUARDS/TACKLES
Mason Rega, Colonial Forge, Sr.
Tyler Negron, Patriot, Sr.
Vershon Lee, Freedom, Sr.
Jacob Carmichael, Massaponax, Sr.
KICKER
Jack Kennedy, John Champe, Jr.
KICK RETURNER
Elijah Sarratt, Colonial Forge, Jr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Jason Hawkins, Freedom, Sr.
DEFENSE
ENDS
Lanxton Athy, Massaponax, Sr.
Matt Binkowski, Battlefield, Jr.
TACKLES/GUARDS
Tyleik Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.
Tyler Negron, Patriot, Sr.
Chase Harley, Colonial Forge, Sr.
LINEBACKERS
Shawn Murphy, Stonewall Jackson, So.
Max Kauthen, Colonial Forge, Sr.
Mason Woods, Gar-Field, Jr.
Elijah Christopher, Massaponax, Jr.
Joey Lacey, Patriot, Jr.
BACKS
Jalen Stroman, Patriot, Jr.
Elijah Sarratt, Colonial Forge, Jr.
Avery Johnson-Edmonds, Colonial Forge, Sr.
Nijhere Johnson, Freedom, Sr.
PUNTER
Jackson Kennedy, John Champe, Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
Elijah Sarratt, Colonial Forge, Jr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Jason Hawkins, Freedom, Sr
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Luke Morely, Massaponax, Jr.
RUNNING BACKS
Xander Albea, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.
Jakari Lewis, Osbourn, So.
Xavier Coltrane, Gar-Field, Jr.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Jack Frisoli, John Champe, Sr.
Luke Spall, Osbourn, Sr.
Rakim Lamarre, Potomac, Jr.
TIGHT END
Josh Ramirez, Woodbridge, Sr.
CENTER
Justin Peterson, Patriot, Sr.
GUARDS/TACKLES
Tyleik Williams, Stonewall Jackson, Jr.
Nick Zywicki, John Champe, Sr.
Reuben Adams, Woodbridge, Jr.
Chase Harley, Colonial Forge, Sr.
KICKER
Jackson Hudson, Massaponax, Jr.
KICK RETURNER
Makakai Blakeney, Hylton, Fr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Matt Binkowski, Battlefield, Jr.
DEFENSE
ENDS
Keshawn Hogue, Osbourn, Jr.
DeAvohn Bumbrey, Gar-Field, So.
TACKLES/GUARDS
Kealey Davis, Freedom, Sr.
Latrell Guy, Hylton, Jr.
Mason Rega, Colonial Forge, Sr.
LINEBACKERS
Josh Johnson, Colonial Forge, Sr.
Marvin Hicks, Freedom, Sr.
Cameron Eanes, Freedom, Sr.
Cole Scott, Patriot, Jr.
BACKS
Jovon Jackson, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
Jack Frisoli, John Champe, Sr.
Bishop Fitzgerald, Gar-Field, Jr.
Kam Lewis, Forest Park, Jr.
PUNTER
Jason Sorto, Gar-Field, Jr.
PUNT RETURNER
Dashon Reeves, Stonewall Jackson, Sr.
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Bryce Jackson, Patriot, So.
