FLIPPING FOR GOLD: Prince William gymnastics teams soar into post season

With the Class 6 Region B meet coming up Feb. 4 at Patriot High School, the postseason is upon us in high school gymnastics. Several Prince William County teams have their sights set on lofty goals.
The Cardinal District meet is set for Jan. 29 at Osbourn Park, while the Cedar Run’s championships were Jan. 26 at John Champe, too late for publication.
But it’s all a prelude to the Class 6 state meet Feb. 18 and 19 at Heritage in Leesburg, where many local gymnasts expect to be.
Battlefield
Albeit abbreviated, it’s been a season of laughter and victories so far for Battlefield. The Bobcats won three of their first four meets and “someone is always doing something silly, so the whole team is always laughing,” said coaches Emily Ignacio and Mary Henry.
The roster is a sizable 16, led by seniors Lauren Maire, Angela Alvarez-Nguyen, and Anna Addison. Those three “have the most reliable and clean vaults.”
Sophomore Jordan Ignacio puts up points on vault, too, catching plenty of air with a flipping Tsuk maneuver.
The beam is where the Bobcats are best, led by Ignacio, junior Jasmine Perilla, and sophomores Sarah Hollingsworth and Addison Meyers.
“All have excellent beam routines with difficult skills and unique combinations,” the coaches said.
Freshman Taylor Strotheide excels on the uneven bars, while Ignacio and Hollingsworth shine on the floor.
“Sarah's beautiful dance and clean tumbling passes are always fun to watch! Right now, she's working towards a twisting salto; hopefully, we can get that back in her routine before the postseason,” the coaches said. “Jordan opens up her routine with a big twisting pass and has a lot of difficult leap passes.”
Gainesville
The Cardinals are in their first season as a program, and it’s been an interesting start, said head coach Natalie Hackmann.
From chasing down our leotards to building an entire team’s routines in just a few weeks,” she said. “I am super proud of my young team for handling all of the growing pains with grace and class.”
With no seniors and very few juniors, a pair of freshmen lead the Cardinals. Tara Cappellini and Liliana Orantes have already shown themselves as strong competitors in all four events.
“I expect my team will continue to grow in both skill and confidence as the rest of our season unfolds,” Hackmann said. “They are young, which allows us the opportunity to build something great. I can’t wait to watch them continue to shine!”
Forest Park/Hylton
The Bruins and Bulldogs practice together under the tutelage of coaches Elizabeth Thompson and Corina Jones.
Heretofore, it’s been mostly practice this season for the two teams, as “we have been struggling to get competitions,” Thompson said.
“Our season has been plagued with major injuries and several cases of COVID,” Jones added.
Two freshmen, Forest Park’s Corinne Hughes and Hylton’s Chloé Mitchell, are both competitive all-around performers.
“They are improving and showing they're worth watching out for throughout their high school careers,” Thompson said.
Hylton senior Mikaela Sims “is one you want to watch on the floor, her routine is eye-catching and really mirrors her personality,” Thompson said.
Forest Park is the official host of the Cardinal District meet for the first time, though due to lack of equipment, the event will take place at Osbourn Park.
“My expectations are always for them to beat their last score and feel proud of what they have accomplished and the growth they displayed throughout the season,” Jones said.
Osbourn Park
With a roster of seven, it’s been a season of development for the Yellow Jackets under head coach Helen Reading.
“The OP gymnasts have been working diligently on new skills, and upgrading our routines each week,” she said.
The Osbourn Park team has worked through myriad disruptions due to conflicting schedules, weather, and the COVID pandemic, but “they still have maintained a positive attitude,” Reading said.
Three juniors led the Yellow Jackets, including co-captain Robyn Lyle, plus Izzy Romero and Talia Tobin.
Kyia Hellem is another co-captain, joined by fellow sophomores Shazzi Alaoui and Megan Kaess and freshman Maddy Polance.
“OP has a small team of poised young women that have been really impressive with their resilience this year,” the coach said.
Patriot
The annual Aloha Classic meet is always a favorite of the Pioneers. This year’s event featured eight teams from seven schools (Yorktown brought two), including Patriot’s rival Battlefield.
“I have been hosting this event for 15 years,” said head coach Amy Dignan. “It started when I was coaching at Stonewall Jackson, now Unity Reed. We host schools from all over the state of Virginia.”
Patriot took fifth overall in the meet held Jan. 22, but they placed first at the Flip For a Cure Invitational they hosted Dec. 11.
Senior Victoria VanDyke leads the Pioneers, placing in multiple events at every meet. VanDyke took second overall at the Aloha Classic.
“She’s our top performer in all events,” Dignan said.
Junior Aamera Hashimi excels on the vault, the beam, and in her floor routine. Senior Briana Walker and sophomore Kayla Green are strong competitors on the beam, while sophomore Gabbi Nguyen excels on the uneven bars.
“I hope to have several of the girls advance to the region championship,” Dignan said. “We have potential to qualify as a team.”
