And then there were eight.
In each of the Virginia High School League’s six classifications, eight boys and eight girls basketball teams remain in contention for a memory-making state championship.
Five of them -- including the girls of Brentsville, Woodbridge, and Osbourn Park, and the boys of Patriot and Battlefield -- hail from Prince William. Those five own a combined record of 102-18.
Two of them - Region 6B champions Patriot and Osbourn Park - will host quarterfinal contests Friday night, while the other three look to survive and advance on the road.
PATRIOT BOYS
(Region 6B champion)
Record: 25-0
Next game: Friday, March 4 at home vs. James River in state quarterfinals
Let’s keep it going: The Pioneers aren’t undefeated by accident. They have a deep, talented, experienced roster that knows the importance of defense.
“If we defend the way we’re capable of, it’s difficult for other teams to run offense the way they want to,” head coach Sherman Rivers said. “Then if we take care of the basketball and rebound, I feel good about our chances.”
The Pioneers have held opponents to 50 or fewer points 15 times, while sometimes scoring just enough to win. Patriot owns 12 victories by 10 points or fewer, including a nail-biting 58-56 win over Potomac in the Region 6B semifinals to earn a spot at states.
“Being able to beat Potomac, the two-time defending regional champ and the team that knocked us out the year before, was good for us,” said Rivers, the Region 6B Coach of the Year who has Patriot back in the state tournament after a two-year hiatus.
Rivers said the undefeated bulls-eye on his team’s back makes no difference to them.
“Seeing that zero in the loss column may have some pressures of its own, but we put enough pressure on ourselves,” he said. ‘It’s not something we’re necessarily harping on, being undefeated.”
The Pioneers have a constellation of stars to count on.
“Nasir [Coleman] makes plays for others. Courtney Davis is great on defense. Nick Marrero is starting to make more shots. Mike [Ackerman] has been consistent. Isaiah Vick has been great inside, guarding multiple positions,” Rivers said.
“Mekhi Dillard gives us good minutes off the bench. Jay Randall’s been one of our better players all year. Desmond Hopkins has been huge the past month. Only being a sophomore, he’s getting comfortable in his role and become a leading scorer.”
Coleman and Randall, both juniors, are All-Region 6B selections, while senior Ackerman is a second-teamer.
OSBOURN PARK GIRLS
(Class 6 Region B champion)
Record: 24-1
Next game: Friday, March 4 at home vs. James River in state quarterfinals
Let’s keep it going: The Yellow Jackets are buzzing around the ultimate trophy once again, after making it all the way to the state title game last year.
Osbourn Park claimed its second straight regional crown and fifth consecutive Cedar Run District championship this year.
But many in head coach Chrissy Kelly’s nine-player rotation are in new roles, making OP’s repeat run more remarkable.
Kelly, who owns two rings Forest Park coach in 2004 and 2006, noted what she found remarkable about this year’s team.
“Seeing this group of young women grow into a team that genuinely is excited for each other’s success and wants something bigger than themselves,” said the Region 6B Coach of the Year.
The Jackets are led by senior point guard Hailey Kellogg, the Region 6B Player of the Year, and junior Alana Powell, an all-region first-teamer.
WOODBRIDGE GIRLS
(Class 6 Region B runner-up)
Record: 18-7
Next game: Friday, March 4 at Thomas Dale in state quarterfinals
Let’s keep it going: Don’t be fooled by the Vikings’ record. Most of their losses came to high-level private schools as first-year head coach Mark Hines got his team playoff-ready.
The early tests have paid off. Woodbridge is 15-3 since the New Year, won the Cardinal District tournament, and made the Region 6B title tilt, losing to Osbourn Park 52-42.
The Vikings are led by captain and all-region first-team point guard Amani Melendez and senior guard Reina Washington, an all-region second-team pick.
“Amani being the offensive player she is and Reina being the complete player she is,” Hines said about his top stars. “I need the rest of this amazing team to show up! If that happens we are tough to beat!”
BATTLEFIELD BOYS
(Class 6 Region B runner-up)
Record: 18-6
Next game: Friday, March 4 at Manchester in state quarterfinals
Let’s keep it going: Four years ago, the Bobcats were in the final four of the state tournament when they bowed out. Head coach Randy Bills wants to do at least as well this time.
“Focus and execution,” said Bills when asked what he most needs to see at states.
Making regionals, let alone states, was not definite for Battlefield. They edged Champe by five in the Cedar Run semifinals to make the region tourney.
Then they got past Woodbridge by seven in the Region 6B semis to stamp a ticket to the state dance.
“Coming together as a team making it to the state tournament,” Bills picked as the highlight of the year so far.
The Bobcats are led by junior Maddux Tennant, a second-team all-Region 6B choice.
BRENTSVILLE GIRLS
(Class 3 Region B runner-up)
Record: 17-4
Next game: Friday, March 4 at Lakeland in state quarterfinals
Let’s keep it going: It was especially satisfying, veteran head coach Eugene Baltimore said, when his Tigers defeated James Monroe 61-55 in the Region 6B semifinals Feb. 22 to get back into the state tournament.
Brentsville made it in 2019 and 2020 before coming up two wins short last year. This year, the Tigers are a defensively tenacious, offensively potent team.
“Defense will be the key,” Baltimore said. “Also, everyone needs to shoot the basketball well for us to have a chance to win.”
Brentsville counts on offensive production from junior Alden Yergey, a Siena College commit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.