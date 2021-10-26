Field hockey update: COLGAN REMAINS THE CLASS OF THE CARDINAL

In the five seasons Kaitlyn Connolly has coached the Colgan High field hockey program, her teams have consistently dominated the Cardinal District, winning the last four regular-season titles.
But it’s been troubled waters outside of the district for the Sharks, who’ve never made it past the second round of the regional tournament.
Colgan (13-3) handled Hylton 8-0 in three quarters in the recent Cardinal district semifinals. The Sharks then beat Woodbridge 4-0 on Thursday, Oct. 21.
“We’re really pushing this year [to make states],” the coach said. “It would mean so much to us to see all our hard work pay off.”
Connolly has reason to believe this year could be different. For one thing, she challenged her veteran-laden squad to a tough non-district slate, including perennial winners Patriot, Battlefield, Riverbend, and defending region champ Colonial Forge.
The Sharks lost 1-0 to Colonial Forge, beat Riverbend 3-2, and defeated Patriot for the first time in program history. Colgan knocked off the Pioneers with a 2-1 comeback win, converting on a corner play to seal it.
“These are all things that get them super-excited that they can stick with it for the long run,” the coach said.
Colgan went on to win all 10 Cardinal District contests, outscoring opponents 71-1 including victories over second-seeded Woodbridge of 4-0 and 6-1.
“That’s usually a competitive game, so that was big for us,” Connolly said. “They scored on us, so the girls came out fired up and put five on the board.”
That knack for responding when challenged has impressed the coach.“They’re intrinsically motivated but also extrinsically motivated. If things aren’t going their way, they’ll fight tooth and nail until it is.”
Experience across the board
This season’s edition of Sharks field hockey is loaded with veterans, led by senior forwards Alexis Andrews-Thompson (20 goals, five assists) and Olivia Damato (19 goals, four assists). Both were first-team all-Cardinal performers last season.
Senior Carley Mayers (13 goals, 11 assists) and junior Rylie Flick (12 goals, 13 assists), also all-district first-teamers, create opportunities in the circle from their midfield spots, along with junior Alana Orlando.
Defensively, aggressive juniors Carly Sanders and Natalie Korzuch and senior Becky Campos provide stellar protection for senior goalie Maddie Huber, who’s blocked more than 50 shots on the season.
“She’s played phenomenal. She’s kept us in games,” Connolly said of Huber.
The coach noted the interchangeability her players offer.
“I have forwards who can play mid, mids who can play forward or defense. It’s a team that can do whatever I ask them,” she said.
Poised to shine
As the best-conditioned team in Connolly’s tenure, the Sharks are versatile, fast, and ready for postseason play.
“I’ve watched these girls grow up for three or four years,” Connolly said. “They go from having never played before to cranking out these amazing records.”
Connolly had never coached before when she took over a second-year program searching for an identity. She proceeded to build Colgan field hockey on the pillars of trust, communication, and motivation.
“That’s what has driven the program since my first year,” said Connolly, who passed the 60-win threshold earlier this season. ‘We need to trust, communicate with, and motivate each other. Like I’ve always told them, it’s just us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.