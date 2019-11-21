B_Colgan_FH_4c9f_Victoria_Kennedy_12.jpg

Colgan's Victoria Kennedy made the Class 6 all-state first team as a midfielder.

 File photo by Damon Moritz

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Tori Carawan, Kellam
  • Coach of the Year: Katie Robinson, Langley

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

Tori Carawan, Kellam, Sr.

Bella Holloman, Langley, Sr.

Sara Silarszka, Fairfax, Jr.

Margaret Stephan, Woodson, Sr.

B_BHS_FH_163_Rocia_Gayoso.jpg

Battlefield's Rocia Gayoso made the Class 6 all-state second team as a defender.

MIDFIELDERS

Maddie McGaughey, Langley, Sr.

Anna Stribling, Woodson, Sr.

Victoria Kennedy, Colgan, Sr.

Riley Wollerton, Western Branch, So.

DEFENDERS

Mikayla Schoff, Langley, Sr.

Tristen Craig, Massaponax, Sr.

Bridget Cassata, Woodson, Sr.

Gwendolyn Via, Fairfax, So.

AT LARGE PLAYERS

Aly Trumbull, Langley, Sr.

Tatum Lynch, Fairfax, Sr.

Josi John, Western Branch, So.

GOALKEEPER

Alyssa Maryanopolis, West Springfield, Sr.

B_PHS_FH_06_Lauren_Gresham_2.JPG

Patriot's Lauren Gresham made the Class 6 all-state second team as a forward.

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Lauren Gresham, Patriot, Sr.

Avery Burke, Marshall, Sr.

Olivia McCafferty, Colgan, Sr.

Rebecca Bartheld, Battlefield, So.

B_Colgan_FH_927_Olivia_McCafferty_1.jpg

Colgan's Olivia McCafferty (right) made the Class 6 all-state second team as a forward.

MIDFIELDERS

Adriana Risi, Chantilly, Jr.

Zoe Krawietz, Robinson, Sr.

Jayden Moon, Riverbend, Sr.

Rebecca Stewart, Washington-Liberty, Sr.

B_BHS_FH_1055_Rebecca_Bartheld_10.jpg

Battlefield's Rebecca Bartheld (left) made the Class 6 all-state second team as a forward.

DEFENDERS

B_OHS_FH_129_IvyLynn_Powell_876.jpg

Osbourn's IvyLynn Powell made the Class 6 all-state second team as an all-purpose player.

Carly Williams, Madison, Sr.

Marie Iverson, Tallwood, Sr.

Halley Beaudoin, Fairfax, Fr.

Rocia Gayoso, Battlefield, Sr.

AT LARGE PLAYERS

Caroline Porter, Kellam, So.

IvyLynn Powell, Osbourn, Sr.

Caitlin Webner, Tallwood, Sr.

GOALKEEPER

Gillian Dumont, Marshall, Sr.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.