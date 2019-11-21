TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Tori Carawan, Kellam
- Coach of the Year: Katie Robinson, Langley
FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
Tori Carawan, Kellam, Sr.
Bella Holloman, Langley, Sr.
Sara Silarszka, Fairfax, Jr.
Margaret Stephan, Woodson, Sr.
MIDFIELDERS
Maddie McGaughey, Langley, Sr.
Anna Stribling, Woodson, Sr.
Victoria Kennedy, Colgan, Sr.
Riley Wollerton, Western Branch, So.
DEFENDERS
Mikayla Schoff, Langley, Sr.
Tristen Craig, Massaponax, Sr.
Bridget Cassata, Woodson, Sr.
Gwendolyn Via, Fairfax, So.
AT LARGE PLAYERS
Aly Trumbull, Langley, Sr.
Tatum Lynch, Fairfax, Sr.
Josi John, Western Branch, So.
GOALKEEPER
Alyssa Maryanopolis, West Springfield, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
Lauren Gresham, Patriot, Sr.
Avery Burke, Marshall, Sr.
Olivia McCafferty, Colgan, Sr.
Rebecca Bartheld, Battlefield, So.
MIDFIELDERS
Adriana Risi, Chantilly, Jr.
Zoe Krawietz, Robinson, Sr.
Jayden Moon, Riverbend, Sr.
Rebecca Stewart, Washington-Liberty, Sr.
DEFENDERS
Carly Williams, Madison, Sr.
Marie Iverson, Tallwood, Sr.
Halley Beaudoin, Fairfax, Fr.
Rocia Gayoso, Battlefield, Sr.
AT LARGE PLAYERS
Caroline Porter, Kellam, So.
IvyLynn Powell, Osbourn, Sr.
Caitlin Webner, Tallwood, Sr.
GOALKEEPER
Gillian Dumont, Marshall, Sr.
