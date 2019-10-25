B_Colgan_FH_671a_Victoria_Kennedy_12.jpg

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Victoria Kennedy, Colgan, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Connolly, Colgan

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

Olivia McCafferty, Colgan, Sr.

Wenxin Chen, Woodbridge, Sr.

Taylor Widmayer, Woodbridge, Jr.

Jordania Renteria, Hylton, Sr.

MIDFIELDERS

Victoria Kennedy, Colgan, Sr.

Sydney Gaskin, Forest Park, Sr.

Emma Bernbaum, Woodbridge, Sr.

Isabella Passos, Woodbridge, Sr.

Colgan's Olivia McCafferty (1) and Woodbridge's Emily Hund (center) made the Cardinal all-district first team as a forward and defender, respectively.

DEFENDERS

Georgia Murphy, Woodbridge, Sr.

Emily Hund, Woodbridge, Sr.

Paige Boland, Forest Park, Sr.

Jacqui Zimmerman, Colgan, Sr.

GOALIE

Dania Torress, Potomac, Sr.

AT LARGE

Jessica Benitez, Woodbridge, Sr.

Paige Padberg, Colgan, Jr.

Anna Krajack, Woodbridge, Jr.

Forest Park's Susannah Dietrichson (11) made the Cardinal all-district first team as a forward.

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Susannah Dietrichson, Forest Park, So.

Emma Stoneberger, Forest Park, Jr.

Daillia Ulloa Arias, Hylton, Sr.

Kimberly Melvin, Forest Park, Sr.

Colgan's Carley Mayers made the Cardinal all-district second team as a midfielder.

MIDFIELDERS

Ashley Nelson, Hylton, Sr.

Carley Mayers, Colgan, So.

Kyoka Trepka, Potomac, Sr.

Leah Boone, Forest Park, Sr.

DEFENDERS

Cyra Jamil, Potomac, Sr.

Amardeep Kaur, Gar-Field, Jr.

Rowan Neall, Forest Park, Sr.

Chelsea Gamez, Gar-Field, Jr.

Forest Park's Rowan Neall (right) made the Cardinal all-district second team as a defender.

Bianca Campos, Hylton, Sr.

GOALIE

Katherine Machado, Gar-Field, Sr.

AT LARGE

Caroline Bender Colgan, Sr.

Grace Damato, Colgan, Jr.

Kaylee Shartzer, Potomac, Jr.

