TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Victoria Kennedy, Colgan, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Connolly, Colgan
FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
Olivia McCafferty, Colgan, Sr.
Wenxin Chen, Woodbridge, Sr.
Taylor Widmayer, Woodbridge, Jr.
Jordania Renteria, Hylton, Sr.
MIDFIELDERS
Victoria Kennedy, Colgan, Sr.
Sydney Gaskin, Forest Park, Sr.
Emma Bernbaum, Woodbridge, Sr.
Isabella Passos, Woodbridge, Sr.
DEFENDERS
Georgia Murphy, Woodbridge, Sr.
Emily Hund, Woodbridge, Sr.
Paige Boland, Forest Park, Sr.
Jacqui Zimmerman, Colgan, Sr.
GOALIE
Dania Torress, Potomac, Sr.
AT LARGE
Jessica Benitez, Woodbridge, Sr.
Paige Padberg, Colgan, Jr.
Anna Krajack, Woodbridge, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
Susannah Dietrichson, Forest Park, So.
Emma Stoneberger, Forest Park, Jr.
Daillia Ulloa Arias, Hylton, Sr.
Kimberly Melvin, Forest Park, Sr.
MIDFIELDERS
Ashley Nelson, Hylton, Sr.
Carley Mayers, Colgan, So.
Kyoka Trepka, Potomac, Sr.
Leah Boone, Forest Park, Sr.
DEFENDERS
Cyra Jamil, Potomac, Sr.
Amardeep Kaur, Gar-Field, Jr.
Rowan Neall, Forest Park, Sr.
Chelsea Gamez, Gar-Field, Jr.
Bianca Campos, Hylton, Sr.
GOALIE
Katherine Machado, Gar-Field, Sr.
AT LARGE
Caroline Bender Colgan, Sr.
Grace Damato, Colgan, Jr.
Kaylee Shartzer, Potomac, Jr.
