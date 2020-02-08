Trey Nelson’s career-high 13 assists helped the Patriot Pioneers win their third consecutive Cedar Run District regular season championship by beating Battlefield’s boys basketball team 71-58 Friday at home in Nokesville.
He also scored 11 points while Zack Blue had 24 to give Patriot a 9-1 record in the district and an 18-4 mark overall, including a 13-game winning streak, while dropping the Bobcats to 5-5 and 12-10. Darrel Johnson added 10 points with eight each from Jackson Ford and Tyler Stringer.
Blue matched a season-high with nine made free throws (10 attempts) while Nelson went 5-for-6. Blue also made 3 of 5 3-pointers while Ford went 2-for-3. They helped Patriot take a 16-12 lead in the first quarter, a 41-32 advantage at halftime and a 52-41 lead entering the fourth period.
Blue also had five assists while Stringer had six rebounds with five apiece from Allen Davis, Nelson and Johnson.
Osbourn Park girls basketball 64, Osbourn 22
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets finished the regular season undefeated in Cedar Run District play thanks to a 64-22 victory over Osbourn’s girls basketball team Tuesday on the road.
They also held an opponent under 36 points for the 13th time this winter to boost their record to 10-0 in the district and 17-5 overall while the Eagles fell to 0-10 and 11-11.
Jo Raflo led Osbourn Park with 22 points while Alex Harju had 11 and Danielle Danfour had seven.
Forest Park boys basketball 59, Colgan 51
Despite scoring only three points in the first quarter Friday, the Forest Park Bruins rallied to beat Colgan’s boys basketball team 59-51 at home in Woodbridge.
Forest Park overcame an early 8-3 deficit for an 18-17 halftime lead en route to boosting its record to 12-10 overall and 7-5 in the Cardinal District while the Sharks fell to 11-10 and 5-6 after entering the fourth period with a 41-37 deficit.
Kyle Bond led the Bruins in many statistical categories against Colgan after previously missing two games due to illness. He finished Friday with 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
“If you’re able to find him, then he helps us out a lot,” Forest Park coach Mak Dogbatse said, earlier this season, of passing into the post. “He gives us an opportunity to get easy baskets.”
Tyler Smith also had 14 points Friday while Kenneth Clark had 10, Hayden Draper had eight and Kenyani Lee had six.
For Colgan, Adric Howe and Noah Wheatley scored 17 points each while D.J. Chandler had nine with Tazir Smith not playing. Wheatley made five 3-pointers, all in the second half as he scored 14 points in the third quarter alone to keep the Sharks in contention.
Colgan girls basketball 47, Forest Park 43
Alyssa Andrews made 14 of 16 free throws Friday to give Colgan a 47-43 victory over Forest Park’s girls basketball team on the road in Woodbridge, which put the Sharks in a power position for the chase for the Cardinal District regular season championship.
She finished with 22 points as Colgan bumped its record to 9-2 in the district and 15-5 overall while the Bruins fell to 9-3 and 13-8 with Woodbridge standing at 9-2 in Cardinal play and one regular season game remaining for the Vikings and Sharks.
Colgan beat the Bruins despite trailing 15-12 entering the second quarter and leading only 26-25 at halftime. Forest Park then took a 36-34 lead by the end of the third period, but the Sharks finished on a 13-7 run to win despite losing to Forest Park earlier this season in overtime Jan. 14, 52-49.
On Friday, Naja Perryman scored eight points, Grace Damato had seven and Peyton Ray had five, while the Bruins’ Angel Jones had 20 points, Kayla Burton had eight and Lauren Palmateer had seven.
Hylton boys basketball 67, Gar-Field 37
Kelby Garnett and Greg Maddux-Velez had 12 points each to give the Hylton Bulldogs a 67-37 victory over Gar-Field's boys basketball team Tuesday at home.
Marques Artis added 11 points with 7-for-8 free-throw shooting as they bumped their record to 10-10 overall and 7-4 in the Cardinal District while the Indians fell to 2-18 and 0-11. Courtenay Houston had nine points and Matthew Toman had six as they helped Gar-Field build a 16-10 lead in the first quarter, a 31-17 halftime advantage and a 48-25 lead entering the fourth period.
Artis also had five assists while Houston had six rebounds. For Gar-Field, Jerome Warrick had 10 points with seven each from A.J. Kargbo and Marcus Young, while Syrell Grier had three assists and Young had seven rebounds.
Battlefield girls basketball 56, Patriot 53
The Battlefield Bobcats held off a late rally from Patriot’s girls basketball team Friday to beat the Pioneers 56-53 on the road in Nokesville.
Kat Jenks led the Bobcats with 24 points with 5-for-6 3-point shooting as they improved their record to 11-11 overall and 6-4 in the Cedar Run District while Patriot fell to 10-10 and 5-5. Anna Tekampe added 10 points with eight apiece from Sofia Miller and Reese Burch, while Jenks had team-highs of five assists and three steals.
Miller also had seven rebounds while Julia Mitchell had three assists and made her lone 3-point attempt to help Battlefield go 12-for-23 as a team while going only 5-for-24 on 2-pointers. So the Bobcats built a 16-10 lead in the first quarter, a 27-22 advantage at halftime and a 46-36 lead entering the fourth period.
Brentsville girls basketball 61, Warren County 44
The Brentsville Tigers recovered from consecutive close district losses to beat Warren County’s girls basketball team 61-44 Friday on the road in Front Royal.
Gabby Garrison made five 3-pointers and Alden Yergey made four to improve Brentsville’s record to 15-5 overall and 6-4 in the Class 4 Northwestern District. Yergey finished with 23 points, Garrison had 19 and Cai Smith had 12.
They helped the Tigers take a 13-10 lead in the first quarter, a 29-19 advantage at halftime and a 43-27 lead entering the fourth period. Brentsville also made 12 of 15 free throws in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.