The Patriot Pioneer won the Cedar District boys basketball tournament championship for their second time in history Friday.
They defeated John Champe 83-65 in the final at home in Nokesville, giving top-seeded Patriot a 20-4 record with 15 consecutive victories. The No. 2 Knights fell to 18-6 after splitting a pair of regular season games with the Pioneers, including Patriot’s lone district loss, 61-56.
Zack Blue led the Pioneers Friday with 22 points while Jackson Ford had 14, Chad Watson had 13 and Trey Nelson had nine. Nelson also had seven assists, Blue had five and Nasir Colman had three. Blue added seven rebounds with five each from Ford and Nelson.
Blue made 3 of 4 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws while Nelson made 6 of 7 free throws. They helped Patriot take a 27-11 lead in the first quarter, a 49-36 advantage at halftime and a 65-51 lead entering the fourth period.
Stonewall Jackson girls basketball 45, Patriot 42
The Stonewall Jackson Raiders won a district-level girls basketball tournament championship Friday for the first time since claiming the 2016-17 Conference 8 title.
They beat Patriot 45-42 in the Cedar Run District final on the road in Nokesville despite entering the tournament as only the No. 4 seed. Stonewall overcame an early 12-8 deficit against the No. 3 Pioneers and a 22-18 halftime hole by composing an 18-10 run in the third period to enter the fourth ahead 36-32. So the Raiders boosted their record to 14-9 while Patriot fell to 12-13.
Kayla Amoah led the Pioneers with 13 points while Elena Bertrand had 12, Caitlin Blackman had 10 and Lauryn Moore had five. Amoah made 6 of 9 field goals and had four blocks while Blackman had nine rebounds and Moore had eight.
Blackman also had four steals with three assists by Bertrand.
Forest Park boys basketball 53, Gar-Field 39
The Forest Park Bruins allowed only two points in the second quarter Friday to earn a spot in the Cardinal District boys basketball tournament championship game.
They beat Gar-Field 53-39 at home in the semifinals thanks to a 17-2 run in the second period after ending the first quarter in a 12-12 tie. So third-seeded Forest Park improved its record to 14-10 and advanced to play No. 1 Potomac in the final for the second consecutive season after the No. 7 Indians fell to 3-20.
Kevin Johnson led the Bruins with 15 points as they built a 29-14 lead at halftime before entering the fourth period ahead 42-22. Kenyani Lee and Kenneth Clark added nine points each with seven from Evan Reed and six from Leon Farley. Clyde Harmon and Farley also combined for 10 rebounds and three blocks in place of usual starting center Kyle Bond, who was sidelined with a knee injury.
For Gar-Field, Cory Wilson had 23 points and 20 rebounds, while Carlton Harris and Allen Akadje had six points apiece.
Potomac boys basketball 75, Colgan 59
Larry Wright scored a career-high 16 points Friday to give the Potomac Panthers a 75-59 victory over Colgan’s boys basketball team during the Cardinal District tournament at home in Dumfries.
Kyle Honore also had 16 points as top-seeded Potomac bumped its record to 19-3 with a 10-game winning streak while the fifth-seeded Sharks fell to 13-11. Honore made 4 of 6 3-pointers while Wright made 4 of 5 free throws. Manny White added 13 points and Tyrell Harris had nine with five each from Lorin Hall, Kejahn Rainey and Caleb Satchell.
White also had seven assists and Harris had five while Satchell had four steals. Satchell added six rebounds with five apiece from Hall, Harris and Wright.
They helped the Panthers build a lead as large as 23-9 in the first quarter en route to 42-28 halftime advantage and a 51-33 lead early in the third period.
Colgan girls basketball 76, Potomac 53
Alyssa Andrews scored a game-high 20 points Friday as the Colgan Sharks defeated Potomac’s girls basketball team 76-53 during the semifinals of the Cardinal District tournament at home in Manassas.
Grace Damato added 16 points to give the top-seeded Sharks a 17-5 record with an eight-game winning streak and a spot in the championship game against No. 2 Woodbridge, which defeated Forest Park 61-38 in the semifinals.
Against Potomac (12-13 record), the Sharks got 12 points from Kennedy Fuller and 11 from Peyton Ray with five each from Josie Rodas and Kristina McWhinney. Fuller made 4 of 4 free throws, Damato made 5 of 6 and Andrews made 6 of 8 as the Colgan went 17-for-23 as a team.
For the Panthers, Jewell Dixon had 17 points, Lajayla Lipscomb had 13 and Perisa Singletary had nine, but Potomac still fell behind 41-21 by halftime.
Heritage Christian boys basketball 56, Valley Christian 42
The Heritage Christian Patriots finished the boys basketball regular season Friday with a 56-42 victory over Valley Christian at home in Woodbridge.
By winning seven of their past nine games the Pioneers improved their record to 9-6 overall and 7-1 in the Old Dominion Association of Church Schools Conference to finish second in the standings.
Against Valley, Adam Kemp scored a game-high 22 points, including 3-for-4 3-point shooting in the first quarter en route to a 22-3 lead. Heritage later led by 21 points at halftime.
Kemp made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the game while Hayden James scored 20 points to finish the regular season averaging 22.1 points per game with a double-digit performance in every contest. He also had five rebounds Friday and two steals, helping him average five steals per game this season.
Seton boys basketball 78, Fairfax Home School 49
The Seton Conquistadors amassed 32 steals Thursday to finish the boys basketball regular season with a 78-49 victory over Fairfax Home School at home in Manassas.
John Paul Vander Woude led them with 10 steals as they improved their record to 17-6. Patrick Nguyen added eight steals, Bobby Vander Woude had five, Comac Clune had four and Andrew Nguyen had three.
John Paul Vander Woude also had 20 points, five rebounds and two assists while Patrick Nguyen had 14 points and six rebounds with 14 points from Andrew Nguyen. Christian Godeanu added 10 points while Dominic Olszewski had eight points and eight rebounds.
Patrick Nguyen made 6 of 9 field goals while John Paul Vander Woude made 8 of 13.
