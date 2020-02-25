Alyssa Andrews’ 17th double-double of the season helped the Colgan Sharks earn their first girls basketball state berth in history.
She amassed 23 points and 21 rebounds Tuesday as the Sharks beat Stonewall Jackson 73-66 during the semifinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament at home in Manassas. So top-seeded Colgan improved it record to 20-5 with an 11-game winning streak and advanced to play No. 2 Osbourn Park in the region championship game Friday while the No. 5 Raiders’ season ended at 16-10.
The Sharks won despite falling behind 20-13 in the first quarter and still tailing 31-29 at halftime and 52-51 by the end of the third period. They rallied for the win by finishing the game on a 22-14 run as Kennedy Fuller produced a game-high 25 points. She made 12 of 14 free throws and Andrews made 7 of 9 to help Colgan go 20-for-27 as a team, while Naja Perryman scored 11 points on three 3-pointers and Josie Rodas had six points.
Fuller also finished with seven rebounds, while Maryan Yusuf led the Raiders with 20 points on four 3-pointers. Hannah Williams added 18 points with three 3-pointers and Amanie Bunchu had 16 points with 5-for-6 free-throw shooting, while Toyah Goines had eight points.
Osbourn Park girls basketball 51, Colonial Forge 41
Maddie Scarborough scored 20 points Tuesday to lead the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets to a 51-41 victory over Colonial Forge’s girls basketball team during the semifinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament at home in Manassas.
So second-seeded OP earned its first state berth in history while boosting its record to 19-6 and advancing to play No. 1 Colgan in the region final Friday with the season ending for No. 3 Forge.
Jo Raflo added 11 points for the Yellow Jackets while Katie Lemanski had nine.
Potomac boys basketball 78, Forest Park 55
The Potomac Panthers earned their 10th boys basketball state berth in history Tuesday by beating Forest Park for the fourth time this season.
They defeated the Bruins 78-55 during the semifinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament at home in Dumfries to bump their record to 22-3 with a 13-game winning streak. Top-seeded Potomac also advanced to play No. 3 Massaponax in the region final Friday after ending the season for No. 4 Forest Park with a 15-12 record.
The Panthers will then begin the Class 6 tournament March 6 with three state championships already under their belt (2016 Class 5A, 2014 5A, 1995 Group AAA), as well as three runner-up finishes (2004 AAA, 1998 AAA, 1997 AAA) and three losses in the semifinals (2015 5A, 2002 AAA, 2000 AAA).
Against Forest Park on Tuesday, Tyrell Harris scored 21 points and Kyle Honore had 17 as Potomac took a 17-16 lead in the first quarter, a 40-28 advantage at halftime and a 58-41 lead entering the fourth period. Larry Wright added nine points and Manny White had seven with six each for Lorin Hall and Caleb Satchell.
White also had five steals while Harris had six rebounds and two blocks. Honore added four assists with three apiece from Kejahn Rainey and Satchell.
Brentsville girls basketball 57, Warren County 36
Alden Yergey scored 19 points Tuesday to give the Brentsville Tigers a 57-36 victory over Warren County’s girls basketball team during the quarterfinals of the Class 3 Region B tournament at home in Nokesville.
She made 6 of 6 free throws while Cai Smith finished with 16 points to give the second-seeded Tigers an 18-5 record with a four-game winning streak as they ended the season for the No. 10 Wildcats.
Gabby Garrison contributed 11 points and Cara Vollmer had five, helping Brentsville build a 29-16 lead by halftime.
Massaponax boys basketball 56, Patriot 55
The Patriot Pioneers’ fervent fourth-quarter rally fell one point short Tuesday as their season ended with a 56-55 loss to Massaponax’s boys basketball team during the Class 6 Region B tournament at home in Nokesville.
The third-seeded Sharks took a 15-12 lead in the first quarter and 34-21 halftime advantage before finishing the third period ahead 52-35. The Pioneers responded with a 20-4 run in the fourth quarter, but Massaponax held on to win and earn a state berth while ending Patriot’s 15-game winning streak for a 20-5 final record.
The Pioneers made 45 percent of their field goals (18-for-40), including 47 percent on 3-pointers (7-for-15), but they made only 60 percent of their free throws (12-for-20). Zack Blue led them with 13 points, Trey Nelson had 12 and Chad Watson had seven with six each from Jackson Ford and Allen Davis.
Ford also had four steals and four assists while Blue had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Heritage Christian boys basketball 46, Valley Christian 34
Sophomore Bret Cormican scored a game-high 21 points Monday to give the Heritage Christian Patriots a 46-34 win over Valley Christian during the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Association of Church Schools Conference AA boys basketball tournament at home in Woodbridge.
Heritage built a 20-7 lead late in the first half before Valley pulled within 10 points at halftime and entering the fourth quarter, but the Patriot held on to earn their eighth win in 10 games for a 9-6 record.
Junior point guard Hayden James added 16 points for Heritage, as well as four steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.