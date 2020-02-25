Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 34F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.