The Potomac Panthers made 67 percent of their 3-pointers Tuesday to clinch the Cardinal District boys basketball regular season championship by beating Colgan 67-50 at home in Dumfries.
Manny White made 4 of 4 3-pointers to help Potomac go 8-for-12 as a team to give it a 10-1 record in the Cardinal District with a 17-3 mark overall while the Sharks fell to 5-5 and 11-9. White finished with 16 points while Tyrell Harris had 17, Anthony Jackson had 11 and Kejahn Rainey had seven.
Rainey also had four steals and four assists while Caleb Satchell had five assists and four rebounds.
They helped the Panthers start the game on a 7-0 run en route to 15-4 advantage. Colgan cut that to 19-18 early in the second quarter, but Potomac entered halftime ahead 43-25 and finished the third period with a 61-34 advantage.
The Sharks' Tazir Smith ended with 19 points while Adric Howe had 16 and D.J. Chandler had six.
Forest Park girls basketball 52, Freedom 48
Angel Jones scored seven points in the fourth quarter Tuesday to help break a tie entering that period as the Forest Park Bruins beat Freedom’s girls basketball team 52-48 on the road.
She finished with 18 points while Michelle Chambers had six of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to boost Forest Park’s record to 9-2 in the Cardinal District and 13-7 overall as the Eagles fell to 3-7 and 3-13. Janiah Jones and Kayla Burton added eight points apiece, helping Forest Park take a 13-10 lead in the first quarter before leading only 23-22 at halftime en route to a 35-35 tie entering the fourth period.
For Freedom, Celebria Peacock had 18 points, Alexis Warren had 12 and Kayla Johnson had eight.
Colgan girls basketball 70, Potomac 44
Alyssa Andrews scored 20 points Tuesday to lead the Colgan Sharks to a 70-44 victory over Potomac’s girls basketball team at home in Manassas.
Kennedy Fuller added 17 points to bump Colgan’s record to 8-2 in the Cardinal District and 14-5 overall while the Panthers fell to 6-5 and 10-12. Fuller made 4 of 4 free throws and 5 of 8 field goals, including 3-for-6 on 3-pointers, while Peyton Ray had nine points, Grace Damato had eight and Josie Rodas had six.
Andrews also had 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, while Ray had five rebounds. Adding three assists each were Fuller, Andrews and Kristina McWhinney while Andrews had four steals.
Osbourn Park girls basketball 50, Patriot 27
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets held Patriot’s girls basketball team to only 15 points through three quarters to remain undefeated in Cedar Run District play by beating the Pioneers 50-27 Tuesday on the road in Nokesville.
Maddie Scarborough scored 15 points to bump OP’s record to 9-0 in the district and 16-5 overall while Patriot fell to 7-4 and 10-11. Alex Harju added eight points and Jo Raflo had seven. They helped the Yellow Jackets take a 12-5 lead in the first quarter, a 22-11 advantage at halftime and a 33-15 lead entering the fourth period.
For Patriot, Caitlin Blackman had nine points and Elena Bertrand had five. They also had three steals each with six rebounds for Blackman and five for Taylor Booker.
Forest Park boys basketball 61, Freedom 54
Despite leading by only one point entering the fourth quarter, the Forest Park Bruins broke a three-game losing streak Tuesday by beating Freedom’s boys basketball team 61-54 on the road.
They finished on a 17-11 run, after beginning the fourth with only a 44-43 advantage, to improve their record to 11-10 overall and 6-5 in the Cardinal District while the Eagles fell to 4-16 and 2-8.
Tyler Smith led Forest Park with 20 points on four 3-pointers while Evan Reed had 13 points off of the bench, including 10 in the second quarter alone. Kenneth Clarck added eight points and Kyle Bond had six, helping the Bruins take a 14-13 lead in the first quarter and 32-26 at halfime.
For the Eagles, Justice Dixon and Corey Morton had 14 points apiece. Morton made four 3-pointers while Ryan Tallent and Nasir Kelly had six points each. Adding three assists apiece were Dixon, Zeven Deyo and Jordan Perkins, while Dixon had nine rebounds.
Patriot boys basketball 73, Osbourn Park 53
Despite trailing by three points entering the second quarter, the Patriot Pioneers defeated Osbourn Park’s boys basketball team 73-53 Tuesday on the road in Manassas.
Zack Blue led them with 17 points to boost their record to 17-4 overall and 8-1 in the Cedar Run District while the Yellow Jackets fell to 10-11 and 2-7. He made 6 of 6 free throws while Nasir Coleman made 5 of 5 for nine points with Chad Watson adding 14 points and Tyler Stringer contributing nine.
Allen Davis and Trey Nelson finished with six points apiece while Stringer had six rebounds and three blocks. Darrel Johnson also had six rebounds and Ellis Nayeri had five while Nelson had six assists and Coleman had four with three from Davis, who also had five steals. Blue added four steals.
Battlefield girls basketball 60, Stonewall Jackson 49
Kat Jenks scored 22 points and Sofia Miller posted a double-double Tuesday to give the Battlefield Bobcats a 60-49 victory over Stonewall Jackson’s girls basketball team at home in Haymarket.
Miller finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds as Battlefield bumped its record to 5-4 in the Cedar Run District and 10-11 overall while the Raiders fell to 5-4 and 12-8 with three consecutive losses, all in district play. Monroe added 10 points and Anna Tekampe had six, while Miller had four blocks.
Tekampe added team highs of 12 rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Highland boys basketball 81, Seton 70
The Highland Hawks remain the only boys basketball team that Seton struggles beat in Delaney Athletic Conference play.
The Conquistadors lost 81-70 Tuesday on the road in Warrenton, dropping their record to 9-2 in the DAC and 14-7 overall with Highland winning its 59th consecutive DAC regular season game. John Paul Vander Woude led Seton with 27 points with 11 each from Jack Vander Woude, Andrew Nguyen and Bobby Vander Woude, while Patrick Nguyen had eight.
Bobby Vander Woude made 11 of 12 free throws and John Paul Vander Woude made 5 of 6 to help Seton go 19-for-22 as a team. Bobby Vander Woude also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
