The Forest Park Bruins earned their first region win in boys basketball history Friday by overcoming a seven-point halftime deficit.
They beat John Champe 56-50 on the road in Aldie during the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament despite trailing 17-11 in the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime. Then senior Kevin Johnson scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to ensure his team didn’t lose in the region quarterfinals for the third consecutive season.
The Bruins still trailed 41-35 at the end of the third period, but then they finished on a 21-9 run with Kenyani Lee scoring six of his game-high 21 points. So fourth-seeded Forest Park bumped its record to 15-11 while the No. 5 Knights finished the season at 18-7.
Tyler Smith finished with five points, as did Kenneth Clark.
Osbourn Park girls basketball 45, Forest Park 31
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets made three 3-pointers in the third quarter Friday to pull away for a 45-31 victory over Forest Park during the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B girls basketball tournament at home in Manassas.
They led only 20-17 at halftime before going on a 15-8 run in the third period with one 3-pointer each from Jo Raflo, Katie Lemanski and Sydney Nguyen. So second-seed OP improved its record to 18-6 while the No. 7 Bruins finished their season with a 14-10 record despite trailing only 12-11 entering the second quarter.
Maddie Scarborough led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points while Lemanski had 12 and Raflo had eight. Lemanski and Raflo each finished with two of OP’s five 3-pointers while Scarborough scored five points in the fourth period to seal the victory.
Osbourn Park’s defense also played typically well as the Bruins failed to score 32 points for the first time in 19 games and only the second time this season. The Bruins’ Janiah Jones and Kayla Burton had 10 points each while Angel Jones had 10.
Colgan girls basketball 56, Potomac 48
For the fourth time this girls basketball season, the Colgan Sharks beat Potomac on Friday.
Top-seeded Colgan won 56-48 during the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament to outscore No. 8 Potomac 251-185 over those four games. So the Panthers’ season ended with a 12-14 record while the Sharks improved to 19-5 with a 10-game winning streak.
Colgan took a 16-7 lead in the first quarter but the Panthers narrowed that to 23-21 at halftime. The Sharks ended the third period with only a 39-34 advantage, but they finished on a 17-14 run to seal their victory.
Alyssa Andrews led Colgan with 23 points while Grace Damato had nine, Kennedy Fuller had eight and Najah had seven.
For the Panthers, Jewell Dixon had 13 points with nine each from Persia Singletary and Deja Rhodes, while Natayvia Lipscomb had seven.
Patriot boys basketball 77, Colgan 57
Zack Blue scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half to help the Patriot Pioneers build a seven-point lead Thursday en route to a 77-57 victory over Colgan during the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B boys basketball tournament at home in Nokesville.
Tyler Stringer added eight of his 12 points in the fourth period to help second-seeded Patriot pull away and boost its record to 21-4 with a 16-game winning streak while ending the season for No. 7 Colgan with a 13-12 record.
Jackson Ford led the Pioneers with 19 points on 8-for-11 field-goal shooting while Allen Davis and Trey Nelson had 11 points apiece by shooting 5-for-7 and 4-for-6, respectively. Darrel Johnson added seven points to help Patriot take a 19-17 lead in the first quarter, a 36-29 advantage at halftime and a 56-50 lead entering the fourth period.
Nelson also had nine assists, Blue had four and Stringer had three, while Davis had five rebounds. Blue added four steals and four rebounds.
For the Sharks, Adric Howe had 26 points with eight each from Tazir Smith and Frank Brown, while Noah Wheatley had six and D.J. Chandler had five.
Potomac boys basketball 67, Gar-Field 34
The Potomac Panthers kept Gar-Field from making a field goal until midway through the second quarter Friday en route to a 67-34 victory over the Indians during the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament at home in Dumfries.
Despite scoring only eight points in the first period, Potomac built a 24-2 lead midway through the second for a 33-9 advantage at halftime and a 52-20 lead entering the fourth quarter. So the top-seeded Panthers improved their record to 21-3 with a 12-game winning streak while No. 8 Gar-Field’s season ended with a 3-21 record.
Potomac’s defense amassed 16 steals with five from Caleb Satchell, while Tyrell Harris had 21 points. Lorin Hall and Langston Boyd had seven points apiece with six each from Marko Watson, Satchell, Ed Simms and Larry Wright.
Harris made 8 of 12 field goals and had six rebounds while Wright had five rebounds. Adding two assists apiece were Watson, Simms and Kejahn Rainey.
For Gar-Field, Cory Wilson had 13 points, Marcus Young had nine and A.J. Kargbo had five. Wilson also had nine rebounds.
Colonial Forge girls basketball 63, Patriot 60
Despite a season-high 19 points from Caitlin Blackman, the Patriot Pioneers' girls basketball season ended Friday with a 63-60 loss to Colonial Forge during the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B tournament on the road in Stafford.
She made 8 of 13 field goals and had team-highs of nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, but the sixth-seeded Pioneers ended up with a 12-14 record while No. 3 Forge advanced to the semifinals.
Lauryn Moore added 16 points (4-for-6 3-point shooting), Kayla Amoah had 10 and Elena Blackman had five. Amoah also had nine rebounds, Nyah Prince had six and Moore had five, while Bertrand had three assists and Amoah had two blocks.
Highland boys basketball 68, Seton 58
The Seton Conquistadors finished as the Delaney Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament runner-up with Jack Vander Woude scoring 60 points over three games.
They lost the championship game to Highland 68-58 Saturday after beating Tandem Friends in the semifinals 73-59 and Randolph-Macon 76-31 in the quarterfinals. So Seton’s record improved to 18-8 with three of those losses to the Hawks.
In the final, Vander Woude scored 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting (6-for-9 3-pointers) with seven rebounds, while Andrew Nguyen had 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. John Paul Vander Woude added 10 points, three assists and two steals, while Dominic Olszewski had seven points and six rebounds.
So the Conquistadors led 16-14 in the first quarter before falling behind 31-28 at halftime and entering the fourth period behind 52-49. Then Highland finished on a 16-9 run.
Against Tandem Friends, Jack Vander Woude had 22 points on 8-for-10 field-goal shooting (4-for-6 3-pointers) and seven rebounds, while John Paul Vander Woude had 18 points, two assists and two steals. Nguyen added 16 points, four rebounds and two assists while Olszewski had 14 points and two steals. Bobby Vander Woude also had 14 points, two assists and two steals.
Following a 23-23 tie in the first quarter, Seton fell behind 38-36 at halftime before entering the fourth period ahead 48-46 and finishing on a 25-13 run.
Against Randolph-Macon, Olszewski had 26 points on 11-for-16 field-goal shooting, 11 rebounds and two blocks, while Jack Vander Woude had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Nguyen had eight points and six steals while Bobby Vander Woude had eight points. John Paul Vander Woude added seven points, seven steals and six assists.
So Seton took a 24-2 lead in the first quarter, a 47-14 halftime advantage and a 66-25 lead entering the fourth period.
