After upsetting the Cedar Run District regular season champion on Wednesday, the Stonewall Jackson Raiders will play for the district tournament title Friday.
They beat Osbourn Park’s girls basketball team 55-40 Wednesday in the tournament semifinals on the road to end the Yellow Jackets’ 14-0 run in Cedar Run play, which included a 10-0 regular season record this season. So the fourth-seeded Raiders improved their record to 13-9 and advanced to play No. 3 Patriot in the tournament final while OP fell to 17-6. Stonewall’s victory also ended its five-game losing streak to the Yellow Jackets.
For OP, Hailey Kellogg scored 10 points and Sydney Nyugen had eight.
Stonewall advanced to that semifinal game by beating No. 5 John Champe 59-51 in the quarterfinals Monday at home with Hannah Williams still hampered by the injury she suffered about two weeks ago. Regardless, she amassed 20 points, six steals, six assists and six rebounds against he Knights, while Zoe Kanti had 12 points and Amanie Bunchu had 10 with seven each from Maryan Yusuf and Toyah Goines.
Williams made 7 of 10 field goals with 4-for-5 3-point shooting, while Yusuf and Bonchu each went 2-for-4 on 3s. Kanti added seven steals and Bunchu had five while Yusuf had five assists and Goines had four with three each from Bunchu and Kanti.
Goines also had 11 rebounds, Bunchu had seven and Kanti had five. They helped Stonewall overcome a 15-10 deficit in the first quarter for a 31-25 lead at halftime and a 52-38 advantage entering the fourth period.
Patriot boys basketball 80, Osbourn 58
The top two seeds in the Cedar Run District boys basketball tournament advanced to the final for a championship showdown Friday after the Patriot Pioneers defeated Osbourn’s boys basketball team 80-58 in the semifinals Wednesday at home in Nokesville.
Darrel Johnson scored a career-high 20 points, so top-seeded Patriot improved its record to 19-4 and will play No. 2 Champe after knocking the Eagles’ record down to 7-17. Zack Blue added 12 points and Jackson Ford had 11 with seven each from Chad Watson and Allen Davis, while Michael Ackerman had six.
They helped the Pioneers take a 24-9 lead in the first quarter, a 42-23 advantage at halftime and a 63-41 lead entering the fourth period. Trey Nelson amassed 10 assists with four each from Blue and Ford, while Ellis Nayeri and Blue had three steals apiece with five rebounds from Nasir Coleman.
Patriot girls basketball 30, Battlefield 28
The Patriot Pioneers avenged a pair of regular season losses to Battlefield’s girls basketball team by beating the Bobcats 30-28 Wednesday during the semifinals of the Cedar Run District tournament on the road in Haymarket.
So third-seeded Patriot boosted its record to 12-12 and advanced to play No. 4 Stonewall in the championship game Friday while the No. 2 Bobcats’ record fell to 11-12.
The Pioneers won despite scoring only five points in the second half because they built a 25-16 lead by halftime after entering the second period ahead 13-11. Patriot’s defense held an opponent under 43 points for the 10th time this season by allowing only one point to the Bobcats in the fourth quarter after the Pioneers finished the third quarter with a precarious 28-27 lead.
Elena Bertrand led Patriot with eight points while Kayla Amoah had seven and Caitlin Blackman had five. Blackman and Bertrand added four steals apiece while Blackman had two blocks. Adding seven rebounds each were Lauryn Moore, Amoah and Bertrand.
For Battlefield, Jenks had 15 points and Anna Tekampe had six, while Sofia Miller had 10 rebounds and Jenks had seven. Jenks also had four steals and Julia Mitchell had three.
Previously, Monday, Patriot held Osbourn under nine points in each period to beat the Eagles 52-23 during the tournament quarterfinals at home in Nokesville. The Pioneers led 19-3 in the first quarter and 26-11 at halftime before entering the fourth period with a 45-18 advantage.
Moore led them with 14 points on 5-for-7 field-goal shooting (4-for-5 on 3-pointers) while Blackman had nine points, Amoah had six and Bertrand had five. Amoah also had a career-high seven blocks while Bertrand had four assists and Blackman had three. Malorie Upperman added seven rebounds with six apiece from Moore and Blackman.
Colgan boys basketball 73, Hylton 71
After losing to Hylton twice during the regular season, the Colgan Sharks exacted their revenge Wednesday by beating the Bulldogs 73-71 in overtime during the quarterfinals of the Cardinal District boys basketball tournament on the road in Woodbridge.
D.J. Chandler scored four points in overtime to give the fifth-seeded Sharks a 13-10 record while dropping No. 4 Hylton to 10-12 with No. 1 Potomac awaiting Colgan in the tournament semifinals Friday.
He helped the Sharks overcome deficits of 20-15 in the first quarter and 29-27 at halftime for a 50-44 lead entering the fourth period. But Hylton’s Courtenay Houston and Jason Tarpeh scored eight points each in the fourth to force overtime.
Nathan Arrington added six of his game-high 23 points in overtime for the Bulldogs, but Colgan’s Tazir Smith and Adric Howe compensated with three each. So Smith finished with 21 points while Howe had 19, Trenton Penn had 12, Noah Wheatley had nine (three 3-pointers) and Chandler had six.
For the Bulldogs, Houston finished with 13 points, Tarpen had 17 and Kelby Garnett had 12.
Previously, Monday, the Sharks finished the regular season with a 6-6 record in district play by beating Freedom 76-61 on the road in Woodbridge. Howe led them with 25 points (5-for-6 free-throw shooting) while Wheatley had 13, Chandler had nine and Penn had seven.
They helped Colgan take an 18-11 lead in the first quarter, a 33-29 halftime advantage and a 55-42 lead entering the fourth period.
For the Eagles, whose record fell to 4-19, Markel Williams had 12 points with 10 each from Justice Dixon and Corey Morton. Adding six each were Kameron Bannister, Nasir Kelly and Devonte Boyd, while Dixon and Williams had six rebounds apiece with five from Giovanni Foster.
Gar-Field boys basketball 62, Woodbridge 56
Only two days after losing to Woodbridge by 21 points, the Gar-Field Indians retaliated Wednesday with a 62-56 upset victory over the Vikings during the quarterfinals of the Cardinal District boys basketball tournament on the road.
So the seventh-seeded Indians ended their 12-game losing streak to bump their record to 3-19 while ending No. 2 Woodbridge’s four-game winning streak for a 14-9 record. Gar-Field advanced to play No. 3 Forest Park in the semifinals despite going 0-12 in district play during the regular season while the Vikings went 9-3.
The Indians’ upset was reminiscent to last season, when they won the Cardinal tournament title despite entering as only the No. 4 seed. They won Wednesday thanks to a 12-4 run in the second quarter after leading only 18-17 in the first period. So Gar-Field had a 30-21 halftime lead before entering the fourth quarter with a 49-43 advantage.
So the Indians avenged a pair of previous losses to Woodbirdge, including a 66-45 Vikings win Monday during the regular season finale for both teams. Cory Wilson led Gar-Field on Wednesday with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Marcus Young had 18 points, Jerome Warrick had 12 and Carlton Harris had six.
Wilson made 9 of 13 field goals, Young made 5 of 6 and Warrick had 5 of 10. Allen Akadje scored all of his points on 5-for-6 free-throw shooting to help Gar-Field go 18-for-25 as a team. He also led the Indians with four assists.
For Woodbridge, Nazir Armstrong had 17 points, Shane Feden had 16 and Mekhi Mims had 10. Armstrong made 8 of 15 field goals while Mims made 5 of 8 and had three assists.
During the Vikings’ win Monday, Armstrong had 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting with 11 points from Jaden King (3-for-6 3-point shooting), seven from Jelani Wingate and six each from Damon Price and Mims. So Woodbridge took a 23-10 lead in the first quarter, a 39-25 halftime advantage and a 49-29 lead entering the fourth period.
For Gar-Field, Wilson had 26 points on 11-for-16 field-goal shooting while A.J. Kargbo and Marcus Young had six points each.
Forest Park boys basketball 50, Freedom 48
The Forest Park Bruins built a large enough lead in the first half to survive a late Freedom rally for a 50-48 victory at home Wednesday during the quarterfinals of the Cardinal District boys basketball tournament.
Kevin Johnson led third-seeded Forest Park with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists to bump its record to 13-10 and advanced to play No. 7 Gar-Field in semifinals while the No. 6 Eagles fell to 4-19.
The Bruins took a 10-6 lead in the first quarter, a 25-19 halftime advantage and a 42-35 lead in the third quarter before Freedom ended on a 13-8 run. Kenyani Lee and Leon Farley finished with eight points apiece while Evan Reed had seven with six each from Kenneth Clark and Kyle Bond. Farley also had nine rebounds.
For Freedom, scoring eight points apiece were Corey Morton, Jordan Perkins, Kameron Bannister and Nasir Kelly.
Forest Park girls basketball 58, Hylton 29
The Forest Park Bruins held Hylton under 30 points for the third time this season to beat the Bulldogs 58-29 Wednesday at home during the quarterfinals of the Cardinal District girls basketball tournament.
So the third-seeded Bruins bumped their record to 13-8 and advanced to play No. 2 Woodbridge in the semifinals while Hylton’s record fell to 3-16. Forest Park held the Bulldogs to only 14 points through three quarters, turning an 18-6 lead in the first quarter into a 38-10 advantage at halftime and a 53-14 lead entering the fourth period.
Angel Jones scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter while Janiah Jones finished the night with 13 points and Kayla Burton had 10. For Hylton, Farrah Abdalloll had 12 points and Trinity Mizelle had five.
Brentsville girls basketball 55, Central 31
Alden Yergey scored 30 points Tuesday to lead the Brentsville Tigers to a 55-31 victory over Central’s girls basketball team at home in Nokesville.
She made four 3-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws to improve their record to 16-5 overall and 7-4 in the Class 3 Northwestern District. Cai Smith scored all of her points on 8-for-10 free-throw shooting, helping the Tigers build a 28-18 lead by halftime.
Gabby Garrison added nine points with 3-for-3 free-throw shooting to help Brentsville go 16-for-19 as a team, while Cara Vollmer had seven points.
Heritage Christian boys basketball 64, Fairfax Baptist 32
Hayden James scored more than 30 points for the second consecutive game to lead the Heritage Christian Patriots to a 64-32 victory over Fairfax Baptist’s boys basketball team Tuesday.
His 33 points against Fairfax boosted the Patriots’ record to 7-6 overall and 6-1 in the Old Dominion Association of Church Schools Conference after he scored a career-high 37 points Thursday during a 69-65 loss to Trinity Christian. The junior point guard made 7 of 11 3-pointers Tuesday while Adam Kemp made 3 of 4 to finish with 12 points.
They helped Heritage overcome a 15-13 deficit in the first quarter for a 24-18 halftime lead before composing a 40-14 run in the second half.
Similarly, against Trinity, Heritage overcame an early 15-0 deficit with James scoring 23 points in the second half. The Patriots missed their first six shots of the game while the Gryphons rarely missed for that early shutout, but then Kemp scored eight points by the end of the period.
Heritage eventually took a 22-19 lead with James amassing 14 points and five steals in the second quarter. But Trinity entered halftime with a 34-31 halftime lead and stretched that to 10 points by the end of the third period. The Patriots narrowed their deficit to 55-54 in the fourth quarter, but never trailed by fewer than four points.
James made 6 of 12 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws in the game while Kemp made 3 of 3 3-pointers en route to 12 points. James added eight steals, five assists and four rebounds.
Potomac boys basketball 59, Hylton 43
Tyrell Harris scored 15 points to help the Potomac Panthers finish the boys basketball regular season with a 59-43 victory over Hylton at home in Dumfries.
He also led the Panthers with five rebounds, four assists and three steals to give them an 18-3 record with a nine-game winning streak and an 11-1 mark in the Cardinal District while the Bulldogs fell to 10-11 and 8-5.
Kyle Honore added 12 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting while Manny White had 11 points and Larry Wright had eight with five rebounds each from Caleb Satchell and White.
The Panthers led only 16-15 early in the second quarter, but then they entered halftime with a 33-27 lead and finished the third period ahead 46-35.
Colgan girls basketball 73, Freedom 37
Alyssa Andrews scored a career-high 36 points Monday to give the Colgan Sharks a share of the Cardinal District regular season championship thanks to a 73-37 win over Freedom’s girls basketball team on the road in Woodbridge.
On the same night, Woodbridge defeated Gar-Field 68-13, so the Vikings and Sharks each finished with a 10-2 district record, but Colgan won a tiebreaker determined by a predetermined list Cardinal teams that cycles season-to-season to claim the No. 1 seed in the district tournament and the district’s top seed in the region tournament.
Andrews made 13 of 23 field goals, including 2-for-2 3-point shooting, to bump the Sharks’ record to 16-5 overall while Freedom fell to 3-15 (3-9 district). Kennedy Fuller added 11 points, Kristina McWhinney had seven and Grace Damato had six.
Andrews also had 17 rebounds – 12 offensive – for her 14th double-double of the season while Damato had nine rebounds. McWhinney had two steals and two assists while Andrews and Jennifer Roderick had two blocks apiece. Yet the Sharks trailed 11-10 in the first quarter and 26-23 at halftime before they composed a 25-5 run in the third period and a 25-6 run in the fourth.
Seton boys basketball 71, Randolph-Macon 50
Dominic Olszewski scored 20 points Tuesday to help the Seton Conquistadors beat Randolph-Macon's boys basketball team 71-50 on the road in Front Royal.
He also had 12 rebounds and four steals to boost Seton’s record to 15-7 overall and 10-2 in the Delaney Athletic Conference, while Andrew Nguyen had 13 points, four steals and four assists while Bobby Vander Woude had 15 points and John Paul Vander Woude had 10 points. Cormac Clune added six points and three steals, while Patrick Nguyen had three steals.
They helped the Conquistadors take an 18-10 lead in the first quarter, a 34-23 advantage at halftime and a 48-40 lead entering the fourth period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.