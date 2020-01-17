The Patriot Pioneers’ changing of the guard has been an impressive display.
It lacks the pomp and circumstance, bearskin caps and rifles of Buckingham Palace, but instead features slashing layups, spot-on 3-point shooting and defensive deflections on the basketball court.
The Pioneers lost all five of their starters following a 22-3 season in 2018-19, including an all-state guard in Devon Parrish and an all-region guard in Hagen Vandiver. But Patriot replaced them with so many talented guards that Chad Watson had to come off the bench Friday in order to score 18 points as he helped the Pioneers win their sixth consecutive game by beating Battlefield's boys 60-51 on the road in Haymarket after he only played on Patriot’s junior varsity team last season.
“The biggest thing for us is our player development,” Pioneers coach Sherman Rivers said. “Guys are working in the gym and getting better. That way [the varsity roster] isn’t something you feel you have to rebuild. You just reload and the guys are ready to be in that position and take the next step.”
Parrish and Vandiver, for example, led Patriot last winter to a second consecutive Cedar Run District regular season championship and the Class 6 Region D title with a state quarterfinals appearance despite the graduation loss of all-state guard Ike Onwuka following the 2017-18 season.
In turn, new starting guard Zack Blue leads Patriot in scoring this season after producing a game-high 21 points Friday with three 3-pointers to boost the Pioneers’ record to 11-4 with a 3-1 mark in the Cedar Run District. New starting point guard Trey Nelson added nine points to help compensate for the absence of Vandiver and Parrish.
“It’s a little pressure, but we knew we could do it,” Blue said of filling those shoes. “So it wasn’t something where we felt overwhelmed.
“Coach has given us confidence,” Blue said. “He said not to think about last year’s team or compare ourselves to Hagan and Devin. Just be ourselves and we’ll be fine.”
So Patriot's recent winning streak has coincided with an uptick in Watson's offensive production. Since Freedom (South Riding) shut him out Dec. 18 during the Pioneers' 56-33 loss, Watson has averaged 12.7 points per game.
“My confidence has gotten a lot higher,” Watson said. “Just knowing I have to step into a role because we lost everyone from last year. … And I’m able to knock down shots and make plays.”
He finished Friday with a trio of 3-pointers, including one as the third-quarter buzzer sounded that gave Patriot a 43-29 lead.
“He’s amazing,” Rivers said. “Chad shoots the cover off the ball.
“Any time he shoots it I expect it to go in,” the coach said. “I was really happy to see him come out in a hostile environment and be able to make shots.”
Watson and Blue also helped Patriot greatly on the defensive end as the Pioneers’ perimeter players turned five steals directly into layups and generally disrupted the effectiveness of Battlefield’s offense, which failed to score 58 points for only the third time this season.
“Patriot did a really good job of forcing us to take some shots that I think we didn’t really want to take,” said Bobcats coach Randall Bills, whose record fell to 8-8 overall and 3-2 in the district. “And they did a really good job of forcing us to make some passes that we weren’t comfortable making.”
So even when the Pioneers’ own offense struggled, Battlefield couldn’t gain much ground after falling behind 12-4 late in the first quarter. In fact, Patriot committed five turnovers during its initial seven possession of the second half, but the Bobcats only narrowed their deficit from 28-18 to 30-25 in that span. Then the Pioneers went on an 8-0 run.
“That’s our identity,” Rivers said. “Sometimes offensively we can look a little difficult to watch – the way we turn it over and the way we miss shots – but if we continue to play defensively it doesn’t really matter what happens on the offensive end.
“I’m not happy about the way we were turning it over,” he said, ‘but we were playing so well defensively that we were covering our tracks.”
So Battlefield made only 33 percent of its field goals Friday (19-for-58). The Bobcats, however, aren’t unique in that vein. Patriot has allowed only 50.2 points per game during its six-game winning streak.
“And we play at a fast pace [offensively], so to be defending at that rate [with a lot of possessions] is a big deal,” Rivers said. “We’ve really locked in defensively the last month.”
The Pioneers finished with nine steals Friday and scored off of most of them. Blue led them with three steals and Watson had two as Patriot often used a full-court man-to-man defense that has helped the team average about 14 deflections per game this season.
“We’re causing havoc everywhere [on defense] so we don’t have to work as hard for buckets [offensively],” Watson said. “And there’s always someone there to help the [defender] that got beat. We’ve got each other’s backs.”
So Trevor Bounds led Battlefield with only 13 points while Jordan Radford had 10, Ponzi Yumui had nine and Junior Bonsu had six. Radford added nine rebounds while Bounds had 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. But Bounds still finished well below his season average of about 20 points per game.
“He’d get open layups and just have them toilet-bowl out of the rim,” Bills said. “It’s one of those nights where you’re like, ‘OK, who’s shot’s going to fall.
“At home you expect to shoot a little better than we did,” the coach said. “We shot the ball terrible.”
So Patriot built a lead as large as 52-33 midway through the fourth quarter. Had Battlefield faced the Pioneers earlier this season perhaps the Bobcats would have fared better, but Patriot appears to have hit its stride recently after beginning its schedule on only a 5-4 run.
“We started off kind of slow, but each game we got better,” Watson said. “This was probably like our best game of the year so far. We shared the ball and knocked down shots. We got contributions from everybody.”
Ellis Nayeri and D.J. Johnson scored four points each for the Pioneers, while Tyler Stringer led them with seven rebounds and Blue had six with five apiece from Allen Davis, Watson and Nelson.
The 6-foot-4 Johnson was Patriot’s only starter over 6-2 Friday, but the Pioneers played to their strengths with starting guards in Blue, Davis and Nelson, as well as a forward in Jackson Ford.
So, although the Pioneers’ 11 wins in 15 games don’t compare to their 12-0 start last winter, Patriot has built some confidence by the midpoint of this season.
“That team last year was so spectacular,” Rivers said after losing his entire starting lineup from that squad. “But if we can defend like the way that we are, I feel like I’m confident with us against any team.
“I’d take us against anybody,” he said. “I’m very excited about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.