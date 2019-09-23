It looked like Zaire Johnson was playing volleyball on a pogo stick at times Monday.
During one brief rally late in the first set, the Forest Park senior somehow blocked three Osbourn Park attacks. Her third rejection in that sequence slammed the ball into the court for a stuff and a point, which set the tone for the Bruins as they beat the Yellow Jackets 3-1 on the road in Manassas.
“She was blocking everyone,” Forest Park setter Courtney Gibbs said with a laugh. “It just really shuts down the other team’s emotions when you block them like that. … I could see her fire.”
Johnson, a middle hitter, finished with three blocks and bunch of deflections above the net during the 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 victory. She helped the Bruins amass eight stuff blocks, which played a pivotal role because Forest Park outscored the Yellow Jackets by only seven points over the four sets.
“Our girls are really learning to read the hitter and working on their timing and putting the block up together,” Bruins coach Anna Davila said. “And we have girls that can jump. That’s really a big benefit in this game.”
Middle hitter Deja Clarke and outside hitter Isabel Bravo each had 1.5 blocks against Osbourn Park (5-2) to help Forest Park improve its record to 11-4.
The Bruins’ front line did its best work in the first set with four blocks as they rallied from a deficit as large as 12-8.
“We were trying to figure out their defense and what we’re capable of doing against them,” OP coach Meaghan Emery said of facing Forest Park’s block in the first set. “Once we caught on and were able to watch what they were doing we were able to” attack it better.
The Yellow Jackets also played well defensively, but Johnson gave them the most problems with nine kills. She got good looks at Osbourn Park’s court from well above the net despite her height listed at only 5-foot-9.
“But I jump,” Johnson said with a smile. “My vertical’s like 10-5.”
Bravo and Gabriella Dunlap added eight kills each while Clarke had six.
In fact, Forest Park entered the fourth set with four players who had exactly six kills apiece, highlighting the Bruins’ diverse attack.
“It’s awesome,” Davila said. “They’re learning how to be aggressive and attack more. They know they have the green light to hit the ball, not to play it safe.”
So Gibbs finished with 28 assists as plenty of Forest Park’s hitters swung freely.
“If I’m trying to set people and they’re not hitting, it’s really frustrating,” Gibbs said. “Tonight my hitters really pulled through for me. It’s really nice.”
She assisted all nine of Johnson’s kills, but their chemistry hasn’t been perfect this season with Gibbs as the Bruins’ new starting setter. Gibbs played outside hitter last fall, but then she switched positions to replace her graduated setter sister, Samantha Gibbs.
“I think today was really good compared to our first game,” Johnson said of the fledgling chemistry with her new setter.
Courtney Gibbs agreed.
“I could not figure out the right set for her; the timing” early in the season, she said. “But the more we play together and the harder the games are, we connect a lot better.
“We were never mad at each other,” Gibbs said, “but we’ve definitely been working really hard on our connection.”
Johnson and Gibbs played well Monday in part thanks to a strong turnout by Osbourn Park’s student section. With that rowdy group of fans taking up the first few front rows at center court, the Bruins couldn’t help but notice.
“They knew all of our names,” Johnson said. “And how do you know Morgan’s my sister? You guys did your research before coming.
“So we just wanted to prove the crowd wrong,” Johnson said.
The Yellow Jackets’ fans reached their peak exuberance in the second set as OP took the lead for good at 6-5 and held off a late 7-2 run by Forest Park to win. Then the Jackets began the third set on a 7-0 run and appeared poised to run away with another victory.
The Bruins, however, took advantage of 11 OP errors to tie the score 16-16 en route to a two-point win aided by a couple of late digs by libero Natalie Gutierrez del Arroyo. Most of the student-section fans left the gym following that set, and much of the energy left with them as Forest Park built a lead as large as 18-10 in the fourth set.
“The best is when the crowd’s against you and you win anyway,” Johnson said with a smile. “But they left really fast. It was like, ‘Come on. I wanted you to see the score.’”
The score was close the entire night, though, as no more than eight points separated the two similarly talented teams. OP’s Keilani Wetternach led all players with 13 kills while Bryanna Guthrie had nine, Mya Hughes had seven and Meaghan Searl had five.
So Sidney Fitch finished with 29 assists, while Searl had 1.5 of the Jackets’ five blocks.
“They played really good defense and they hit the ball well,” Davila said of the Jackets. “They played just as hard as us.”
The Yellow Jackets also competed without arguably their best player, junior Salem Yohannes, who last season was an all-region first-team outside hitter. She hasn’t played since OP’s second match of the 2019 season thanks to an undetermined injury, Emery said.
“She’s definitely one of our bigger hitters, passers. But we’ve done very well without her,” Emery said. “We have a stellar team overall … and can rely on each other no matter who’s in.”
The Yellow Jackets began this fall with effectively the same starting lineup as in 2018, when they finished third in the Cedar Run District. Nonetheless, at one point early this season they played without four of those starters due to injuries.
Only Yohannes sat out Monday, but Hughes then suffered an injury during the match.
“When we’re two players down, there’s only so many things we’re able to do,” Emery said. “But we have a very good team this year and I can’t wait to watch the rest of this season.
“Oh, we’re going to kick butt,” she said.
The Bruins have similar high hopes despite losing six starters following last season, when they finished as the Cardinal District runner-up en route to a 15-8 record.
“I knew there was a lot of talent on the junior varsity team last year, so I wasn’t worried,” Davila said of the Bruins’ hefty turnover. “I’m really proud of them, but it’s what I expect from them. I know what kind of talent we have.”
With a 5-1 district record, Forest Park currently stands second in the standings behind defending champion Colgan, which beat the Bruins 3-0 last week.
“But it’s only up from here,” Johnson said. “I think we’re going to win districts.”
