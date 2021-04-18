Dylan Grace guides Battlefield to region golf title

Led by individual medalist Dylan Grace’s 71, the Battlefield golf team won the Class 6 Region B title Monday and became the region’s only team to advance to states.
Also contributing for the Bobcats was Rayab Lee, who took third.
Battlefield shot 303 at Fawn Lake Country Club in Spotsylvania to defeat runnerup Colonial Forge (313).
Under modified playoff fields this season, only the four region champs and some individual qualifiers made states. Battlefield next competes Monday at Williamsburg National Golf Club in the Class 6 meet.
Other Battlefield golfers were Luke Sheakley, Jack Walsh, Logan Natysin and Nick Grzcejka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.