The first-place Potomac High boys basketball team has been in quarantine, but is out of it now and finishes the regular season with three games this week as it looks to wrap up the Cardinal District title.
The Panthers (7-0) still need to play third-place Hylton (5-5), sixth-place Freedom (2-5) and second-place Woodbridge (8-1). Thursday’s scheduled Woodbridge game will be the most anticipated as the revenge-minded Vikings are excited for a chance to share the district title. Woodbridge coach Courtney Coffer is getting excited for the big game. Woodbridge lost their only game of the year to Potomac, 79-59, on Dec. 30.
Said Coffer: “At the start of the season we set team goals, and it was important to our guys to win a regular season district title. I’m so proud of their focus, and on our one-quarter-at-a-time, one-game-at-a-time approach has put us in position to at least share a piece of the district title.
“All season long we have talked about controlling what we can control and with one game left in district play we have the opportunity to win a game and check off one of our goals before heading into regional play.”
Patriot, OP girls play-off
Patriot and Osbourn Park tied for the Cedar Run girls title at 9-1 and were set to play for the district title Thursday at Osbourn.
Cardinal girls
The undefeated Colgan girls (8-0) face second-place Forest Park (7-1) in a huge season-ending showdown Wednesday. The teams squared off last week, with Colgan prevailing 45-40 on Jan. 29.
Champe in charge
Champe (8-1) leads Patriot (7-2) in the race for the Cedar Run boys title. Patriot stumbled in its rematch with Battlefield, falling 66-62 on Jan. 29, helping Champe take the lead.
Champe clinches the title with wins against Osbourn Park and Osbourn. Patriot had Osbourn left.
The top three -- Champe, Patriot, Battlefield -- qualified for the regional tournament set to begin sometime next week. The schedule for the regional tournament will be released after all teams have concluded their regular season, and the rankings are set for regional seeding.
