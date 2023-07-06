2023 ALL-CLASS 6 GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Samantha Deguzman, Colgan, Sr.; Moira Flynn, Yorktown, Sr.;Jashyra Johnson, Kellam, Sr.; Mya Townes, John Champe, Soph.
Midfield: Kyndal Shuler, Battlefield, Fr.; Olivia Cruz, Annandale, Sr.; Dylan McEntarfer, Kellam, Soph.; Y-Lan Nguyen, Fairfax, Soph.
Defense: Kamryn Winger, Colgan, Jr.; Madisen Hood, Kellam, Jr.; Naomi Knight, Cosby, Sr.; Hope Ku-Dipietro, Fairfax, Sr.
At-large: Rylie Swenson, Battlefield, Sr.; Janessa Lowe, Landstown, Sr.; Sasha Manheim, Cosby, Jr.
Goalie: Kiley Cass, Kellam, Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samantha Deguzman, Colgan, Sr.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Warzywak, Colgan.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards:Valeria Castillo, Fairfax, Sr.; Addy Hess, Freedom-South Riding, Jr.; Alyssa Huang, Robinson, Sr.; Jayda Sutton, Western Branch, Soph.
Midfield: McKenna Kolasch, Battlefield, Sr.;Anna Simmons, Colgan, Sr.; Corrine Jenkins, Cosby, Soph.; Nayeli Leon, Lake Braddock, Sr.
Defense: Cambria Kendall, Colgan, Jr.; Maggie Bothwell, James River, Sr.; Aminata Davis, Yorktown, Sr.; Talia Omer, Lake Braddock, Sr.
At-large: Maci Landel, Colonial Forge, Sr.; Courtney Mills, South County, Sr.; Isabella Yousefi, Oakton, Jr.
Goalie: Chase Rooney, Colgan, Soph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.