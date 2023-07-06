Samantha Deguzman and Rylie Swenson All-State Girls Soccer

PHOTO BY DOUG STROUD

Samantha Deguzman (left) of Class 6 state champion Colgan was named Player of the Year. Battlefield’s Rylie Swenson (No. 7) earned all-Class 6 first team honors as an at-large selection.
Kyndal Shuler All-Class 6 Girls Soccer

PHOTO BY DOUG STROUD

Battlefield midfielder Kyndal Shuler also earned all-Class 6 first team honors.
Kamryn Winger All-Class 6 Girls Soccer

PHOTO BY COY FERRELL

Colgan defender Kamryn Winger was selected to the all-Class 6 team for the second consecutive season.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.