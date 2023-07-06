Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.