The Colgan Sharks knocked Patriot’s girls basketball team from the unbeaten ranks Wednesday by beating the Pioneers 53-36 on the road in Nokesville.
Kennedy Fuller scored 18 points to boost the Sharks’ record to 2-1 while dropping Patriot to 3-1. So Fuller averages 20.7 points per game this season while making 26 of 35 free throws (74 percent), including 6-for-7 Wednesday.
Alyssa Andrews added 13 points against the Pioneers with six each from Josia Rodas and Grace Damato, while Kristina McWhinney had five. They helped the Sharks build a 20-16 lead in the first quarter, a 27-22 advantage at halftime and a 42-28 lead entering the fourth period.
For Patriot, Caitlin Blackman had 10 points, Briana Griffin had eight, Lauryn Moore had seven and Elana Bertrand had six. Blackman also had five steals with three each by Bertrand and Addisyn Banks, who had three assists too. Blackman added six rebounds and Griffin had five.
Osbourn Park girls basketball 58, Gar-Field 5
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets dominated defensively Wednesday to beat Gar-Field’s girls basketball team 58-5 at home in Manassas.
So they have allowed only 35.6 points per game this season en route to a 4-1 record, while the Indians fell to 0-4, averaging only 15.5 points per game.
Offensively against Gar-Field, Katie Lemanski had 11 points, Alana Powell and 10 and Jo Raflo had nine. Powell also had six steals.
Osbourn Park boys basketball 78, Gar-Field 43
Five double-figure scorers helped give the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets a 78-43 victory Wednesday over Gar-Field’s boys basketball team on the road in Woodbridge.
Ethan Wilson led that group with 16 points while Dominic Shoemaker had 15 on 6-for-9 field goal shooting and Rahim Woni had 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Logan Dwyer added 11 points and Jayden Ross had 10 to give Osbourn Park a 4-2 record while dropping the Indians to 1-4.
The Yellow Jackets took a 16-9 lead in the first quarter and expanded that to 40-24 at halftime before finishing the third period with a 58-37 advantage. Then nine different OP players scored in the fourth. So OP made 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent), including 7 of 26 3-point shooting, while the Indians made 19 of 49 field goals (38.8 percent).
Shoemaker finished with eight assists and Woni had nine rebounds while Peter Oduro had seven. For Gar-Field, Jerome Warrick had 11 points and A.J. Kargbo had 10 points on 5-for-8 field goal shooting, while Cory Wilson and Marcus Young have six points apiece. Wilson also had six rebounds with four each from Blue and Nelson, while Syrell Grier had four assists.
Potomac boys basketball 73, Hayfield 54
Kyle Honore made 4 of 5 3-pointers Wednesday to help the Potomac Panthers beat Hayfield’s boys basketball team 73-54 on the road in Alexandria.
He finished with 18 points on 6-for-8 field-goal shooting to give Potomac a three game-winning streak for a 3-1 record. Tyrell Harris added 16 points while Lorin Hall had 15 (3-for-4 3-point shooting), Manny White had nine and Caleb Satchell had seven. Hall made 5 of 7 field goals to help Potomac shoot 55 percent as a team (26-for-47), including 61 percent on 3-pointers (11-for-18).
So the Panthers overcame an early 17-13 deficit in the first quarter to build a 30-25 lead at halftime and a 55-37 advantage entering the fourth period.
White finished with five assists while Honore and Harris had four each. Harris also had three steals and five rebounds while Satchell had seven and Rakim Lamarre had five.
Patriot boys basketball 58, Colgan 53
Trey Nelson made two field goals and assists seven others to give the Patriot Pioneers a 58-53 victory over Colgan’s boys basketball team on the road in Manassas.
He finished with nine points and led the Pioneers with two steals as they improved their record to 3-2 while dropping the Sharks to 2-3. Zach Blue added 14 points on 6-for-10 field goal shooting, while Jackson Ford had nine points, Darrel Johnson had seven and Allen Davis had six.
Tyler Stringer finished with six rebounds and Johnson had five, while Blue had two steals. They helped Patriot survive a 16-11 run by Colgan in the fourth quarter after finishing the third with a 47-37 lead. The Pioneers led only 29-28 at halftime after ending the first period with a 19-10 advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.