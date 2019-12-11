Ethan Wilson scored 29 points Tuesday to help the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets beat Forest Park’s boys basketball team 72-49 at home in Manassas.
He made 12 of 14 free throws and three 3-pointers to boost their record to 3-2 while dropping the Bruins to 1-2. Wilson had 13 points in the fourth quarter alone after helping Osbourn Park overcome an early 19-16 deficit to take a 37-28 lead at halftime before finishing the third period ahead 50-35.
Forest Park scored only seven points in the third quarter and finished the game having made only 17 percent of its field goals.
“OP played very good defense,” Forest Park coach Mak Dogbatse said.
Kevin Johnson led the Bruins with 15 points on 10-for-12 free-throw shooting, while Kenyani Lee had 13 points with 7-for-9 free-throw shooting, Leon Farley added eight points and Tyler Smith had six.
For OP, Rahim Woni had 10 points and Logan Dwyer had nine with seven each from Dominic Shoemaker and Jayden Ross.
Patriot girls basketball 48, John Champe 43
The Patriot Pioneers used 14 offensive rebounds Tuesday to beat John Champe’s girls basketball team 48-43 at home in Nokesville.
Kayla Amoah had five of those offensive boards to finish with nine rebounds and keep the Pioneers undefeated at 3-0. She helped them overcome an early 10-6 deficit for an 18-17 halftime lead, but the Knights finished the third period with a 29-26 lead before Patriot finished on a 22-14 run.
Elena Bertrand finished with 14 points on 6-for-6 free-throw shooting and Caitlin Blackman had 11 points on 7-for-8 free-throw shooting, while Lauryn Moore had nine points and Kayla Amoah had six. Blackman also had eight rebounds, Briana Griffin had seven and Moore had six.
Bertrand added four steals and three assists.
Osbourn Park girls basketball 36, Forest Park 25
Three Osbourn Park players scored seven points apiece Tuesday to give the Yellow Jackets a 36-25 victory over Forest Park’s girls basketball team at home in Manassas.
Alex Harju, Katie Lemanski and Alana Powell each led Osbourn Park in scoring to boost their record to 3-1. So the Yellow Jackets failed to score 57 points for the first time this season, but they also held an opponent under 45 for the first time to win.
Against Forest Park, the Yellow Jackets led 12-5 in the first quarter, 22-7 at halftime and 30-19 entering the fourth period.
For the Bruins, Michelle Chambers had eight points and Angel Jones had six. They also each had three steals and Lauren Palmateer had two, while Jones had six rebounds. Adding five rebounds each were Belinda Glenn, Chambers and Palmateer.
Seton boys basketball 58, Wakefield 50
Andrew Nguyen scored a game-high 22 points Tuesday to give the Seton Conquistadors a 58-50 victory over Wakefield’s boys basketball team at home in Manassas.
He scored 16 points in the first half while helping Seton build a 21-8 lead in the first quarter en route to boosting the Conquistadors’ record to 3-3 and dropping the Owls to 1-2.
John Paul Vander Woude added 19 points as they built a 35-13 halftime lead and 46-30 advantage entering the fourth quarter. Bobby Vander Woude added eight points and Jack Vander Woude had seven.
For Wakefield, Alejandro Ford had 20 points and Brennan Whittington had 12 with eight from Ashwin Upadhyaya.
John Paul the Great girls basketball 47, George Mason 44
In their first home game of the girls basketball season, the John Paul the Great Wolves defeated George Mason 47-44 in Dumfries to give them a 5-1 record with a three-game winning streak.
Reina Washington led them with 13 points while Brianna Wydajewski had 12, Mary Caiafa had nine and Sophia Ofosu had eight. Washington also led them with five rebounds, five steals and two assists.
Adding five rebounds each were Wydajewski and Bochonok, while Wydajewski also had two blocks.
