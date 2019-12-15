Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Sunny. High 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.