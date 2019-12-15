Chad Watson and Darrel Johnson each had career-high scoring games Saturday to give the Patriot Pioneers a three-game winning streak with a 62-57 victory over North Stafford’s boys basketball team during the Forge Tip-Off Classic in Stafford.
Watson finished with 13 points while Johnson joined Zack Blue and Jackson Ford with 12 each. Blue made 7 of 8 free throws (87.5 percent) and Ford made 5 of 8 field goals (62.5), while Allen Davis scored seven points.
The Pioneers trailed 17-12 in the first quarter but rallied for a 34-30 halftime lead. They entered the fourth period leading only 46-44, but held on to boost their record to 5-2.
Blue finished with seven assists while Davis and Ford had nine rebounds each with eight from Johnson.
Forest Park boys basketball 74, Beacon 59
The Forest Park Bruins made 84 percent of their free throws (21-for-25) Saturday en route to a 74-59 victory over Beacon (New York) during the Dan Dinan Tournament at Tappan Zee High in Orangeburg, New York.
Kenyani Lee made 6 of 6 free throws to finish with 12 points, while Kevin Johnson made 7 of 9 for 16 points and Kenneth Clark made 5 of 6 for 14 points. So Forest Park boosted its record to 2-3 with seven points each from Tyler Smith and Kyle Bond, while Leon Farley had six points.
Clark earned a spot on the all-tournament team while Beacon’s Trey Smith scored a game-high 17 points.
The Bruins built a 19-13 lead in the first quarter, expaned that to 41-31 at halftime and entered the fourth period ahead 52-40.
Potomac boys basketball 68, Potomac Falls 63
Tyrell Harris scored more than 22 points in a game for the third time this boys basketball season and posted his third double-double to help give the Potomac Panthers a 68-63 victory Saturday over Potomac Falls during the Forge Tip-Off Classic in Stafford.
He made 8 of 11 field goals (73 percent) and 8 of 11 free throws for 24 points as Potomac boosted its record to 4-1 with a four-game winning streak. So he has made 51 percent of his field goals this season (37-for-73) en route to averaging 20 points per game.
On Saturday, Potomac build an early 14-3 lead but fell behind 25-23 midway through the second quarter before entering halftime tied 31-31. Then Potomac slowly built a 51-46 advantage by the end of the third period, but Falls again tied the score 56-56 before Harris converted a three-point play to give Potomac the lead for good at 59-56.
Harris scored eight points in the fourth quarter and Kyle Honore scored six to give him a season-high 21 in the game with 5-for-10 3-point shooting. So he’s made 55 percent (16-for-29) of his 3-pointers this season.
Manny White added 10 points Saturday and Caleb Satchell had six, while Harris had 11 rebounds and Larry Wright had six.
Adding four assists each were Lorin Hall, White and Honore, while Harris and White had two blocks apiece.
Osbourn Park boys basketball 76, Tallwood 50
Ethan Wilson tied a season-high Saturday with 29 points to give the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets a 76-50 victory over Tallwood’s boys basketball team during the John Handley Showcase in Winchester.
He scored 12 points in the second quarter alone and finished the game with five 3-pointers as Osbourn Park improved its record to 5-2 with a three game winning streak. So Wilson averages 20.9 points per game this season.
Rahim Woni added 12 points Saturday and Jayden Ross made three 3-pointers for 11 points, all in the second half, while Peter Oduro and Logan Dwyer had eight points apiece.
