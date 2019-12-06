Lauryn Moore's double-double Thursday helped give the Patriot Pioneers a 59-50 victory over Brooke Point's girls basketball team at home in Nokesville.
She scored 18 points on 8-for-12 field goal shooting and had 12 rebounds to boost Patriot’s record to 2-0. Caitlin Blackman added 17 points and Elena Bertrand had 13 as the Pioneers built a 17-8 lead in the first quarter. Brooke Point narrowed its deficit to 26-20 at halftime and trailed only 35-34 at the end of the third period, but Patriot finished on a 24-16 run in the fourth.
Finishing with four steals each were Bertrand and Blackman, who helped the Pioneers amass 17 as a team. Kayla Amoah added three steals and five rebounds while Blackman had seven rebounds and Bertrand had three assists.
Brentsville girls basketball 53, Kettle Run 23
Alden Yergey matched her season scoring average of 16.7 points Thursday to help the Brentsville Tigers beat Kettle Run’s girls basketball team 53-23 on the road.
Her 16 points and Cara Vollmer’s 15 kept the Tigers undefeated at 3-0. Cai Smith added 11 points and Gabby Garrison had eight as they helped Brentsville take a 24-7 lead by halftime.
Yergey also had seven steals with four by Garrison, three by Smith and two by Vollmer. Yergey added five assists and Garrison had three while Smith had seven rebounds.
